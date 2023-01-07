The hottest new bars in Bangkok right now

It’s Bangkok, so of course, there’ll always be something new when it comes to bars, partying, and everything booze related. Knowing where to drink is key, and we have just what you need. Here are the best places to drink in Bangkok for this month of January 2023.

The best new bars in Bangkok this January 2023

We’re starting off 2023 with the best way possible: looking for new favourite places in Bangkok to drink. The capital isn’t wasting any time in introducing us to good cocktails and excellent service. We aren’t complaining, though, so let us show you the places to be. Our expectations are especially high after New Year, after all.

The St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Bangkok welcomes Volkan Ibil as their new bar manager. Along with the team, Volkan has introduced a total of 40 recipes that pay homage to the iconic King Cole Bar at the St. Regis New York, the birth place of the Bloody Mary. The new drinks menu aims to capture the essence of New York’s culture and charm, each evoking the moods of those visiting the historic city.

Be there at 7.30pm to see “The Violet Hour”, a daily ritual where you can watch the bartenders throwing martinis at the bar.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss include their signature “Violet Hour Martini” made from gin, aromatised wine, orange bitters, and orange and violet liqueurs, as well as the “Manhattan Club,” a concoction created with spiced whisky, rosso vermouth, bianco vermouth, verte, and aromatic bitters. If it sounds very strong, it is.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bar.

One Two Two Bar

One Two Two bar’s new opening brings 1920s Paris vibe to Sukhumvit Soi 11. It’s stylish, it’s sensual, with an air of sophistication surrounding the place. Their drinks menu, created by Michel Gonggiat Stein, also aims to continue with the theme of French chic, that you can order and enjoy on their luxurious red sofas, accompanied by some music. Want your next business meeting to have a bit of an edge? This is just the place.

Highlights include “Smoke on the Water,” made from chocolate and black coffee, blended with Flor de Cana 12 Years Rum, Maraschino liquor, and of course, topped with smoke, as well as the “Midori Symphony,” a twist on the classic Midori Sour made from yuzu, lime, and lemon, mixed with Roku Gin and Midori.

You can find more information at One Two Two Bar.

Paradise Lost

Atop Siam@Siam Design Hotel is a tropical-themed oasis filled with greenery, fun, and to-die-for 360° views of the bustling city. Paradise Lost’s every spot is perfect for Instagram, and their drinks are certainly something to write home about, too. Are you a beer kind of person? They have both local and imported ones, both craft and on tap. What about wine? All natural wines—you name it—red, white, sparkling, and more.

Cocktails follow a summer theme which aim to freshen up your evening, as well as make the night all the more unforgettable. Highlights include “Can’t Burn Concrete,” a drink made from Dewar’s 12 Year Scotch, yellow chartreuse, some fizz, and chrysanthemum honey, as well as “Bright Idea,” a martini-inspired cocktail with floral notes made from crème de violette and housemade orange mango bitters.

Be sure to arrive with an empty stomach, as their food is so, so good. Don’t forget to order the duck confit with bone marrow.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost Bangkok.

Saints Bar and Dispensary

Saints is a bar and dispensary all in one. The minimal interior, the stylish decor, the collection of marijuana placed nicely along the shelves—it’s like the feeling of being at home, but with an elevated setting.

They also offer good drinks and great bar snacks, coupled with some jazz. The night is still young, but time seems to pass quite faster when you’re there.

You can find more information at Saints Bar and Dispensary.

(Hero and featured image credit: St. Regis Bangkok & Paradise Lost Bangkok)