The best new cafes in Bangkok for 2023

When life gives you lemons, trade them for coffee. A morning cup of joe helps you jumpstart the day, and it’s always fun to find a new favourite cafe in town to grab one from. Here are the best new cafes in Bangkok in 2023.

Imagine: the aroma of ground coffee beans as you walk in, the relaxing, calming vibe as you take a sip of your drink of choice, the crisp, tangy taste of the pastry that comes with your cup. A good cafe lets you forget all your problems even for just a moment. Bangkok won’t have any shortage soon when it comes to good cafes, so let us show you the new places to update your bucket list.

The best new cafes in Bangkok this February 2023

Dosan Dalmatian

Ever-popular Siam Square has a new cafe to add to its arsenal. All the way from Seoul to Bangkok, Dosan Dalmatian is proud to present good coffees and teas, three stories of Instagrammable corners, and a pet-friendly welcome to man’s best friends. That’s right—you can feel free to take your furry friends as you come by Dalmatian. Just beware of the woman in black and white hair, sporting a large fur coat, and played by Glenn Close.

You can find more information at Dosan Dalmatian.

Verde

Verde’s tagline is “fresh with soul,” and that’s exactly what you’ll get visiting them. Apart from your usual coffee, they have a great selection of healthy smoothies and vegan protein shakes. Be sure to arrive on an empty stomach, because their food menu is filled to the brim with fine delicacies. Burrata, tomato, and prosciutto salad? Amazing. Nashville chicken burger? Now that’s comfort.

You can find more information at Verde.

Bijoux de beurre Echire

Feel free to read the following text in a French accent: the Bijoux de beurre Echire is a brand new cafe that comes with a twist of Julia Child’s quote, “With the best butter, everything is good.” Bijoux de beurre Echire is on the right track to becoming one of the best cafes in Bangkok for 2023, thanks to its big offering of immaculate desserts, pastries, and other dessert selections using only the best butter (aka Echiré). If you haven’t tried the Galette de Rois before, now’s your chance. It’s translated to “King Cake” for a reason, and even comes with a hidden surprise. If you know, you know.

You can find more information at Bijoux de beurre Echire.

Qottontale Cafe

New cafe alert in Ploenchit—Qottontale is a spot that exudes the charm of the 1990s. Who knew warm-toned interiors and some yuzu coffee would make such a great combo? Their food menu is quite extensive too, so you can order a decadent mushroom soup when you’re low on energy, or some delicious apple crumble that will certainly make your day. The best part: the whole place is pet-friendly.

You can find more information at Qottontale Cafe.

L’Ambiance Cafe

In a shocking surprise, “L’Ambiance” translates to “the ambiance,” which we suppose is the number one thing they’re going for. Guess what? It worked. The intimate atmosphere, the great coffee, and the pastries offered at the venue all work in unison. Whether you’re looking for a new place to crack open your favourite book, or just finding somewhere to escape the daily troubles, this small yet effective spot has you covered.

You can find more information at L’Ambiance Cafe.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bijoux de Beurre Echire)