11 best yu sheng in KL and Selangor this Chinese New Year 2024

As the most anticipated lunar event of the year, the Chinese New Year, fast approaches, it’s high time you schedule an auspicious toss with these best yu sheng/yee sang in KL and Selangor for 2024. The onslaught of banquet dinners and family reunions means that you’ll get to relish in some of the best food of the year. If you’re travelling across the Causeway from Singapore this CNY 2024, you’ll want to seek out the best takes of this annual ritual, which is said to bring plenty of good fortune, health, luck, and prosperity to its diners.

While par for the course in Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore during the festive season, the custom of performing a prosperity toss is very much a creation rooted strictly between the diasporic Chinese communities of both countries.

A brief history of the yu sheng/yee sang

As is the case with many stalwart recipes such as the Caesar Salad or fish and chips, the true origins of the yu sheng (or yee sang in the Cantonese dialect) are best described as murky owing to a scarcity of documented evidence.

But the most recognisable iteration of the yee sang origin story is typically credited to incumbent Minister of Transportation YB Anthony Loke’s family. According to the tale, Anthony’s grandfather, a Cantonese migrant by the name of Loke Ching Fatt, popularised the dish through his catering business in the town of Seremban. Dubbed lou hei yee sang (捞起魚生), it was meant to be consumed on the 7th day of the Lunar Chinese New Year, otherwise known as ren ri (人日), which commemorates the moment when the Goddess Nuwa created mankind from mud.

The composition of yee sang in itself is significant to the Chinese, owing to the meaning ascribed to each ingredient. Each dish typically contains:

Raw fish slices, usually salmon – To symbolise an abundance of prosperity

Pomelo – To symbolise an abundance of good luck

Cucumber – To symbolise many happy returns

Papaya – To symbolise many happy returns, and the ability to be the best version of one’s self

Carrot – To symbolise an abundance of wealth

Crackers – To symbolise gold ingots used in ancient China

Crushed peanuts or sesame seeds – To symbolise fertility

Vegetable oil – To symbolise liquid gold coating all aspects of one’s endeavours

Plum sauce – To symbolise a year filled with sweetness

Lime – To symbolise many good tidings

Five spice powder – To symbolise the five branches of happiness, namely family, wealth, health, kindness, and a happy ending

Now that you know its symbolism, your next task is making sure you are your family and tossing to a good Chinese New Year 2024 with these best yu sheng in KL and Selangor. Good thing then, that we have more than just a handful of recommendations lined up for your perusal.

(Hero and featured image credits: @fskualalumpur/Instagram)

11 best places for yu sheng/yee sang in KL and Selangor this Chinese New Year 2024: