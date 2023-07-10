COMO Group to debut Metropolitan Singapore hotel in Orchard come September 2023

COMO Metropolitan Singapore will open in September 2023 at Bideford Road in Orchard, signifying COMO Group’s first hotel property in the city-state.

As part of COMO Orchard, a concept by COMO Group that’ll feature Singapore’s finest fashion, lifestyle, and hospitality pillars under one roof, COMO Metropolitan Singapore will be the brand’s debut hotel in the motherland.

COMO Orchard will be 19 stories high and is located in the heart of Orchard Road at 30 Bideford Road, formerly occupied by Thong Sia Building. Opening in phases starting from September 2023, the brand will roll out the COMO Metropolitan Singapore hotel arm first.

What you need to know about COMO Metropolitan Singapore hotel and COMO Orchard

With a well-established presence in cities like Bangkok and London, COMO Metropolitan will finally have a property in its origin country in Singapore. The Singapore-based COMO conglomerate is founded by Christina Ong, who also started the luxury fashion retail concept Club 21.

The 156-room COMO Metropolitan Singapore will feature a rooftop pool and bar with breathtaking city views. Other details like the interior design and room bookings will be announced soon.

Within COMO Orchard are other offerings operated by the COMO group like a multi-label fashion store, a new wellness space and gourmet concepts featuring Michelin-starred restaurant chefs.

Hotel guests and local shoppers can look forward to an entirely new retail concept curated by the Club 21 brand on the building’s retail floors. This space will be home to future pop-up collaborations and seasonal collections offered exclusively through the brand.

The COMO group is also known for their wellness arm Como Shambhala, so it’s no surprise that COMO Orchard will house a wellness sanctuary helmed by them. Busy individuals can expect to find zen for their mind, body, and soul through classes, workshops, and multi-day wellness programmes held in a soothing environment.

The best of the best also applies to the food offerings introduced in COMO Orchard. Under the COMO Cuisine umbrella, culinary enthusiasts can look forward to Asian debuts of notable names like celebrated French pastry chef Cedric Grolet and the Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse by restaurateur Simon Kim. The latter will debut his first international branch of Cote Korean Steakhouse here.

COMO Metropolitan Singapore is located at COMO Orchard, 30 Bideford Road, Singapore 229922, and is expected to open in September 2023.