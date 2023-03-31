Lifestyle Asia
Travel
31 Mar 2023 11:27 AM

Disney Cruise in Singapore: Details, itinerary, booking prices, and more

Eric E. Surbano

Fans of the Mouse House, rejoice. It’ll be easier to get on a Disney Cruise once Singapore becomes a home port in 2025.

It seems that Disney really wants to make its presence known in Southeast Asia. After opening the Disney100 Village at Asiatique in Bangkok, it’s been announced that Singapore will become a home port for the Disney Cruise Line starting in 2025. It will be the first home port for the cruise line in Southeast Asia.

Singapore becomes a home port of Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board to Bring Magical

The new ship will be the largest out of the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet, weighing 208,000 gross tonnes and can welcome 6,000 guests with 2,300 crew members. Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in the Disney Parks Blog that the new location is part of the expansion of Disney Cruise Line, which aims to bring the cruise to new destinations around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025,” D’Amaro said.

Partnering with Disney is the Singapore Tourism Board. The plan is to have Singapore serve as a home port for at least five years starting from 2025.

No details have been given yet as to what experiences will be available for guests onboard other than the appearance of iconic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Disney princesses, and Marvel superheroes. The other ships on the Disney Cruise Line fleet include waterparks, live shows, and dining experiences with special appearances from Disney characters. 

Disney Cruise Line guests are immersed in the ever-unfolding stories of their favorite toys, monsters and heroes during Pixar Day at Sea, a day-long themed event that takes place aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy. (Image credit: Kent Phillips, photographer)

Besides themed restaurants and immersive shows with your favourite characters and Disney kid clubs. The ships also feature Mickey Mouse-inspired colours and signature red funnels.

Ticket sale dates, prices, and the ship’s itinerary haven’t also been announced yet, so keep your eyes peeled for further info in the coming months. 

More info here

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
