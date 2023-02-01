5 best seafood restaurants to visit in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah’s coastal paradise

From the endless array of fresh prawns to tasty crabs and fishes, here are our picks of the best seafood restaurants in Kota Kinabalu.

Apart from the mesmerising views and nature hikes, Kota Kinabalu is also known for its finest catch. If you’re a glutton for seafood, you will be surprised by what the city has to offer. For those planning a trip soon, go ahead and bookmark these famous seafood restaurants. Whether you prefer traditional recipes or innovative dishes, there is definitely something to cater to your palate in our guide.

Our recommendations for the best seafood restaurants in Kota Kinabalu in 2023:

Welcome Seafood Restaurant

Image credit: Welcome Seafood

If you’re in the mood for Kam Hiong Crab, Welcome Seafood is the place to be. Apart from that, you will find mouth-watering selections from Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab to Salted Egg Crab and more. Don’t skip the Sweet & Sour Fried Fish when you’re here too. View the menu here.

Where: Lot G18, Komplek Jalan Asia City Phase 2A, Asia City, 88300 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (daily)

Kampung Nelayan Floating Seafood Market Restaurant

If you’ve been to Kota Kinabalu, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the Floating Seafood Market. For those who aren’t initiated, this floating restaurant offers an experience like no other. You can order the favourites — from steamed fish to butter prawns and beyond — while appreciating the fascinating cultural performances on stage. It’s best to drop by at night for a cosy ambience.

Where: Silverado Corporation Sdn. Bhd Taman Tun Fuad Luyang, Bukit Padang, 88300 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Operating hours: 11 AM – 2 PM, 5 PM – 10 PM (daily)

Fatt Kee Seafood Restaurant

Image credit: Instagram/@fattkee_hilltop88

Famous for their Tom Yam and Fish Soup, consider adding Fatt Kee to your list. If you can handle spicy food, go ahead and test your heat tolerance. For those who can’t handle spice, don’t be afraid to customise the flavour to cater to your taste.

Where: Off Jalan Pasar, 25, Lorong Yap Hin, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6.45 AM – 9 PM (daily)

Fish Market Restaurant

Who doesn’t love a good steamboat dinner? Fish Market Restaurant is the city’s first steam hot pot joint. It’s hard not to turn down a hot pot spread when you get to enjoy various meats, seafood and veggies to indulge. Plus, it’s a healthier way of enjoying your meal as steaming your meals will help lock in nutrition and original flavours.

Where: C-G-01, Block C, Ground Floor, Lot Warisan Square A-G, 18, Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen, Taman Ria 1, 88000 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10.30 PM (daily)

The Crab House Seafood Restaurant

For the freshest seafood in town, head over to The Crab House Seafood Restaurant. Ideal for gatherings and reunion dinners, the restaurant also includes private dining rooms with a pool table and a karaoke machine. As you belt your heart out to your favourite tunes, go ahead and order an array of seafood galore. Famed for its crab specialities, the menu offers signature crab dishes in chilli sauce, salted egg yolk wet butter, kam heong and dry butter. Other highlights include the steamed lotus leaf rice with chicken, salted egg yolk wet butter prawn and steamed clams.

Where: Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13 6 Jalan Gaya, Off Lorong Satu, Jln Haji Saman, 88100 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Operating hours: 10 AM – 3 PM; 4.30 PM – 10 PM.

(Hero and featured image credit: Michelle Tsang/Unsplash)