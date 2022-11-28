5 places for the best traditional lemang in KL and Selangor today

Lemang might be traditionally had to mark the end of daily fasting during the annual Muslim holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha., but you don’t have to wait another year to savour this deliciously fragrant dish. And if you’d be mistaken to liken it to the ketupat that’s more commonly found in Singapore. Read on to find the best lemang in KL and Selangor, including PJ and Batu Caves, the next time you cross the causeway.

What is lemang?

A traditional dish that’s increasingly hard to find, lemang is a traditional Minangkabau food that is made from glutinous rice, coconut milk and salt. In Minangkabau culture, lemang (or lamang) is used in various traditional ceremonies, mainly in West Sumatra, Indonesia, although other tribes in the Southeast Asian region also adapted the recipe based on the ingredients and materials available.

Today, lemang is usually cooked in a hollowed bamboo tube that’s lined with banana leaves, which imparts a deliciously fragrance and more flavour in rice dish. The bamboo tubes are then cut open to retrieve the rice, letting out tantalising wafts of steam in the process.

The preparation requires patience as the rice is cooked over an open fire for up to four hours to achieve that charred, smoky flavour, a tedious process that’s well worth the wait. Best served with rendang, curry, or serunding (spicy meat floss), the stalls selling the best lemang in KL promises a hearty dish that’ll keep you coming back for more.

It might be a staple during annual Hari Raya celebrations, but if you’re craving for a bite of this umami-filled dish, here’s where you’ll find the best versions in the Klang Valley.

(Hero and featured image credit: Chee Siong Teh/Getty Images)