8 best hotel staycation packages in Singapore this Christmas 2023 for a quick escape

Don’t have any plans to spend Christmas abroad? Choose a domestic getaway instead at a plethora of new local luxury hotels. Here are our picks for the best hotel staycation deals in Singapore this Christmas 2023 and throughout the holiday season.
Overseas travel is back without any signs of slowing down. But if you didn’t want to book a trip out of town just yet, there are still ways to have a relaxing holiday in Singapore.
With 2023 being a hot year for notable hotel openings in Singapore, there’s no better time to treat yourself to rejuvenating staycations at these properties than the Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023 period. However, if you prefer somewhere familiar, don’t rule out iconic local hotels like JW Marriott, St. Regis, Hilton, and Marina Bay Sands Singapore.
2023 is an exciting year of hotel openings in Singapore
There are many firsts regarding the new hotel entrants in Singapore. The arrival of EDITION Singapore marks the first EDITION brand in Southeast Asia. This also applies to Mondrian Singapore Duxton and Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore, as both brands make their first marks in the region. Furthermore, The COMO brand, which has dozens of luxury properties around the world, has finally had a homecoming with the COMO Metropolitan Singapore hotel located in the heart of Orchard Road.
Notably, Accor’s Pullman also opened two hotels – Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Singapore Hill Street – in 2023. Marriott’s Aloft Singapore Novena also launched in the city-state as the world’s largest Aloft (thus far).
Besides these established names, individualistic boutique hotels have also created a buzz with their debuts. Ascott’s The Robertson House by The Crest Collection stood out with its British colonial-inspired decor while The Serangoon House in the Little India neighbourhood, owned by The Garcha Group, transports guests to colonial India with its opulent interior.
To make your first stays there even sweeter, these new hotels in Singapore are running promotional staycation packages during the Christmas 2023 season. From special weekend prices to X’mas or New Year-themed stays, leverage on these deals to unwind and relax this festive season.
8 best hotel staycation packages in Singapore this Christmas and NYE 2023:
Trendy and creatively-charged, Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s sculptural and sleek lines stand out among the heritage shophouses in the Chinatown precinct. The 302-room boutique hotel, designed by award-winning Los Angeles-based Studio Carter, is decked out with artworks by both international and local artists.
Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s opening special package consists of:
- 30% off room reservations
- Daily breakfast for two
- $30 food and beverage credit
- Guaranteed late check-out (until 2pm)
Bookings are available now and for stays till 31 December 2023. Terms and Conditions apply.
EDITION Singapore finally opened earlier this month with much fanfare. This marks the brand’s debut foray into the Southeast Asia market. Located in the quaint part of Orchard Road, the eight-storey, 204-key hotel interior is overseen by EDITION brand mastermind Ian Schrager. The property also houses culinary destination FYSH, helmed by visionary Australian chef Josh Niland.
EDITION Singapore’s preview package consists of daily breakfast at FYSH. Terms and Conditions apply.
Designed by Singapore-based firm Woha Architects, Pan Pacific Orchard stands out with its sustainable architecture concept across four natural-focused terrace sections — Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud. Lush greenery fills the 347-room hotel with a lagoon-shaped outdoor pool and swim-up pool bar on the fifth floor.
Pan Pacific Orchard’s 2023 festive package consists of :
- Daily breakfast at Mosella
- Complimentary breakfast for kids under 12 years old
- $200 F&B credits applicable at Mosella, Florette, Pacific Breeze and Aqua Bar
- Welcome bottle of wine and a Christmas surprise
- Complimentary internet access
Bookings are available from now till 31 December 2023 for stays between 1 December and 5 January 2024. Terms and Conditions apply.
Pullman Hill Street Singapore is a brand-new property built on the heritage site of the former Hill Street Telephone House and was designed by the award-winning DP Architects. Hints of trains and locomotive details fill the 350 Art Noveau-inspired rooms and suites across the building’s U-shaped formation.
Pullman Hill Street Singapore’s opening special package consists of:
Accor Plus Members
- 20% off room rate (Best Available Rates)
- Complimentary buffet breakfast for 2 persons daily
- SGD$28 nett F&B dining credit per room daily (non-accumulated and excluding in-room dining)
- Child below 6 years old, sharing existing room enjoys complimentary breakfast
Accor Live Limitless Members
- Complimentary buffet breakfast for 2 persons daily
- S$28 nett F&B dining credit per room daily (non-accumulated and excluding in-room dining)
- Child below 6 years old, sharing existing room enjoys complimentary breakfast
Bookings are available from now till 30 November 2023 for stays till 28 March 2024. Terms and Conditions apply.
Spend quality time with loved ones or a significant other with an island getaway at Capella Singapore. Whether you’ve chosen cosy rooms, suites, or villas, you’ll definitely unwind as you step inside the 30 acres of luscious landscaped ground while looking out to the South China Sea. Stay two consecutive nights and enjoy a complimentary third night.
Capella Singapore’s festive indulgence stay consists of:
- Three-night stay in an accommodation type of your choice (subject to availability)
- Daily breakfast for two guests
- Complimentary overnight parking per room for the duration of stay
- Festive afternoon tea for two at Chef’s Table
- Complimentary Guest Benefits
- Complimentary Resort Activities
Bookings are available now for stays between 6 to 30 December 2023. Blackout dates from 22 to 25 December 2023 and other terms and conditions apply.
Once home to Singapore’s General Post Office, the majestic Fullerton Hotel has been transformed into a stunning 400-room heritage hotel with excellent views of Marina Bay. This holiday season, you can experience colourful Christmas magic as you immerse in Singapore’s iconic city skyline.
The Fullerton Hotel’s Colourful Christmas Magic package consists of:
- Complimentary breakfast for up to two adults and two children (below 12 years old)
- Children’s amenities – including one ice cream pass, one colouring activity book and one colouring set per child per stay
- One complimentary Fullerton Christmas Bear per child per room (for up to two children)
- Book a dinner at Town Restaurant and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or soft drink for up to two adults and two children, with a minimum spend of S$120 nett
- Book a Quay Room and above to bring home a complimentary hand-painted Fullerton Christmas bauble
Bookings are available now. Blackout dates and other terms and conditions apply. Stays are not applicable on 24 and 25 December 2023.
End the year with a bang and toast to new beginnings at the swanky Intercontinental Singapore. The flagship hotel of InterContinental Hotels Group in Singapore is a sanctuary in the city, located in the historic Bugis precinct. Featuring 403 spacious guestrooms and suites, the Heritage Wing, inspired by the homes of the Straits Chinese population of Singapore, exudes plenty of charm.
Intercontinental Singapore’s Elegance in Time; New Year’s Countdown Stay package consists of:
- Two nights stay at the room of your choice
- Champagne Package (U.P. $268++ per person) for two at The Lobby Lounge on 31st December 2023
- Exclusive access to the Club InterContinental Lounge with a host of complimentary bespoke services and privileges
Bookings are available from now till 29 December 2023, for stays on 30 and 31 December 2023. Terms and Conditions apply.
Formerly Riverside Hotel Robertson Quay, Ascott has refurbished and rebranded the storied property into a colonial-looking The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. Inspired by Singapore’s history with the British, the stylish monochromatic hotel retells the city’s riverside story via its detailed decor.
The Robertson House by The Crest Collection’s The Robertson House Experience consists of:
- Dedicated in-room check-in experience
- Suite room
- Club access for two persons
- Daily breakfast at Entrepôt or the 1823 Reading Room for two persons
- Customised bathrobe and pillows with hotel logo to take home
- All day dining at Entrepôt and the 1823 Reading Room for two persons
- Bottomless House Wines and Processo at Entrepôt and the 1823 Reading Room for two persons
- Dedicated scent and bathbomb
- A curated market to glass cocktail at Chandu
- Complimentary one-way transfer
Bookings are available from now till 4 January 2024 for stays until 7 January 2024. Terms and Conditions apply.