8 best hotel staycation packages in Singapore this Christmas 2023 for a quick escape

Don’t have any plans to spend Christmas abroad? Choose a domestic getaway instead at a plethora of new local luxury hotels. Here are our picks for the best hotel staycation deals in Singapore this Christmas 2023 and throughout the holiday season.

Overseas travel is back without any signs of slowing down. But if you didn’t want to book a trip out of town just yet, there are still ways to have a relaxing holiday in Singapore.

With 2023 being a hot year for notable hotel openings in Singapore, there’s no better time to treat yourself to rejuvenating staycations at these properties than the Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023 period. However, if you prefer somewhere familiar, don’t rule out iconic local hotels like JW Marriott, St. Regis, Hilton, and Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

2023 is an exciting year of hotel openings in Singapore

There are many firsts regarding the new hotel entrants in Singapore. The arrival of EDITION Singapore marks the first EDITION brand in Southeast Asia. This also applies to Mondrian Singapore Duxton and Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore, as both brands make their first marks in the region. Furthermore, The COMO brand, which has dozens of luxury properties around the world, has finally had a homecoming with the COMO Metropolitan Singapore hotel located in the heart of Orchard Road.

Notably, Accor’s Pullman also opened two hotels – Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Singapore Hill Street – in 2023. Marriott’s Aloft Singapore Novena also launched in the city-state as the world’s largest Aloft (thus far).

Besides these established names, individualistic boutique hotels have also created a buzz with their debuts. Ascott’s The Robertson House by The Crest Collection stood out with its British colonial-inspired decor while The Serangoon House in the Little India neighbourhood, owned by The Garcha Group, transports guests to colonial India with its opulent interior.

To make your first stays there even sweeter, these new hotels in Singapore are running promotional staycation packages during the Christmas 2023 season. From special weekend prices to X’mas or New Year-themed stays, leverage on these deals to unwind and relax this festive season.

8 best hotel staycation packages in Singapore this Christmas and NYE 2023: