16 best restaurants in KL’s TTDI neighbourhood for good food today

Taman Tun Dr Ismail, more commonly abbreviated into TTDI, is best known as one of the most covetable addresses to have not only in Klang Valley, but also KL, and with its plethora of food and restaurant options, it’s easy to see why.

After all, there aren’t that many leafy suburban enclaves that offer the same convenient access to both PJ, downtown Kuala Lumpur, and Subang in the Klang Valley area. The trendy neighbourhood also plays host to some of the most varied number of restaurants and good food in the city.

Formerly a rural rubber estate prior to its development, TTDI was established in 1973 and had been named in tribute to Malaysia’s second deputy Prime Minister, Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman. At the time, only a small cluster of landed homes, townhouses, and condominiums dotted the township.

It later expanded with terraced housing and the construction of a wet market, which continues to operate to this very day. TTDI has since matured into a tight-knit and supportive community in KL that comprises a melting pot of ethnic groups that have come to define its appeal for many homeowners.

Another boon that the TTDI neighbourhood has been especially known for is its food, with a considerable number of hospitality entrepreneurs setting up restaurants within the KL enclave. Predictably, this has made TTDI a popular dining haven for many city folks, which invariably also translates to a painful scarcity of available parking spots even on the best of days. But if you’re willing to brave the traffic and potential limbo of having to circle around for a spot, this quarter truly has plenty of gastronomic wealth to offer.

If you’re visiting KL over the weekend for work or play, make a little detour to the neighbourhood, which offers everything from Isaan cuisine and fresh sourdough loaves, to steak frites and hearty pies.

Here are the the best TTDI restaurants in KL that you need to visit for good food and even better vibes.

(Hero and featured image credit: Cinq Dining)

16 best restaurants in the TTDI neighbourhood in KL for good food: