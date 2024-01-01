10 best restaurants and cafes in KL’s Plaza Arkadia today

Here’s another gourmet hotspot worth a detour the next time you visit Kuala Lumpur. Located in the heart of Desa ParkCity is Plaza Arkadia, a shopping oasis that blends modernity and style within its British Colonial-inspired compounds. It’s not just a pretty face though; besides being Instagrammable, Plaza Arkadia is also fast getting attention for its food offerings, with some of the best restaurants and cafes in the city.
A real treasure trove for epicureans, the vibrant tapestry of culinary delights here is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Among the labyrinth of shops and boutiques, you’ll find a constellation of 10 gastronomic gems, each offering a unique dining experience.
A popular and modern township with vast urban green spaces and man-made lakes, it’s little wonder that the area has become to popular amongst locals and visitors alike. It’s also conveniently located just south of Bandar Menjalara of Kepong and north of Kampung Penchala and Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), and is only 30 minutes away from the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.
From cosy cafes that offer perfect cup of aromatic coffee and freshly baked French pastries, to upscale restaurants serving both Asian and Western gastronomic delights, Plaza Arkadia is a culinary stage where every food story finds its spotlight. Whether you’re a seasoned food explorer or a casual diner, you’ll find a smorgasbord of dining options that caters to every craving, whether it’s hotpot, Korean BBQ, Taiwanese street food, or chicken biryani.
If your travel itinerary brings you to KL’s Desa ParkCity, be sure to carve out time for a culinary exploration of the best food at Plaza Arkadia. Here are our favourite spots to bookmark for your next visit.
10 best restaurants and cafes for food in KL’s Plaza Arkadia today:
M Cuisine is an extraordinary restaurant that weaves a tale of tradition and novelty to offer a blend of age-old Cantonese flavours and cutting-edge culinary artistry. The menu here has been crafted by globally acclaimed Cantonese chefs, each of which offer a glimpse of Chinese heritage with help from premium ingredients. Expect dishes like freshly steamed hairy crabs, Braised Bird’s Nest Soup with Quinoa & Seafood Served in Coconut, and Pan-fried Fresh Water King Prawn with Superior Soy Sauce.
For some of the best Korean food, you’re best served at Plaza Arkadia’s Doyaji Korean BBQ. This expansive eatery – spread majestically across two levels – is dedicated to the art of Korean BBQ.
Here, expect a menu that celebrates the authenticity of Korean cuisine, with the spotlight on succulent pork, tender beef, flavourful lamb shoulder and smoky duck. But the culinary journey doesn’t stop there. Doyaji also offers dishes like spicy Kimchi stew and comforting Gamjatang, alongside a myriad of noodle and rice creations, fluffy pancakes (topped with cheese!), and addictive Tteokbokki.
Craving for the fiery thrill of mala hotpot? Lamei Hotpot will oblige you on that wild ride. Here, the Sichuan favourite is offered in a pristine Japanese setting – we’re talking sakura ornaments, lanterns, and paper umbrellas.
Breaking away from the traditional buffet-style mala hot pot, Lamei Hotpot introduces a unique ‘sushi’ twist. Here, ingredients are elegantly presented in bowls, their colours indicating their respective prices. As for the broths, expect a quintet of mouthwatering options: Mixed Soup, Tomato Soup, Beauty Soup, Pork Bone Soup, and Mala – each available with spice level depending on your preference.
Patisserie Royale, nestled within Plaza Arkadia, is a captivating little bakery that’s renowned for its exquisite pastries and cakes. This niche cafe is a confectionary wonderland, especially since it uses high-quality ingredients, and offers a lineup of croissants, tarts, and fragrant coffees for all your afternoon tea needs.
Embark on a culinary journey to Taiwan without a flight to the country at Taipei Walker. A treasure trove of Taiwanese delights await, from vibrant street food favourites to comforting, home-style meals. If you were craving something cool and refreshing, try a bowl of their soothing tong sui. Be sure to leave room for the crispy Taiwanese Chicken here though. If you’re hungry enough, order full meals like the Deep Fried Pork Rib Set or Taiwanese Minced Pork Rice, both of which promise to be satisfying. And to top off your Taiwanese gastronomic adventure, quench your thirst with a cup of their delightful milk tea.
Taka Izakaya, nestled in the bustling heart of Desa ParkCity, is a high-end Japanese dining enclave that promises to whisk you away on an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. Their comprehensive menu is a discerning blend of timeless Japanese classics and inventive culinary creations, with signatures that include aburi salmon rice and yakitori. Those who are passionate about seafood will be glad to know that freshness is guaranteed with their sashimi.
Hookie Dookie Lounge & Bar boasts an eclectic menu that spans the globe. Here, you can awaken your senses with the fiery kick from the Seafood Tomyum Soup, relish in the comforting familiarity of Spaghetti Bolognese, or delight in the rustic charm of a Margherita Pizza.
Heartwarming Grilled Chicken Burgers, delicately prepared Grilled Salmon, and wok her-filled Char Kuey Teow are also on the menu. With such a diverse array of dishes, Hookie Dookie Lounge & Bar is a gastronomic playground that caters to the palates of a broad spectrum of diners.
For comforting food that’s just as nourishing as it is delicious, head to Kuro Japanese Steamboat at Plaza Arkadia. The restaurant specialises in Japanese Shabu Shabu in a buffet-style banquet, where you’ll find everything from chicken and pork, to seafood like squid and dory fish, all waiting to be steeped in the bubbling broth. Those seeking quality Australian beef, tender Australian lamb, and genuine Japanese Wagyu will also find a feast here. For an unforgettably sweet note, expect a free flow of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.
Your gastronomic at Rock Bottom begins with the Biryani Ayam Highway, although the Patti Mutton Varuval is a close second as a harmonious marriage of tender mutton and aromatic spices. Other Indian favourites here include the fragrant naan and the luxurious Murgh Chicken Butter Masala.
Meanwhile, meat lovers will enjoy the Western and grill dishes, which come paired with hearty potatoes and salad. Complete your meal with a classic margarita, or indulge in a creamy Chocolate milkshake for a sweet interlude.
Embark on an epic culinary journey to the heart of Korea without leaving Desa ParkCity, thanks to Jal Dae Ji. This Korean BBQ haven at Plaza Arkadia is renowned for its Korean food, with star dishes like the samgyeopsal.
While you’re there, be sure to also order the Japchae, a symphony of stir-fried glass noodles that harmoniously blend various flavours to create a satisfying gastronomic masterpiece. If your palate leans towards the spicier side of the spectrum, the Sundubu Jjigae and Kimchi Jjigae come highly recommended, as does the Fried Mandu, a traditional Korean dumpling that’s delightfully crispy on the outside, and succulent on the inside. For those seeking a refreshing culinary diversion, Jal Dae Ji’s cold noodles offer a cool respite.
Like many authentic Korean restaurants, Jal Dae Ji offers an endless array of side dishes to accompany your meal with. From the tangy zest of kimchi to the savoury crunch of pickled vegetables, these delightful accompaniments add an extra layer of flavour, enhancing your dining experience and leaving you longing for your next visit.
