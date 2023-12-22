Hong Kong’s Instagram-famous Choi Hung Estate is set for redevelopment

The government has unveiled its redevelopment plan for Choi Hung Estate. The redevelopment project will span for about 15 years. Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho Wing-yin made the remarks on December 21.

Around 2,500 households will serve as the first batch of residents for relocation to neighbouring Mei Tung Estate in Wong Tai Sin. They can also purchase a subsidised flat on Wang Chiu Road. The beloved public housing estate in Hong Kong became Instagram-famous for its colourful facade.

The iconic Choi Hung Estate is up for redevelopment

Home to about 17,500 residents, Ho mentioned that Choi Hung Estate is more than six decades old. Hence, requires maintenance that takes time. With the initial announcement of the redevelopment last month, many Hongkongers were concerned whether the estate could keep its iconic rainbow facade.

With this, Ho assured the public that the Housing Authority would gather the opinions of residents and local organisations. She emphasised that the trademark rainbow colours will be added to the future design.

After the completion of the project, the new Choi Hung Estate will have 9,200 households. It is an increase from the current 7,400.

An iconic estate that made its mark

Upon completion, Choi Hung Estate was the largest public estate of its time. It even attracted prominent visitors like former US president Richard Nixon, Princess Margaret, and Princess Alexandra. In addition, the estate also received a Silver Medal at the 1965 Hong Kong Insitute of Architects Annual Awards.

Due to its colourful exterior, the estate became a local and tourist hotspot. The building was designed by architectural firm, Palmer & Turner who was also responsible for Jardine House and the original Bank of China.

A photograph of the estate by Hong Kong-based photographer, Jimmi Ho won a Sony World Photography Awards in 2016. The estate was also in several K-pop music videos like SEVENTEEN’s ‘Check In’ and LOONA’s ‘Love and Live’

(Hero and featured image credit: Dennis Fischer Photography/Getty Images)