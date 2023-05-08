Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Asia > Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia
Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia
Travel
08 May 2023 11:00 AM

Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia

PohNee Chin
Editor, Kuala Lumpur
Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia
Travel
Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia

Living in the city like Singapore can be tiresome and stressful, which is why more people are looking for escapes to the countryside. The only problem? Singapore doesn’t exactly have a ‘countryside’ (no, the west side doesn’t count). Thankfully, you can always count on Malaysia and some of its best luxury rainforest resorts whenever you need an escape from Singapore

It’s no secret that being in the presence of nature can help us feel better in mind, body, and soul. If going on an off-road adventure is not your thing, forest bathing at one of these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia could be a great alternative.

What is forest bathing?

Forest therapy (or ‘forest bathing’ and ‘nature bathing‘) is not a new concept. It was first introduced in Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 essay Walden: Or, Life in the Woods. In fact, the Japanese government even made it a national public health program back in 1982. Shinrin-yoku: “taking in the forest atmosphere” or forest-bathing, is the act of simply being in the forest or a natural area and basking in its surroundings. Studies have shown that being exposed to nature reduces negative emotions such as anger, anxiety, and sadness.

So if you’re feeling particularly weary, take some time to go back to nature but do it luxuriously to make the most out of your mental and physical health break. Read on to know which are the best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia to book today.

5 best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia for an escape outside of Singapore:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat
The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat

This luxury resort is not far from Kuala Lumpur and is in fact, just a mere two-hour drive. We love how this resort is not only surrounded by nature but nestled within tall, limestone hills. Imagine soaking in the hot springs (yes, there are natural hot springs!) while looking out to the hills. Expect your stay in this Malaysian rainforest resort to be truly breathtaking.

(Image credit: The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat)

Address
1, Persiaran Lagoon, Sunway 3, 31150 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia
Website
Website here
Phone
+60 5-210 7777
Book here

2 /5

The Datai Langkawi
The Datai Langkawi

The Datai Langkawi is currently closed for an extensive renovation, but mark your dates because it is slated to reopen in July this year. What’s great about this resort is that you get the best of both worlds: the beach and the million-year-old rainforest. The resort also welcomes the flora and fauna — there are daily nature walks around the resort that points out the resident wildlife, including a species of gecko that is indigenous to Langkawi.

(Image credit: The Datai Langkawi)

Address
Jln Teluk Datai, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Website
Website here
Phone
+60 4-950 0500
Book here

3 /5

Gaya Island Resort
Gaya Island Resort

Similar to The Datai Langkawi, Gaya Island Resort incorporates the best of both the sea and the rainforest. Situated in Sabah, you’ll get a perfect view of Mount Kinabalu from this resort. It’s also located on an island within the protected Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park and against the hilly side of a rainforest. Take a dip and explore the untouched coral reefs, or just bask in the beauty of the rainforest.

(Image credit: Gaya Island Resort)

Address
https://www.gayaislandresort.com
Website
Website here
Phone
+60 18 939 1100
Book here

4 /5

Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa
Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa

Located within the picturesque Mulu National Park, this resort is within a five-minute walk from Gunung Mulu National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sarawak, Borneo. When you’re not out exploring nature, indulge in the luxuries of the resort including its spa and suite amenities. Either way, you are still going to be surrounded by the lush rainforest.

(Image credit: Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa)

Address
Sungai Melinau, 98008 Mulu, Sarawak, Malaysia
Website
Website here
Phone
+60 85-792 388
Book here

5 /5

Pangkor Laut Resort
Pangkor Laut Resort

Want a nice and secluded beach-side resort but don’t want to fly to Langkawi? Take a drive, and then a ferry to Pangkor Laut Resort then. It is located on a private island yet nestled against a lush rainforest. The mostly-wooden resort seamlessly blends into its forest surroundings, giving you a Robinson Crusoe experience, albeit with a luxe touch.

(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)

Address
Pangkor Laut Island Pangkor Laut, 32200 Lumut, Perak, Malaysia
Website
Website here
Phone
+60 5-699 1100
Book here
Travel Malaysia The Datai Langkawi Luxury Resorts rainforest resort rainforest retreats forest therapy forest bathing
Go ‘forest bathing’ at these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia

PohNee Chin

Editor, Kuala Lumpur

Poh Nee is the editor and writes about travel and drinks. When she's not living out her holiday dreams via Google Earth and sipping on an Old Fashioned down at the local bars, you can find her snug at home bingeing on Netflix and mystery fiction.

 

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.