16 best restaurants in KL’s TTDI neighbourhood for good food today

Taman Tun Dr Ismail, more commonly abbreviated into TTDI, is best known as one of the most covetable addresses to have not only in Klang Valley, but also KL, and with its plethora of food and restaurant options, it’s easy to see why.
After all, there aren’t that many leafy suburban enclaves that offer the same convenient access to both PJ, downtown Kuala Lumpur, and Subang in the Klang Valley area. The trendy neighbourhood also plays host to some of the most varied number of restaurants and good food in the city.
Formerly a rural rubber estate prior to its development, TTDI was established in 1973 and had been named in tribute to Malaysia’s second deputy Prime Minister, Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman. At the time, only a small cluster of landed homes, townhouses, and condominiums dotted the township.
It later expanded with terraced housing and the construction of a wet market, which continues to operate to this very day. TTDI has since matured into a tight-knit and supportive community in KL that comprises a melting pot of ethnic groups that have come to define its appeal for many homeowners.
Another boon that the TTDI neighbourhood has been especially known for is its food, with a considerable number of hospitality entrepreneurs setting up restaurants within the KL enclave. Predictably, this has made TTDI a popular dining haven for many city folks, which invariably also translates to a painful scarcity of available parking spots even on the best of days. But if you’re willing to brave the traffic and potential limbo of having to circle around for a spot, this quarter truly has plenty of gastronomic wealth to offer.
If you’re visiting KL over the weekend for work or play, make a little detour to the neighbourhood, which offers everything from Isaan cuisine and fresh sourdough loaves, to steak frites and hearty pies.
Here are the the best TTDI restaurants in KL that you need to visit for good food and even better vibes.
16 best restaurants in the TTDI neighbourhood in KL for good food:
A well-loved name not just in TTDI, but across the Klang Valley, Porto Romano Restaurant has proven itself as one of the most consistently reliable purveyors of Italian and Mediterranian fare. Located along Persiaran Zaaba, diners are ushered into a place of homey comfort that has no doubt witnessed countless family gatherings, birthdays, and other special Kodak moments over many years.
The menu here is relatively unpretentious, offering a range of pasta, antipastio, and pizzas, coupled with a healthy selection of seafood and meat offerings for those with more voracious appetites. Reasonable prices further add to Porto Romano’s appeal.
Brunch aficionados will love this one. Found along Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 1, Dough & Dolce is best known for serving up hearty plates of comfort. Keep your eyes peeled for a bright yellow door. A quick gander over the large chalkboard menu that dominates one side of the restaurant’s walls indicates a plethora of reassuringly familiar dishes, but don’t be fooled. Their grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup will have you coming back for second – and thirds. But the pies here are equally to die for, so leave some room for dessert. Tables can be scarce during peak hours over the weekends, so plan ahead.
Michelin-winning Chef Darren Chin too has set up shop in the trendy TTDI neighbourhood, serving stellar food to hungry diners at his eponymous restaurant Cafe-Bistrot David. His more casual offering here was created in collaboration with his father, David Chin of Dave’s Deli fame. Steering away from high brow offerings, Cafe-Bistrot David is considerably more approachable in its casual fare. If you can’t decide, the Mixed Fish Pie is a moreish snack that’s hearty and unique, while the Seafood Linguine with Garlic & Kombu Butter is an umami-packed plate that won’t disappoint.
Another great restaurant by Darren Chin in the TTDI neighbourhood to make a reservation for is DC. Considered hallowed ground for culinary purists, the one Michelin-starred restaurant’s menu provides an insight into Chin’s peerless culinary expertise, demonstrated through a carefully curated menu that juxtaposes French technique with Japanese influences.
Choose from either a four or eight-course prix fixe menu, which feature the likes of fresh Scottish diver scallops served with butternut squash ravioli and pistachio sauce, as well as Brittany blue rock lobster with caviar sauce and a celery emulsion.
Yet another Darren Chin entry in TTDI’s buzzing restaurant scene is Gai. With the aim of representing the best of both Isaan and Lanna cooking to Malaysians, as well as paying homage to his wife’s roots, the restaurant takes diners through a tour of Chiangmai’s wet markets. Expect staples such as grilled isaan style free range chicken with tamarind chili sauce, and a Burmese-influenced Gaeng Hang Lay curry with spice tempered by sweetness.
Meat lovers, you’ll want to head here. Brasserie Léon’s steak frites have earned them their claim to fame among Klang Valle diners, serving premium cuts of steak that’s cooked to your preference, alongside a heaping portion of fries to fill up with. And you can rest assured that the simple pleasure of well-cooked, succulent beef, as well as the other Parisian brasseries’ classics will have you beaming from ear to ear.
For delicious Japanese food that won’t break the bank, hungry diners in TTDI should look to Ember, one of the best restaurants in the busy KL neighbourhood. Its sleek facade belies a bustling crowd who watch on with gleeful curiosity at the deft handiwork of the kitchen team, who work in seamless synchronicity under the leadership of founder and head chef, Gary Anwar. The Far Eastern influences take centre stage here as evidenced by an almost disciplined approach to austerity, but surprises with its unconventional flavours and textures. Try the Eggplant Salad with Sesame Dressing to pique your tastebuds, featuring strips of fried eggplant as its base.
Another brasserie on our list of best TTDI restaurants for good food is Topshelf, which can be found in the Lorong Rahim Kajai area. Billed as a no-frills French restaurant that is meant to fit seamlessly into the neighbourhood’s pace, its relaxed ambiance provides just the necessary amount of cozy comfort to encourage diners to leave their day’s toils by the door.
Seeking not to reinvent the wheel but to perfect foundational dishes from French cuisine, Topshelf’s menu serves up a medley of classic staples that both newcomers and seasoned returning faces will relish in. Their Roasted Duck Breast and Roasted Rack of Lamb are both key highlights, cooked to timed perfection with a crisp skin that yields a flushed centre.
Although named after a reference to specialty wine shops that allow visitors to sample or purchase the region’s wine offerings at a modest fee, TTDI’s ENOTECA Vino & Cucina wants to offer guests a similar experience, albeit in a decidedly more upmarket space.
Beyond their extensive selection of wines from the Old Country, the establishment offers a robust feast of Italian dishes, chiefly anchored by pizza and pasta classics. The latter is especially noteworthy, as they are known to serve handmade chitarra pasta noodles, which are a variety of egg pasta found typically in the Abruzzo region.
Swiss-French fare is often less ventured, so much so that only a small clutch of eateries boast apres ski-appropriate dishes in the Klang Valley. One of them happens to be located in the very heart of KL’s TTDI, known as La Suisse. Established a cool 25 years ago, this restaurant has adhered to founder Chef Mike Yap’s vision of introducing Swiss-French food to the Malaysian capital. Predictably, cheeses feature heavily in their menu, with deep-fried morsels of Cheese Malakows warranting seconds.
A considerably newer entrant on our list of the best TTDI restaurants in KL is Cinq Dining, which was established during the earlier part of 2023 by a group of seasoned culinary veterans who’ve translated their vast knowledge about food to the restaurants.
Aiming to provide a sensorial experience that goes beyond mere taste, the menu is built upon the five foundational pillars of flavour: sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and the ever-elusive umami. Wine pairings are available, courtesy of a seasoned in-house sommelier, for those looking to further elevate their meal experience.
If you were bored of the usual toast that’s been slathered with butter and kaya in the morning, head to The Bread Bar, where baked goods are elevated to the next level.
A plethora of pastries are available here, but the sandwiches are inarguably its biggest draw here. Made with sourdough bread that’s baked in-house on the daily to ensure consistent freshness, the hearty options here are one of the most convenient and delicious options if you were looking for food in TTDI. You can even order a sampling platter that comes complete with truffle butter to savour their bread offerings in their most unadulterated form.
A well-loved name in the TTDI neighbourhood in KL since its inception, Der Backmeister has minted its popularity by bringing authentic German food to Kuala Lumpur. Over the years, little from their menu has changed, with most of their staples remaining faithful to its provenance.
Less common delicacies such as German-style meatloaf, freshly baked, Munich-inspired brezel pastry with cream cheese, as well as a belly-warming beef goulash soup are available for intrepid tastebuds, while more conventional sandwiches are available for those seeking familiarity on their plates.
For authentic Middle Eastern food in TTDI in KL, look no further than Leen’s. Fortunately enough, it wouldn’t take much looking to suss out its location, for the delectable scent of baked goods and aromatics easily wafts down along Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, courtesy of its own in-house brick oven churning out baked goods local to the region.
Classics such as hummus dip and breads, kebab khashkhash, and even grilled chicken are all elevated for contemporary palates, without losing any of its depth and character. And surprising reinterpretations of Middle Eastern flavour, such as their Crispy Syrian Rice, lend an added air of variety.
While Japanese food is predictably their raison d’etre, it is prepared with modern flourishes that playfully eschew from the rigid discipline of the cuisine’s typical expectations. The extensive sake selection here further adds to its appeal, making it a favourite for those looking to cut loose off the clock.
If you were craving for a good bowl of Pho, look no further than Super Saigon. Served within its trendy interiors is a menu fill of traditional Vietnamese hits with an Australian twist. The pho, for example, comes topped with beef slices, brisket and beef balls that are imported from Melbourne, which are steeped in a heartwarming bowl of broth that’s fragrant, herbaceous, and nourishing. Other highlights here include the Saigon Beef Don, Bun Cha, and Banh Mi.
