The iconic Eastern and Oriental Express returns in 2024 with routes from Singapore

Traverse through lush Malaysian trails via Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express once again, when the iconic luxury locomotive returns to Southeast Asian rails from February 2024, departing from Singapore.

Explore reimagined railway travels with the restyled Eastern & Oriental Express, which will depart from Singapore one again after a four-year hiatus. On the journey, passengers will travel through Malaysia’s ever-changing landscapes and vibrant cities with two seasonal journeys: the Essence of Malaysia (February, November, and December 2024) and Wild Malaysia (March to October 2024).

Going up north from Singapore on the Eastern & Oriental Express

Both Essence of Malaysia and Wild Malaysia journeys will start at Singapore’s Woodlands station, taking in destinations like Penang, Langkawi and, for the first time, the Taman Negara National Park, before returning to the garden city.

The Essence of Malaysia option is a three-night adventure that takes guests to key western Malaysian cities like Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, and Penang. Stops will be made at Alor Setar for a private cruise to Langkawi.

For the first time, the Eastern & Oriental Express will offer guests the chance to go on a snorkelling excursion and explore underwater life in Langkawi’s prime snorkelling spot, Pulau Payar Marine Park. On the final day before returning to Singapore, guests will explore Penang and its vibrant capital, George Town. Activities like snapping George Town’s picturesque streets for the ‘gram and participating in an authentic Peranakan cooking class with a traditional tea ceremony are available here.

A new route in 2024: the Wild Malaysia itinerary

For those who crave new adventure, Eastern & Oriental Express will travel through areas surrounding the ‘Jungle Railway’, towards the Eastern side of the peninsula before stopping by Taman Negara National Park.

The Wild Malaysia itinerary is planned in collaboration with global tiger conservation organisation, Save Wild Tigers. As one of the oldest tropical rainforests in the world and a true explorer’s paradise, the Taman Negara National Park is home to hundreds of species like tigers, leopards, and Sumatran rhinos.

Here, guests can embark on a variety of excursions, from learning about the safeguarding of the Malayan Tiger to a one-of-a-kind photography masterclass and a foraging experience in the jungle.

After this rainforest immersion, guests will head west to visit Penang on the third day. With a choice of three different activities to explore Penang’s artistic, culinary and historic heritage, guests will soak in local culture before spending their last night on board the train.

All aboard the refreshed Eastern & Oriental Express

The luxurious passenger train will feature 15 restyled dark green carriages, including eight sleeping cars, two restaurant cars, a Piano Bar Car and the iconic open-air Observation Car. These changes were made during the travel suspension period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marvel at intricate ornate marquetry, Malaysian embroidery, and oriental silks that adorn the three different cabin categories – Pullman, State and Presidential. All are complete with air-conditioning and private bathrooms.

The Pullman cabins are inspired by the radiance of Kuala Lumpur, boasting red sofas juxtaposed with blue cushions, drapery and pelmets that reflect the city’s dramatic skies, while the State cabins reflect Penang’s marine locale with a bright blue and green colour palette. Lastly, the Presidential cabins feature regional opulence, with hues of gold and embroidered décor elements.

Further design highlights include the eye-catching green carpet with a Tiger Orchid blooming across the entire length of the Piano Bar Car, carpets infilled with traditional Malay batik in the Malay restaurant, and the Observation Car’s laid-back interiors that are paired with natural wicker details, colourful cushions and hand-painted pots that add a playful layer to the train experience.

Exciting culinary creations await onboard too. The contemporary dishes pay homage to the bold-flavoured Peranakan cuisine – a blend of Chinese, Malay, and other Southeast Asian culinary influences that originated in the Straits Settlements of Penang, Malacca, and Singapore. The train’s Executive Chef will celebrate this long-established gastronomic tradition while adding a modern twist to ancient recipes, turning every meal into a delicious journey.

The Essence of Malaysia itinerary (three nights) and The Wild Malaysia itinerary (three nights) both start at US$3,410 per person in the Pullman cabin. Further details and bookings can be found on Belmond’s online website.

(All images: Belmond)