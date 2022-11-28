5 places for the best traditional lemang in KL and Selangor today

Lemang might be traditionally had to mark the end of daily fasting during the annual Muslim holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha., but you don’t have to wait another year to savour this deliciously fragrant dish. And if you’d be mistaken to liken it to the ketupat that’s more commonly found in Singapore. Read on to find the best lemang in KL and Selangor, including PJ and Batu Caves, the next time you cross the causeway.
What is lemang?
A traditional dish that’s increasingly hard to find, lemang is a traditional Minangkabau food that is made from glutinous rice, coconut milk and salt. In Minangkabau culture, lemang (or lamang) is used in various traditional ceremonies, mainly in West Sumatra, Indonesia, although other tribes in the Southeast Asian region also adapted the recipe based on the ingredients and materials available.
Today, lemang is usually cooked in a hollowed bamboo tube that’s lined with banana leaves, which imparts a deliciously fragrance and more flavour in rice dish. The bamboo tubes are then cut open to retrieve the rice, letting out tantalising wafts of steam in the process.
The preparation requires patience as the rice is cooked over an open fire for up to four hours to achieve that charred, smoky flavour, a tedious process that’s well worth the wait. Best served with rendang, curry, or serunding (spicy meat floss), the stalls selling the best lemang in KL promises a hearty dish that’ll keep you coming back for more.
It might be a staple during annual Hari Raya celebrations, but if you’re craving for a bite of this umami-filled dish, here’s where you’ll find the best versions in the Klang Valley.
Savour the best lemang in the Klang Valley from these spots in KL and Selangor:
Located on Jalan Batu Caves, Lemang Daun Lerek Greenwood is the city’s top choice for soft, fragrant rice. Available all year long, the prices range between RM16 and RM20 (approx. S$5 to S$6). Apart from lemang, the stall offers Lemang pulut hitam and two types of mouth-watering rendang: rendang basah and rendang kering.
Pak Ali Lemang Asli is one of KL’s best spots for lemang. Located on the MRR2 highway, the signature rice dish is adored by customers for its rich and tender rice grains. Don’t miss out on their beef rendang either, as the hearty dish makes a flavourful complement on the side. Be sure to drop by early to avoid the long queue, you won’t regret it.
This one might require a little bit of travel time outside of KL, but we promise it’s one of the best lemang you’ll have. Despite a short hiatus in 2020, Lemang Bonda Kg Subang managed to reseal its reputation as an all-time favourite, with options that even include corn.
A favourite amongst locals in KL, Lemang Pak Lontok continues to make its signature dish the traditional way, and is open 24 hours a day, making it the perfect stop for those looking for a quick supper. Coconut husks are used during the cooking process to add more flavour and smokiness to the rice.
If you’re up for something a little different, head to Lemang Rembau & Lemang Periuk Kera Cheras, a stall in Kuala Lumpur that specialises in ‘Lemang Periuk Kera’ (or pitcher plant lemang). Instead of stuffing the glutinous rice in bamboo, the owner here uses the pitcher plant as the vessel instead, resulting in a savoury, unique dish that’s won the city over.
