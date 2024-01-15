11 best yu sheng in KL and Selangor this Chinese New Year 2024

As the most anticipated lunar event of the year, the Chinese New Year, fast approaches, it’s high time you schedule an auspicious toss with these best yu sheng/yee sang in KL and Selangor for 2024. The onslaught of banquet dinners and family reunions means that you’ll get to relish in some of the best food of the year. If you’re travelling across the Causeway from Singapore this CNY 2024, you’ll want to seek out the best takes of this annual ritual, which is said to bring plenty of good fortune, health, luck, and prosperity to its diners.
While par for the course in Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore during the festive season, the custom of performing a prosperity toss is very much a creation rooted strictly between the diasporic Chinese communities of both countries.
A brief history of the yu sheng/yee sang
As is the case with many stalwart recipes such as the Caesar Salad or fish and chips, the true origins of the yu sheng (or yee sang in the Cantonese dialect) are best described as murky owing to a scarcity of documented evidence.
But the most recognisable iteration of the yee sang origin story is typically credited to incumbent Minister of Transportation YB Anthony Loke’s family. According to the tale, Anthony’s grandfather, a Cantonese migrant by the name of Loke Ching Fatt, popularised the dish through his catering business in the town of Seremban. Dubbed lou hei yee sang (捞起魚生), it was meant to be consumed on the 7th day of the Lunar Chinese New Year, otherwise known as ren ri (人日), which commemorates the moment when the Goddess Nuwa created mankind from mud.
The composition of yee sang in itself is significant to the Chinese, owing to the meaning ascribed to each ingredient. Each dish typically contains:
- Raw fish slices, usually salmon – To symbolise an abundance of prosperity
- Pomelo – To symbolise an abundance of good luck
- Cucumber – To symbolise many happy returns
- Papaya – To symbolise many happy returns, and the ability to be the best version of one’s self
- Carrot – To symbolise an abundance of wealth
- Crackers – To symbolise gold ingots used in ancient China
- Crushed peanuts or sesame seeds – To symbolise fertility
- Vegetable oil – To symbolise liquid gold coating all aspects of one’s endeavours
- Plum sauce – To symbolise a year filled with sweetness
- Lime – To symbolise many good tidings
- Five spice powder – To symbolise the five branches of happiness, namely family, wealth, health, kindness, and a happy ending
Now that you know its symbolism, your next task is making sure you are your family and tossing to a good Chinese New Year 2024 with these best yu sheng in KL and Selangor. Good thing then, that we have more than just a handful of recommendations lined up for your perusal.
(Hero and featured image credits: @fskualalumpur/Instagram)
11 best places for yu sheng/yee sang in KL and Selangor this Chinese New Year 2024:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Oriental Group of Restaurants
- Extra Super Tanker Restaurant
- Chuai Heng Banquet Hall
- Grand Imperial Group
- Ming Palace @ Corus Hotel
- Golden Valley Chinese Muslim Restaurant
- The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur
- Tao Chinese Cuisine @ InterContinental Kuala Lumpur
- Yun House @ Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur
- Le Bar @ Sofitel Kuala Lumpur
- The Westin Kuala Lumpur
For the year of the Wood Dragon, one of the Malaysia’s most eminent Chinese banquet restaurant groups, Oriental, will be offering their range of pork-free yee sang options for the festivities. Starting from RM98 and going all the way up to RM168, depending on your choice of ingredients, diners can also opt to add a medley of other a la carte sides, including lobster, for an additional charge.
(Image credit: @orientalgroupmy/Instagram)
Novel name aside, the Super Tanker group of restaurants has earned a solid reputation for offering traditional Chinese banquet fare that lives up to all expectations. This extends to their Lunar Chinese New Year offerings as well, with their takeaway yee sang sets priced from RM88 in the jellyfish and pear combination. Of course, more opulent options such as abalone (RM178) can be ordered as well.
(Image credit: @extrasupertanker/Instagram)
3 /11
Imbi’s Chuai Heng Banquet Hall has become increasingly popular for all manner of events, especially wedding receptions, owing to its impeccable spread of varied Chinese fare and picturesque solarium. For one of the best Chinese New Year 2024 menus that KL has to offer, their seasonal banquet menu, which includes a Five Head South African Abalone yu sheng (RM158 ala carte for half a portion), can be ordered to enjoy in the restaurant or to go.
(Image credit: @chuaiheng/Instagram)
4 /11
Another formidable name in the Chinese banquet space in Malaysia is Grand Imperial Group, which has established a reputation in the Klang Valley for its reliably excellent Chinese dishes. For your Chinese New Year 2024 celebrations, opt for opulence by ordering their Shredded Mixed Fruit and Vegetables yee sang, served with Boston Lobster at RM380 for a half portion, or RM688 for a full serving. Alternatively, go classic with salmon at RM118 for half a portion, or RM168 for a full serving.
(Image credit: @grandimperialgroup/Instagram)
Nestled in Kuala Lumpur’s Corus Hotel, Ming Palace has garnered a steady stream of faithful customers who have touted the restaurant for being one of the city’s best for Halal, pork-free Hong Kong and Szechuan-style cuisine. Where yu sheng in KL is concerned, they too occupy a place on our list of bests as a reliable option for those looking to spread the joy among friends of all races, with prices starting from RM84 for a half serving of Fresh Fruit Yee Sang, all the way up to RM231 for a full portion of Australian Abalone and Jellyfish Prosperity Yee Sang.
(Image credit: @eatwithandrewchan/Instagram)
Muslims who are eager to give yee sang a try this Lunar New Year 2024 may opt to order from the Golden Valley chain of Chinese Muslim restaurants. Renowned for preparing staple Chinese mealtime favourites using Halal ingredients and cooking methods, their reasonably priced yu sheng choices start from RM58 for half a serving of crisp, Fresh Jellyfish and Pear yee sang, and top out at RM228 for a full portion of Fresh Jellyfish, Abalone, and Pear yee sang.
(Image credit: @clevermunkey/Instagram)
The St Regis Hotel has taken up owning family matriarch Puan Sri Sharon Chua’s ancestral yee sang recipe to assemble their annual Chinese New Year menu for 2024. Starting from RM138 for a medium portion of Vegetarian Yee Sang, more extravagant combinations such as abalone and crisp soft-shell crab can be had at RM168 for a medium portion.
(Image credit: The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur/Facebook)
Look no further than InterContinental Hotel’s flagship Chinese restaurant, Tao Chinese Cuisine, when it comes to one of the best yu sheng takeaways in KL. A combination of fresh abalone and crabmeat lines their interpretation of the Southeast Asian Chinese New Year staple with an indulgent bite, complete with obligatory julienned greens at RM118 for a half-set.
(Image credit: InterContinental Kuala Lumpur/Facebook)
One of the most eminent hotels in the city, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur too knows how to offer a decadent plate of yu sheng for the Chinese New Year 2024. Courtesy of its leading Cantonese restaurant, Yun House, expect truly abundant offerings such as mantis prawn with black truffle (RM398 for a small portion), salmon belly with ikura caviar (RM238 for a small portion), or crispy softshell crab with salted egg (RM218 for a small portion), to delight your family and friends with.
(Image credit: @fskualalumpur/Instagram)
View this post on Instagram
A seafood panoply takes centre stage at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur for the Chinese New Year festivities this year, with yee sang offerings that start from RM98 for a half portion of jellyfish. You can always opt for a more sumptuous feast by way of white bait fish and salmon slices, or scallop and dried fish mermaid anchovies with snow pear from RM138 for a half portion each. Alternatively, take things up a notch with their spectacular 10 head abalone yee sang, starting from RM148 for a half portion.
11 /11
The Lunar New Year is a time for reunion, and that’s best celebrated with The Westin Kuala Lumpur’s aptly named Unity Yee Sang. Available in your choice of bountiful fruits and vegetables (RM168++ nett), or seafood options including pacific clam (RM188++ nett), Norweigan salmon (RM238++ nett), as well as abalone (RM338++ nett).
(Image credit: The Westin Kuala Lumpur/Facebook)