Heading to Malaysia from Singapore this weekend and in search of another neighbourhood to explore? Taman Paramount might be one of the best places to start, for its wealth of cafes and restaurants means that you’re bound to find food that’ll tickle your tastebuds.
A favourite among those residing in KL, Selangor, and beyond, the sleepy Petaling Jaya suburban neighbourhood of Taman Paramount converts into a hive of activity come sundown and over the weekends. In place of the usual crop of senior citizens whittling hours away under the shade of local coffeeshops or housewives making brisk grocery runs at Star Grocer, a clique of fresh-faced youths take their turn to strut their stuff in upcycled, repurposed fashions, sourced from enterprising vintage shops that have since become a staple in the area.
Established in the 1970s as part of a bid to modernise the Petaling Jaya, both Taman Paramount and Seapark have been defined by a relatively unassuming middle-classed residential facade, punctuated by one prominent centrepiece: Paramount Cinema. Its silver screen services may have long shuttered, but the theatre was once billed as one of the largest in Malaysia’s Klang Valley, before being occupied by Giant and now, Star Grocer.
The confluence of both the old and the new has turned both residential districts like Taman Paramoun into one of the most popular weekend spots for Klang Valley locals alike. While gentrification is inevitable for any neighbourhood past its prime, the approach employed here has proven to be considerably more well-received, with fresh new ventures woven organically into the community’s tapestry without disrupting age-old businesses that have had a presence since the area’s very beginning.
If you were planning to spend a day in Taman Paramount searching for the best food, keep this guide of the bets cafes and restaurants in the neighbourhood during your visit.
10 best Taman Paramount cafes and restaurants for the best food today
1 /10
Of all the new restaurants to take up residence in Taman Paramount, Awesome Canteen is likely to be one of the earliest to recognise the potential of the neighbourhood. Established in 2014, the menu here is built upon a firm foundation of fusion favourites, incorporating a healthy selection of Eastern and Western flavours that have been adapted for local tastebuds and tempered for healthy diets. A firm favourite remains to be the Japanese-inspired rice bowls and signature Awe’s Mee Pok, both dishes of which are consistently cooked to ensure hearty mouthfuls of satisfaction.
Operating hours: 10am – 10pm (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @awesome_canteen/Instagram)
2 /10
Thrift stores and specialty cafes aside, Taman Paramount is also a haven for those looking to enjoy local favourites like roast duck. Chan Kee Roast Duck, a modest stall that operates out of the Luck Kee Seafood restaurant corner lot located along the same row as Awesome Canteen is one of the best places for that. Established since 1987, the stall offers only limited quantities of their signature roast duck which are prepared fresh daily, each cooked to golden-brown crisp perfection from the outside to yield tenderly savoury meat within. Come early, or be prepared to be disappointed.
Operating hours: 10.00am – 2.30pm, 5.00pm – 9.30pm (opens daily)
(Image credit: @shirleylikestocook/Instagram)
Steakhouses in the Klang Valley are increasingly aplenty, brandishing buzzwords like ‘Angus’ and ‘Wagyu A5 Miyazaki’ with unreserved abandon. But the true test comes in both the quality of meats offered and of course, the chef’s finesse in preparing each cut. Meat Feds in Taman Paramount is one of the best places for both, thanks to Chef Yenni Lau and her kitchen brigade’s unwavering insistence on inventive recipes and consistent quality of pork and beef. The cheekily dubbed ‘Ham Sup’ Roasted Pork is a perfect representation of that balance, decadently savoury with its glossy coat of golden yellow salted egg.
Operating hours: 5pm – 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 12pm – 2.30pm and 4.30pm – 10pm (Fridays to Sundays, closed on Tuesdays)
(Image credit: @meatfeds/Instagram)
4 /10
Japanese curry is always a good idea, especially if it’s at Currry Shokudo. The restaurant at Taman Paramount is well loved by locals and visitors alike for its delectable and hearty plates of its namesake dish, which is doused over a fluffy bed of Japanese rice and your choice of crunchy katsu, tender beef, hamburg, or fluffy omu eggs.
Operating hours: 11.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 9.30pm (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @currryshokudo/Instagram)
5 /10
Half curio store and half artisanal cafe, One Half x ilaika is arguably the de facto watering hole for the trendy kids of Taman Paramount. A passion project helmed by Malaysia Barista Champion Keith Koay since 2016, this contemporary retail and dining space draws a considerable crowd for a concise and deliberately curated selection of brews, served alongside their excellent spread of pastries and desserts.
Operating hours: 8am – 10pm (opens daily)
(Image credit: @onehalf_coffee/Instagram)
Culinary fads come and go, but age-old recipes and flavours transcend time and generations. That is most certainly the case with Restoran Ping Wah, which specialises in offering no-frills, authentic Hainanese cuisine. Forget the basic pork chops and potato wedges, this eatery offers delicious lesser-seen dishes such as Hainanese-style fried eggs with pickled vegetables and braised pork.
Operating hours: 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm (opens daily)
(Image credit: @jordanlee1211/Instagram)
7 /10
Modernised kopitiam fare isn’t uncommon in Malaysia, especially when local F&B entrepreneurs have been catering to contemporary tastebuds with reinvented takes on classic local dishes. While some may run the risk of turning inspired local recipes into forgettable mass-market meals-to-go, Taman Paramount’s Sin Tong Hong kopitiam has managed to steer well clear from that trap with a range of well-considered and thoughtfully reproduced old-school staples, perfected from their very first outlet back in Sitiawan in 1999. Expect fragrant offerings like nasi lemak – served alongside a fiery sambal udang – and creamy bowl of generously portioned mee kari.
Operating hours: 7.30am – 9.30pm (closed on Mondays)
(mage credit: @sintonghongkopitiam/Instagram)
8 /10
Asa Cafe is perhaps one of the newer names to operate in the Taman Paramount vicinity. Named after the Japanese word for ‘morning’, this cafe is best suited to early birds looking for good food, as operations start from as early as 8am every day. A considerable skylight overhead washes the space with a natural glow, perfect for bringing a slice of the outdoors in as you graze on your choice of baked delights and coffees. For those who enjoy decadence, don’t miss out on their cinnamon rolls, French pastries, and Japanese-inspired pasta.
Operating hours: 9.30am – 5.30pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 9.30am – 9pm (Saturdays to Mondays, closed on Tuesdays)
(Image credit: @droidxeats/Instagram)
Those with a sweet tooth should keep a lookout for Fluffed Cafe and Dessert Bar, which can be identified by its whimsical and joyful cloud-shaped mascot. As the name suggests, this Taman Paramount cafe is beloved for fluffy waffles topped with premium ice cream flavours, all of which are prepared in-house by the kitchen team to ensure consistent quality. Cakes and tarts here are equally good, both aesthetically and taste wise.
Operating hours: 12.30pm – 10.30pm (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @fluffedcafe/instagram)
10 /10
While not technically a restaurant, Taman Paramount’s most prolific beer garden warrants a mention on this list. Ideal for those who enjoy a nice cold pint set against a backdrop of cool nonchalance, this establishment features well over 99 different varieties of craft beer, ranging from IPAs to one-of-a-kind brews from microbreweries across the world. This is complemented by a tasteful selection of elevated bar nibbles like yakitori skewers.
Operating hours: 4pm – 11pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2pm – 11pm (Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @monsterandbeer/Instagram)