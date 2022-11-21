5 best luxury shopping malls in Bangkok for the ultimate retail therapy

Whether for tourists or locals, these luxury shopping malls in Bangkok are the ultimate in dining, shopping, and recreational destinations. Bookmark this list for the next time you make that weekend trip to Thailand.

It is not an exaggeration to say that life in Bangkok revolves around the existence of shopping malls. With the all-year scorching hot weather and the all-too-occasional PM2.5, there are not many choices left but to stay inside. Which means that Bangkok’s shopping malls are usually a complete, all-in-one destination for many activities, from shopping and dining to even exercising.

Sure, you’d most likely be in the mood for affordable clothing and knick-knacks at other shopping hotspots like Chatuchak Market, but what’s a trip to Bangkok without also experiencing the high life a little. A select few offer a luxury experience unlike many others around the glove, from offering the best in luxury fashion to playing host to exclusive pop-ups and more. Besides, you’ll also come across beautiful cafes and restaurants that offer equally delectable food.

Here are our favourite spots in Bangkok to make a stop at the next time you visit the Land of Smiles.

5 best luxury shopping malls in Bangkok

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand.