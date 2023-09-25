There’s nothing quite like a warm, flaky pie to soothe the soul and satisfy the taste buds. Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, fruity or creamy, traditional or unconventional, pies are a timeless classic that never goes out of style. If you find yourself in KL or Selangor, head to these bakeries, cafes, and restaurants for some of the best pies you’ll ever have in the city.

We have amazing spots churning out fragrant, delicious pies in Singapore, but head over to Malaysia and you’ll also find a wide variety of delicious pies to choose from, no matter the time of day, at a relatively cheaper price. Whether you’re craving a classic apple pie for breakfast, a savoury chicken pot pie for lunch, a decadent chocolate cream pie for dessert, or a slice of quiche for dinner, there’s something for everyone.

So let’s cut straight to the crust of the matter and explore the best pies in KL and Selangor. From humble mom-and-pop bakeries to upscale cafes and restaurants, we’ve scoured the region to bring you the very best in pie goodness. Whether you’re a seasoned pie connoisseur or just a casual fan looking for a wholesome snack, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied.

(Hero and featured image credit: @theyardmy/Instagram)

7 places for the best pies in KL and Selangor today