Stunning luxury resorts in Bali for the dreamiest tropical vacation

Picture this: a serene tropical paradise with abundant lush greens, vast open skies, clear waters, and some of the most hospitable people around. A place where culture, culinary delights, and art lie at the centre of its soul with its heart beating to the rhythm of traditional music. A place where time stands still and lulls you into a rejuvenating stupor that’s nothing short of a daydream. That’s Indonesia’s Bali for you.

Bali is a mystical world of its own that leaves its visitors enchanted with all that it has to offer. It’s a destination where people find solace from the chaos of the world amidst nature, culture, entertainment, and food in its purest and most authentic form. From artisan villages and farmers’ markets to a happening nightlife and spirituality-oriented experiences, Bali makes for that perfect getaway. To top it all, its luxury resorts are equally mesmerising.

While some are nestled in the quiet corners of the island, others are situated atop a cliff or by the ocean for picturesque views. As much as this ‘Island of Gods’ has marvels to explore and adventures to indulge in, the best luxury resorts in Bali make a strong case for staying in.

Embracing the surrounding undulating hills, terraced paddy fields, white sand beaches and ornate temples with their spacious, open-air design, the plush properties in Bali redefine luxury like no other.

If such a holiday retreat has been on your bucket list, it’s time to tick it off. And to make sure it’s drenched in all things fine and upscale, we’ve catalogued some of the best luxury resorts in Bali for you to book your stay at.

(Hero and featured image credits: Amandari)

Luxury resorts and villas in Bali you’ve got to bookmark