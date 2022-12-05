6 places for the best murtabak in KL and PJ today

Roti prata (or roti canai) makes for the perfect snack, but when you want something heartier and more filling, murtabak is always the way to go. In Singapore, you’ll find countless good examples at your favourite prata shop, but if you’re on the hunt for the best murtabak to satisfy your breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper cravings when in KL or PJ, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s where to find the best murtabak in the Malaysian cities when you cross the causeway next.

What is murtabak?

Popular in Southeast Asia and the Arabian Peninsula, the dish varies in terms of name and recipe. Depending on the location, the word ‘Mutabbaq’ means ‘folded’ in Arabic. In Malaysia, the mouth-watering meat foldovers is commonly found in Indian Muslim restaurants and street stalls.

Ideal for any time of the day, the classic Malaysian murtabak is a square roti that’s stuffed with minced meat, egg, garlic and onion. Crispy on the edges but hearty and wholesome in the middle, the murtabak is complemented with a serving of curry or pickled onions to balance out the flavours.

Feeling hungry? Bookmark this page for your next trip to Klang Valley’s Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.

(Hero and featured image credit: ThamKC/Getty Images)

6 places for the best murtabak in KL and PJ: