Heading to Malaysia from Singapore this weekend and in search of another neighbourhood to explore? Taman Paramount might be one of the best places to start, for its wealth of cafes and restaurants means that you’re bound to find food that’ll tickle your tastebuds.

A favourite among those residing in KL, Selangor, and beyond, the sleepy Petaling Jaya suburban neighbourhood of Taman Paramount converts into a hive of activity come sundown and over the weekends. In place of the usual crop of senior citizens whittling hours away under the shade of local coffeeshops or housewives making brisk grocery runs at Star Grocer, a clique of fresh-faced youths take their turn to strut their stuff in upcycled, repurposed fashions, sourced from enterprising vintage shops that have since become a staple in the area.

Established in the 1970s as part of a bid to modernise the Petaling Jaya, both Taman Paramount and Seapark have been defined by a relatively unassuming middle-classed residential facade, punctuated by one prominent centrepiece: Paramount Cinema. Its silver screen services may have long shuttered, but the theatre was once billed as one of the largest in Malaysia’s Klang Valley, before being occupied by Giant and now, Star Grocer.

The confluence of both the old and the new has turned both residential districts like Taman Paramoun into one of the most popular weekend spots for Klang Valley locals alike. While gentrification is inevitable for any neighbourhood past its prime, the approach employed here has proven to be considerably more well-received, with fresh new ventures woven organically into the community’s tapestry without disrupting age-old businesses that have had a presence since the area’s very beginning.

If you were planning to spend a day in Taman Paramount searching for the best food, keep this guide of the bets cafes and restaurants in the neighbourhood during your visit.

10 best Taman Paramount cafes and restaurants for the best food today