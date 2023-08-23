If you’re having trouble finding a place with yong tau foo that’s good enough to hit the spot, here are some of the best restaurants in KL and Selangor that should not be missed.

Singaporeans aren’t stranger to the hawker favourite. In fact, we’ve unearthed some of Singapore’s best yong tau foo spots to date that serve up delicious takes on the Hakka dish. Across the border in Malaysia are some equally stellar options, all of which serve up bowls of nutritious, wholesome broth that perfectly complement the homemade ingredients and noodles.

Yong tau foo is a well-known dish that has long been popular in Malaysia. It is made by stuffing bean curd and other ingredients such as vegetables and tofu with a meat paste made of fish or pork or both. The resulting dish is a delicious and unique combination of textures and flavours that is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

As enthusiasts of this delightful cuisine, we take great pleasure in introducing our readers to the wonders of yong tau foo—and of course, good things are meant to be shared so make sure you bring your loved ones along with you (or simply share this article with them).

Trust us, you’ll love seeing their eyes light up when they are presented with the incredible selection of unusual shaped vegetables, tofu, meatballs, fishballs, and more. It is always a joy to watch people dig into the dish with such enthusiasm.

Here we have compiled our top eight picks for the best yong tau foo spots in KL and Selangor. While Ampang used to the favourite spot, we have since discovered other places that we believe are just as good, if not better. Don’t miss out on these fantastic must-try spots.

8 best places for yong tau foo in KL and Selangor today:

Foong Foong Yong Tau Foo

Foong Foong is a renowned and well-liked yong tau foo spot in Ampang that is well worth the wait despite the long lines due to its popularity. However, the waiting time is relatively short, thanks to its quick turnover rate of customers and efficient service. The dish is prepared by expertly placing the yong tau foo pieces onto a hot and greasy wok, then skillfully cooking it in flavourful stock until it is slightly browned, ensuring that each piece is perfectly maintained in terms of freshness and natural sweetness. The overall combination of textures and flavours is nothing short of amazing and is a testament to the quality of the ingredients used. If you’re looking for a sumptuous yong tau foo experience that you won’t soon forget, Foong Foong is a must-try.

Address: Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Operating hours: 9 AM – 4 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Yong Tau Foo Kg Pandan

Yong Tau Foo Kg Pandan is a budget-friendly yong tau foo spot located in a charming and nostalgic old-style warung. The restaurant has an extensive selection of ingredients that are sure to satisfy your cravings. The standout feature of this spot is their delicious gravy, which is known to be some of the best around. The restaurant is always crowded due to the popularity of their gravy, so be sure to give it a try and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

Address: 4, Jalan Thaver, Kampung Pandan, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 8.30 PM (closed on Fridays)

Madras Lane Yong Tau Foo

Madras Lane Yong Tau Foo is a renowned yong tau foo spot that has been situated in the same location for over 60 years, and has established a loyal following over the years. This gem of a restaurant has become increasingly popular, especially during peak hours, owing to its freshly made and delicious yong tau foo. They offer a wide variety options that are sure to please everyone’s taste buds, including stuffed taufu, bitter gourd, brinjal, and foo chook. All of their yong tau foo is filled with a mixture of pork and fish paste, which is always fresh and has a delectable taste that will leave you wanting more. So, if you’re looking for an experience that is both delicious and authentic, be sure to check out Madras Lane Yong Tau Foo.

Address: Lorong Bandar 20, Off Jalan Petaling , Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 2 PM (closed on Mondays)

Segambut Yong Tau Foo

If you’re looking for a place that offers a diverse range of yong tau foo items, Segambut Yong Tau Foo should be on your list. They pride themselves on using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create their dishes, ensuring that each bite is packed with flavour and satisfaction.

Their spacious seating area can accommodate a large number of customers even during peak hours, so you won’t have to worry about waiting for a table. And if you’re in the mood for more than just the Hakka dish, Segambut Yong Tau Foo has got you covered. They also have stalls selling other delicious snacks like fruit rojak, fried prawn crackers, and steamed potato buns, making it a one-stop destination for all your food cravings.

Address: 67, Jalan Segambut Pusat, Taman Segambut, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 5 PM (Tuesdays to Saturdays, closed on Mondays), 8 AM – 5 PM (Sundays)

Chan Chan Yong Tau Foo

If you’re looking for a highly recommended spot to satisfy your cravings, be sure to check out Chan Chan. This restaurant is well-known for their smooth and silky tofu, which pairs perfectly with their delicious soup. In addition, their fried items are a must-try, especially their dumplings which are crispy on the outside and bursting with flavour on the inside. It’s no wonder that these dumplings are a popular choice among customers!

Address: 69, Jalan 11/62a, Bandar Menjalara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 3 PM, 5.30 PM – 9.30 PM (weekdays), 10.30 AM – 9.30 PM (weekends)

Ipoh Road Hakka Yong Tau Fu

Ipoh Road Hakka is a another restaurant that specialises in yong tau foo. One of the standout features of this restaurant is their unique and flavourful dark gravy sauce. The sauce perfectly complements the Hakka dish and is sure to tantalise your taste buds. While the selection of ingredients is not as extensive as some other places, it is still worth visiting as the prices are affordable and the quality of the food is excellent.

Ipoh Road Hakka Yong Tau Fu Taman Danau Kota

Address: 123, Jalan 4/23a, Taman Danau Kota, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Ipoh Road Hakka Yong Tau Fu Taman Wangsa Permai

Address: 2, Jalan Wangsa Utama, Taman Wangsa Permai, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM (closed on Mondays)

Ipoh Road Hakka Yong Tau Fu Kepong Metro Prima

Address: 7g, Jalan Prima 1, Metro Prima, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 8 PM (closed on Mondays)

Wah Kiow Hakka Yong Tou Foo

Wah Kiow Hakka Yong Tou Foo is a popular restaurant that offers a unique dining experience. In addition to their delicious yong tau foo, they also serve a curry chee cheong fun with dried shrimps that pairs perfectly with the dish. The restaurant is often crowded during peak hours, so be prepared to wait for a bit. Another must-try item on their menu is their large and generous fish cakes.

Address: 117, Jln Kaskas, Taman Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9.30 AM – 3 PM (closed on Mondays)

Restoran Yap Hup Kee

Yap Hup Kee is a restaurant that is highly regarded for its renowned and delectable chee cheong fun. However, beyond the famous dish, the restaurant also offers a variety of mouth-watering yong tau foo, of which many locals tout as one of the best in KL. The yong tau foo at Yap Hup Kee is made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, which includes a stuffing mixture made of fish and pork paste. The dish is further enhanced with the addition of deep-fried items, making it a perfect balance of textures and flavours.

Located in a busy street, Yap Hup Kee is known to have a large number of customers due to the quality of its dishes. So if you’re looking for a dining experience that offers both quality and variety, be sure to check out Yap Hup Kee.

Address: 45, Jalan Brunei Barat, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 5 PM, 5.30 PM – 11 PM

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Esperanza Doronila)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What to eat with yong tau foo?

Fried yong tau foo is best served with a sauce drizzled on top. One of the most popular sauces is called sweet sauce (甜酱), which is also famous for serving with the local chee cheong fun. However, most Malaysians will commonly have the Hakka dish with white rice.

– What is yong tau foo in English?

Yong tau foo is a Hakka Chinese dish, which literally means “stuffed tofu” where you’ll find fish and/or meat paste being stuffed in tofu and bean curd skin, and hence the name. They are then deep-fried and served with soup.