What to expect from the newly reopened Conrad Singapore Orchard
08 Nov 2023 11:04 AM

Derrick Tan
After months of extensive refurbishments, Conrad Singapore Orchard will finally open in full for guest stays starting 1 January 2024.

Conrad is officially opening its second property in Singapore after Conrad Centennial Singapore. Formerly Regent Singapore, the address at 1 Cuscaden Road is now taken over by Conrad Singapore Orchard.

Located in the prestigious Orchard Road district, the rooms in the Hilton-owned hotel have been closed for renovations since the rebranding announcement in October 2022.

On the other hand, the hotel’s 10 F&B offerings, including notable names like the Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Summer Palace, Italian restaurant Basilico and Manhattan Bar, continued to operate from January 2023 after light refurbishments. Other facilities like meeting spaces were also made available to guests.

Currently, Summer Palace is temporarily closed for renovations and is slated to “reopen in time for the New Year Celebrations” in Q1 2024.

What to know about the opening of Conrad Singapore Orchard

Conrad Singapore Orchard - Atrium Wide
Atrium at Conrad Singapore Orchard.

The 445-room hotel, including 46 suites with spacious double terraces, retains its distinctive atrium design envisioned by renowned American architect John Portman. Visitors can marvel at the 12-storey atrium, which features a skylit lobby with exposed illuminated glass elevator cabs that double as mesmerising kinetic art.

Prominent sculptures adorn the hotel, including Stephanie Scuris’ welcoming Harmony Fountain at the entrance and Michio Ihara’s dazzling Singapore Shower.

Conrad Singapore Orchard Bedroom
Bedroom at Conrad Singapore Orchard

Here, rooms are generously sized at 36 square metres, while suite categories range from 81 to 210 square metres. Conrad Singapore Orchard also provides amenities such as a pet-friendly programme, a sanctuary-like executive lounge, a fully equipped fitness centre, and an outdoor pool surrounded by lush landscaping. There are also 14 versatile venues for weddings, events and meetings that will be bookings from Q4 2023 onwards.

The hotel can be reached within a half-hour’s drive from Singapore Changi Airport and is near to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The home of award-winning F&B options

(Image credit: Manhattan Bar / Facebook)

Famed Michelin-starred Summer Palace, known for its intricate classic Cantonese cuisine and dim sum, is currently closed for refurbishments and will unveil a fresh new experience by Q1 2024. Other notable F&B establishments at the hotel that diners often rave about are authentic Italian restaurants Basilico and Dolcetto, the Tea Lounge for decadent afternoon teas, wine bar Park90, family-run charcoal Korean BBQ restaurant Seoul, specialty tempura restaurant Tenshin, and The House Bar.

The hotel also houses the global cocktail institution Manhattan, a regular contender on the 50 Best Bars list for Asia and the World. New at the Conrad Singapore Orchard is contemporary Japanese restaurant Shoukouwa Shinjidai.

Conrad Singapore Orchard is located at 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715. Reservations for stays from January 2024 are now open.

(All images credit: Conrad Singapore Orchard)

Derrick Tan

Derrick believes in Anais Nin's quote, "We write to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospect." Always craving knowledge with a child-like mindset, he recognises the importance of digital journalism in the current state of media consumption. During downtime, he reads periodicals to keep up with current affairs and subcultures, being a wayfarer and can be seen at live music concerts.

