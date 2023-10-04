Popular locations from K-dramas that you can actually visit

If you follow Korean dramas ardently, you know that the places shown in these shows, be it fried chicken shops or stunning beachside towns, are spots you may definitely want to be at. So, here’s taking you through some of the most iconic K-drama locations that you can actually visit!

Whether it is Korean TV series, movies, beauty products or lesser-known ingredients, top travel destinations or the culture, we often see that many people strike a chord with all things ‘K’. Among these, K-drama hits such as Squid Game (2021-), Crash Landing on You (2019) and Goblin (2016) have not only created a dedicated fanbase across the world but have also made a mark in the global entertainment industry. And, for people who are not just Korean TV show lovers but travel enthusiasts too, visiting these popular K-drama locations where some of the famous scenes have been shot is no less than a treat.

South Korea has several beautiful locations that attract tourists and its capital, Seoul, is a traveller’s paradise. Along with ancient architecture, scrumptious delicacies and serene beaches, it is one of the best places to be in. Add to it the chance to visit the K-drama locations where some of the most popular scenes from Korean TV shows featuring your favourite actors were shot or better, recreate them in your own way for your Instagram stories.

Here are some of the best K-drama locations to visit in South Korea

Lotte World

Featured in: Business Proposal, True Beauty, Love Alarm, Stairway to Heaven and Hyde Jekyll, Me

Business Proposal (2022) and True Beauty (2020-21) fans may easily recognise this place as it is the one where Tae-Mu (Ahn Hyo-Seop) and Shin Ha-Ri (Kim Se-Jeong) are seen enjoying corn dogs and bumper cars in the former. In fact, it is the same place where Han Seo-Jun (Hwan In-young) and Lim Ju-Kyung (Moon Ga-young) are seen showing off their skills on the ice-skating rink. A staple of most romantic K-dramas, Lotte World in Seoul is one of the largest indoor theme parks in the world.

Featuring a dedicated space called Star Avenue which has impressions of K-pop and K-drama stars, Lotte World is indeed one of the best locations for lovers of all things K.

Location: 240 Olympic-ro Songpa-Gu, Seoul, Korea HotelLotte Lotteworld

How to reach: You can take subway line 2 or 8 to Jamsil Station, from where you can take exit 4. This exit is connected to Lotte World.

Namsan Tower

Featured in: Boys Over Flower, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From Another Star, Itaewon Class and The Last Empress

Known for romantic dates in Boys Over Flowers (2009) and The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Namsan Tower is an iconic K-drama location. Also called the N Seoul Tower, it is the same place where Goo Jyon-Piyo and Heo Joon Jae (both played by Lee Min-ho) are seen waiting for the love of their lives in both the shows. One of the most sought-after locations offering panoramic views of Seoul’s skyline, this place is also popular owing to the Love Lock Bridge scene in My Love From Another Star (2013).

Location: 105, Namsangongwon-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

How to reach: You must walk towards the left of the 7-11 convenience store from Myeongdong Station (line 4, exit 3). From there go towards the right of the Pacific Hotel and start walking uphill. Take the stairs to Namsan Cable Car Station.

Bukchon Hanok Village

Featured in: Ghost Doctor, Goblin, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Twelve Nights, She Was Pretty The Heirs, Personal Taste and Flower of Evil

A testimony to the 600-year-old history of Korea, Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul houses numerous traditional South Korean homes called hanoks. A culturally rich village lined with museums and cultural centres, this place is apt for heritage walks. Home to the Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace and Jongmyo Shrine, this village is sure to take you back to the Joseon Dynasty.

One of the most popular hanoks, Sanggojae, was featured as Park Kae-In’s (Son Ye-jin) house in Personal Taste (2010). Its streets have been beautifully captured in K-dramas like Twelve Nights (2018) and She Was Pretty (2015) too.

Location: Gyedong-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: Take the subway to Anguk Station (Seoul subway line 3) followed by exit 3 and head towards the right. The Bukchon Village Walking Tour begins after about 200 metres.

Paradise City Hotel

Featured in: Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo, The King: Eternal Monarch and When My Love Blooms

Remember the place where Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho), stays while visiting the parallel world of the Republic of Korea in The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)? It is this hotel. Additionally, a few scenes from Hotel Del Luna (2019) have also been shot here.

Located close to the Incheon International Airport, it has the largest casino in the country. It also houses an indoor entertainment park, a huge duty-free shopping centre and an opulent boutique hotel. When here, you must visit one of Asia’s biggest nightclubs, Chroma, which is known for its unique designs.

Location: 186 Yeongjonghaeannam-ro 321beon-gil, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea

How to reach: You can take a direct train from Seoul Station to Paradise City Hotel, which takes over an hour to reach.

Taean-gun

Featured in: Crash Landing on You

This one’s especially for CLOY (2019) lovers! The secluded North Korean village shown in the iconic K-drama to which everyone’s favourite character Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) belongs was set up in Taean. Home to breathtaking trails, this village is perfect for short hikes with your special someone.

Korea’s biggest flower festival, the Taean Tulip Festival, takes place here between April and May.

Location: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

How to reach: You can take a bus from Seoul to Taean-gun via Seoul Nambu Bus Terminal but it takes about three hours to reach. Alternatively, you can take a cab which takes less than two hours.

Yeouido Hangang Park, Seoul

Featured in: One Ordinary Day, Inspector Koo, Squid Game, Monthly Magazine Home, Navillera, The Penthouse S2, More Than Friends, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, The King: Eternal Monarch, Beautiful Love and Wonderful Life

Squid Game (2021- ) fans can easily recognise this place from any angle. In its second episode, Cho Sang-woo and Ali Abdul, played by Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi, respectively, were released here.

Located along the Han River, this park hosts the largest cherry blossom festival in Seoul. It is one of the most loved places in Seoul for outdoor activities, including cycling, skating and biking. You can also have a picnic or just sit here for hours and relax.

Location: 330 Yeouidong-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: The Yeouinaru Station on Seoul Subway Line 5 is situated inside the park so it is accessible without any hassle.

Seoul Land, Seoul

Featured in: When My Love Blooms, The Secret Life Of My Secretary, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, She Was Pretty, The Golden Bride and Goong

Have you watched When My Love Blooms (2002)? If yes, then you might recognise this place where Jan Seo-kyung (Park Si-yeon) and Han Jae-hyun (Yoo Ji-tae) meet next to the carousel and she urges him not to leave her again.

If you love amusement parks, this one deserves a visit when in Seoul. It not only has fun rides, including roller-coasters, and movie theatres but also hosts events and festivals regularly. Indeed a vibrant place to be, you can also recreate some of the most romantic scenes from these K-dramas with your beloved.

Location: 181 Gwangmyeong-ro, Gwacheon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

How to reach: Take exits 1, 2 or 3 after reaching the Seoul Grand Park Station. Go straight towards its entrance and take a left for your destination.

Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul

Featured in: The Devil Judge, A Piece of Your Mind, The King: Eternal Monarch, The Great Show, One Spring Night, Memories of the Alhambra, The Last Empress, Twelve Nights, Radio Romance and City Hunter

An over 600-years-old majestic place that speaks of rich history, the Gwanghwamun Square is centrally located on Sejong-ro road. Being reconstructed in 2022 and retaining its old-world charm, it is popular for museums, open-air markets, cultural performances and historical monuments. Additionally, it has huge statues of legendary Korean royalties Admiral Yi Sunshin and King Sejong.

City Hunter (2011) beautifully captures this place when Lee Yung-seong (Lee Min-ho) comes to Seoul for the first time. And remember the famous horse scene from The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)? Yes, it is this very place.

Location: 172 Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: You can easily take a subway to Gwanghwamun Station from anywhere in Seoul.

Sinchon Graffiti Tunnel, Seoul

Featured in: Mint Condition, Imitation, Hello, Me!, Private Lives, Record of Youth, My First First Love, Touch Your Heart, While You Were Sleeping, Manhole, The Best Hit, Goblin, To Be Continued and Dream Knight

Remember the hilarious scene from Goblin, where Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) walk in style, through a tunnel and a biker zooms past them, yelling at them to take the side-walk? They happily assume he’s probably wishing them ‘Happy New Year’ in his own way and wave at him, all smiles. This scene has been beautifully shot in and around the tunnel, with the bright graffiti art clearly visible. However, the graffiti shown in the scene has now been replaced by something new. Nevertheless, it is a unique place to visit. Also, the Ewha Womans University is near the tunnel, which should be on the must-visit list of every architecture lover.

Initially, random paintings on walls were strictly banned in South Korea. Later, the Korean government legalised graffiti art, after recognising it to be an important tool for global representation. Now, the country offers various forms of graffiti art on its walls throughout the city.

Location: Sinchon-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: If you wish to be photographed, with this beautiful tunnel wall in the background, head straight to Exit 1 of Sinchon Station (Railroad) on the Gyeongui Line. The tunnel is located to the left of the Megabox Building. You can easily reach Sinchon from Seoul station by train (metro subway), taxi or on foot too if you don’t mind a long walk.

Jumunjin Beach Breakwater, Gangneung-si

Featured in: Racket Boys, More Than Friends, Goblin and Hotel King

Another iconic scene from Goblin (also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) has been shot with a serene beach as the backdrop. Known as the red-scarf scene, it shows Ji Eun-Tak (Kim Go-eun) meeting the Goblin, aka Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), for the first time on her birthday. This K-drama location is a staple in the series as the female protagonist often visits it to talk to her late mother.

According to a regional guide website of VisitKorea, “Jumunjin Breakwater was built to protect the coastline from the effects of erosion and longshore drift. It became a popular attraction after its first appearance in the television drama Guardian (2016) as many visitors look forward to taking photos of a scene reenactment from the drama.”

One of the nearby tourist attractions is the BTS bus stand. Though the original one featured in their album You Never Walk Alone is not here anymore, a replica has been created for fans to take pictures.

Location: Jumunjin Beach Breakwater, Gangneung-si

How to reach: Located in Gangneung-si, it is easily accessible from Jumunjin Port. However, it was less known until the scene became popular.

Seoul Fortress Wall, Seoul

Featured in: Second Husband, Touch, My First First Love, Because This Is My First Life and Shining Inheritance

A famous K-drama location in Seoul, the Seoul Fortress Wall offers majestic views of the city. In the second episode of Touch (2020-), Han Soo-yeon (Kim Bo-ra) is seen sitting here, after browsing through job advertisements and hunting for jobs.

This place brings the history of Seoul alive as it borders the city, which was previously known as Hanyang. According to UNESCO’s official website, “King Taejo, the founder of Joseon, designated Hanyang as the capital of the newly established dynasty in 1394. At his behest, the following buildings were constructed in 1395: Royal Palace; Jongmyo (Royal Ancestral Shrine); and Sajikdan (Altars for Earth and Grains).”

The approximately 19-km-long wall was built along the ridge of four inner mountains of Seoul namely Baegaksan, Naksan, Namsan and Inwangsan. Some parts of the historical place have been renovated, while others are reminders of damages that the wall has faced over the years. Nevertheless, it is a must-visit for not just K-drama fans but history buffs, too.

Location: 622-83 Changsin-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: Start from Hyehwamun Gate: Hansung Univ. Station (line 4, exit 4) and keep walking straight. Turn left onto the stairs up to the wall.

Deoksugung Palace (Stonewall Walkway), Seoul

Featured in: Lovestruck in the City, Run On, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, More Than Friends, Do You Like Brahms, Find Me In Your Memory, The Beauty Inside, Goblin and Misaeng

Fancy a walk with your special someone through a stonewall that is part of a palace, with tall trees and roads covered with dried leaves, especially during autumn? If yes, head straight to Deoksugung Palace Walkway in Sejongdaero, Jung-gu. One of the most well-known K-drama locations, it is an extremely popular choice for shoots, especially for the creators of many Korean TV shows.

Some of the famous tourist attractions nearby include the Seoul Museum of Art, Jeongdong Theatre and The Salvation Army Museum of History. The characters Seo Do-jae (Lee Min-ki) and Han Se-gye (Seo Hyun-jin) from The Beauty Inside (2018) are seen taking a stroll through this pathway on their first date.

Location: 99 Sejong-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: Get down at City Hall Station (Seoul subway line 1, 2) and walk towards exit 1, 2 or 3 if you choose the subway.

Dae Jang Geum Park, Gyeonggi-do

Featured in: Joseon Exorcist, Mr. Queen, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, The King: Eternal Monarch, The Tale of Nokdu, Hotel Del Luna, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, A Korean Odyssey, The Moon That Embraces the Sun and Jumong

Located at Yongin-si in Gyeonggi-do province, the Dae Jang Geum Park is one of those names that crop up whenever you think of historical K-dramas.

Travel back in time by visiting the theme park, which brings history and culture alive the moment you step inside. Add to it some upbeat cafes and the opportunity to wear the costumes of your favourite characters and get clicked.

Location: 778-1 Yongcheon-ri, Baegam-myeon, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

How to reach: The filming set, owned by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, is easily accessible from Seoul by taxi or local trains (metro subway).

Cheonggyecheon Stream, Seoul

Featured in: You Raise me Up, Vincenzo, True Beauty, Lovestruck in the City, Do You Like Brahms, Flowers of Evil, Find Me in Your Memory, Clean With Passion for Now, My Mister, Live Up To Your Name, Chicago Typewriter and Lovers in Prague

The stream is located at the square, which is based on the traditional Korean Bojagi design used for textiles. With unique architecture showcasing 22 bridges around the stream, it lights up in the evening and is a sight to behold. Another popular shooting spot in Seoul is Jung-gu. It is perfect for delightful romantic walks.

Cheonggyecheon is where Do Yong-sik (Yoon Si-yoon) walks hopelessly in You Raise Me Up (2021), when he sees Do Ji-hyeok (Park Ki-woong) stepping out of his car.

Location: Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: Get off at Gwanghwamun Station (line 1, exit 5), from where your destination is just about three minutes by walking.

Yonsei University (Sinchon Campus), Seoul

Featured in: Snowdrop, True Beauty, KBS Drama Special: Modern Girl, Men Are Men, When My Love Blooms, Extraordinary You, Abyss, Romance Is A Bonus Book, Age of Youth 2, Age of Youth I, Reply 1994, IRIS (2009), Brilliant Legacy, Over The Rainbow, Truth and Nonstop

Known as one of the top three prestigious universities of South Korea, of which Parasite (2019) director Bong Joon-ho is also an alumnus, Yonsei University is one of the favourites among K-drama makers.

Owing to its magnificent architecture, this location is chosen to shoot school and college scenes often. A museum built in honour of its founder Horace G Underwood is situated at the Underwood Hall in the Sinchon Campus.

Parts of this university have been featured in Snowdrop (2021) as Hosu Woman’s University, which is attended by Eun Yeong-ro (Kim Ji-soo).

Location: 50 Yonsei-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

How to reach: Get down at Sinchon Station (line 2, exit 2/3). From here it is about 18 minutes by walking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which are some of the K-drama shooting locations to visit for free?

Many K-drama shooting locations can be visited for free such as Sinchon Graffiti Tunnel, Seoul Fortress Wall and Gwanghwamun Square.

Which are the best K-drama shooting locations outside Korea?

Some of the locations other than Korea where many K-dramas have been shot include Spain, Greece, Switzerland, Havana, France and Canada.

Are there any specific tours available for K-drama shooting locations?

Yes. Some travel companies arrange dedicated tours for K-drama shooting locations.

How many days are required to explore the best places in Korea?

About 10 days are perfect for exploring some of the best and popular places in South Korea.

(Main and featured image courtesy: Jinny Jin/Shutterstock )