10 best restaurants and cafes in KL’s Plaza Arkadia today

Here’s another gourmet hotspot worth a detour the next time you visit Kuala Lumpur. Located in the heart of Desa ParkCity is Plaza Arkadia, a shopping oasis that blends modernity and style within its British Colonial-inspired compounds. It’s not just a pretty face though; besides being Instagrammable, Plaza Arkadia is also fast getting attention for its food offerings, with some of the best restaurants and cafes in the city.

A real treasure trove for epicureans, the vibrant tapestry of culinary delights here is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Among the labyrinth of shops and boutiques, you’ll find a constellation of 10 gastronomic gems, each offering a unique dining experience.

A popular and modern township with vast urban green spaces and man-made lakes, it’s little wonder that the area has become to popular amongst locals and visitors alike. It’s also conveniently located just south of Bandar Menjalara of Kepong and north of Kampung Penchala and Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), and is only 30 minutes away from the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

From cosy cafes that offer perfect cup of aromatic coffee and freshly baked French pastries, to upscale restaurants serving both Asian and Western gastronomic delights, Plaza Arkadia is a culinary stage where every food story finds its spotlight. Whether you’re a seasoned food explorer or a casual diner, you’ll find a smorgasbord of dining options that caters to every craving, whether it’s hotpot, Korean BBQ, Taiwanese street food, or chicken biryani.

If your travel itinerary brings you to KL’s Desa ParkCity, be sure to carve out time for a culinary exploration of the best food at Plaza Arkadia. Here are our favourite spots to bookmark for your next visit.

(Hero and featured image credit: @taka.izakaya/Instagram)

10 best restaurants and cafes for food in KL’s Plaza Arkadia today: