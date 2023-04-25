6 best chocolate cafes in KL for the most decadent desserts today

It’s a well known fact that chocolate makes everything better. In fact, dark chocolate is literally good for your body, with antioxidants and free radical-fighting abilities that fight against environmental stressors. But before you start stocking up your food cabinet, remember that like everything, chocolate should be eaten in moderation. Which is why if you’re going to have it as dessert, you’ll want to make it count at these best chocolate cafes in Malaysia’s KL.
Singapore has plenty of specialty chocolate cafes, but for a sinful treat across the border in Kuala Lumpur, you’ll want to check out the spots below. Like every self-respecting chocolaterie, high-quality Belgian chocolate is the hero of these sweet treats, so the taste will definitely not disappoint here. Besides, what better way to wind down from a day of exploring the city, than with a waffle, pancake, brownie, or crepe that’s been doused in a glorious pool of glistening chocolate.
These dessert hotspots may use the same key ingredient, but each spot applies its own twist to their dishes, expertly mixing dark, white and milk chocolate for a treat like no other. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, be sure to pay a visit to these best chocolate cafes in KL today.
(Hero and featured image credit: @dipndipmalaysia/Instagram)
6 best chocolate cafes in KL for decadent desserts today:
This famous chocolate eatery from Dubai already has hundreds of outlets spread across the globe, and are responsible for some of the most unique and Instagrammable chocolate desserts, all using the finest Belgian chocolate and fresh fruit. Their vision for the brand is relatively simple: they want everyone to fall in love with chocolate as much as them.
(Image credit: @dipndipmalaysia/Instagram)
They started out as chocolate truffle business but now expanded to a chocolate cafe. Only the finest ingredients from Belgium chocolate suppliers and 100% cocoa butter are used in their chocolate creations. Choose to dine in for any of their chocolate desserts or take away a box of high quality chocolate as gifts for friends and family.
(Image credit: @salonduchocolatmy/Instagram)
Their menu consists of desserts from both central Europe and America so you can expect everything from French crepes to Belgian pastries and waffles under one roof. If you’re not sure of what to order on your first visit, their Founde Tower is highly recommended.
(Image credit: Molten Chocolate Cafe/Facebook)
Although more of a bingsu cafe, Beans n Beans’ own rendition of a chocolate dessert deserves a visit from even the most discerning of chocolate lovers. The aptly named Choco Bingsu is a glorious mountain of finely shaved snow ice, which is then topped with treats that range from Oreos and brownies, to more chocolate ice cream and chocolate wafer rolls.
(Image credit: @alyssia_yu/Instagram)
For parties and celebrations, you’ll want to look towards Le Trianon Cakes. The take-away boutique cake shop has made a name for itself for its rich, smooth, and dangerously decadent chocolate desserts, despite only having two to choose from: Trianon and Chocolate Heaven. The former, which sells out constantly, is a three-tiered indulgence that involves pure imported dark chocolate that’s dusted wth bitter dark cocoa powder, chocolate mixed with sweet and crunchy chocolate pralines, and a biscuit base.
(Image credit: @letrianoncakes/Instagram)
One of the newest chocolate cafes in KL, Chocoloco Caffé is already fast becoming one of the best around with its selection of chocolate waffles, crepes, fondue, and basically anything you can think of to be had with its star ingredient. If you can’t decide, have a go at one of their most unique dishes, the Loco Piñata, where you’ll get to crack the chocolate open with a hammer to get to even more sweet treats.
(Image credit: @chocolococaffe/Instagram)