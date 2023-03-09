5 best restaurants to explore in KL’s Bamboo Hills

With each passing week, the restaurant scene in Klang Valley expands, and today we’re highlighting one of the best dining destinations the Malaysia capital has seen: Bamboo Hills.

No, Bamboo Hills itself is not a restaurant; instead, it’s a 16-acre site that houses multiple restaurants, from an urban staple Botanica+Co to Brick House Group’s newest glasshouse restaurant, Ginger. Hidden behind a glorious waterfall feature, with over 12 restaurant concepts in store, Bamboo Hills is easily a foodie’s dream destination, with some of the best restaurants KL has to offer.

Despite being a newly-developed establishment, the KL enclave is cocooned with lush greenery that instantly cools you down when you enter the area. The rush of the water feature immediately transports you into a tropical lull. At the centre of it all, a landscaped zen pond awaits your perusal. To top all that off, various delicacies spanning from modern Australian cuisine to authentic Neapolitan pizzas are waiting to be savoured.

How to get to Bamboo Hills

Bamboo Hills is easily accessible just minutes from the KL City Centre. You can easily spot this location, as it’s situated just off the DUKE highway. Parking is ample and soon will feature a cashless parking fee (at the time of writing, cash payment is required). Additionally, it’s also directly linked to the new MRT 2 line via the Kentonmen Station.

Now that you know how to get to this new hot dining spot, it’s time to discover the restaurants that earned Bamboo Hills its praise.

(Hero and featured image credit: Botanico+Co)

5 best restaurants we love at KL’s Bamboo Hills: