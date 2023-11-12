Clockenflap unveils full lineup and schedule for its December edition

Music fans, there’s some great news for you! Clockenflap is back with another edition this year. The organisers just unveiled the full lineup and schedule including newly-added acts such as De La Soul, Tom Grennan, and more.

The music festival will take place from December 1 to 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Three-day weekend and Friday single-day tickets are already sold out but you can still grab Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets. Keep reading to find out more details.

Clockenflap 2023: Headliners, lineup and ticket details

The headliners for the December edition are J-pop super duo Yoasobi on Friday and British pop legends PULP on Saturday. As previously announced, Australian-Japanese rising superstar Joji will lead the Sunday performances.

In addition to the headliners, Clockenflap just added new acts to the lineup including US hip-hop legends De La Soul, rising British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, Thai alt-rock trailblazers Tilly Birds, and Korean DJ 250, among many others.

Apart from Yoasobi, post-punk group IDLES, American singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek, and Taiwanese indie icon No Party For Cao Dong will perform on the Friday show. Meanwhile, J-pop girl group Atarashii Gakko and Chinese alternative rockers Omnipotent Youth Society will rock the stage on Saturday. Closing the festival on Sunday are Taiwanese indie rockers No Party for Cao Dong and British-Taiwanese musician-producer Kamaal Williams.

Tickets are still now available at ticketflap.com. Saturday and Sunday single-day entry still costs HKD 1,280. Children aged under three can attend the festival for free. However, those aged between three and 17 years old need to purchase tickets. A three-day pass costs HKD 1,580 while a single-day ticket costs HKD 800.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clockenflap (@clockenflap)

One of Asia’s premier outdoor music festivals

After three years, Clockenflap made its long-awaited return in March 2023. It is Hong Kong’s largest outdoor music and arts festival and one of the biggest cultural events. In the March edition, legends Arctic Monkeys, The Cardigans, and Wu-Tang Clan graced the stage as headliners.

Other than the music performances, attendees can look forward to the outdoor environment complete with multiple stages. There will also be an array of F&B outlets, stalls, booths, and other side activities to do in between performances.

All images credit: Kitmin Lee