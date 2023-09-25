There’s nothing quite like a warm, flaky pie to soothe the soul and satisfy the taste buds. Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, fruity or creamy, traditional or unconventional, pies are a timeless classic that never goes out of style. If you find yourself in KL or Selangor, head to these bakeries, cafes, and restaurants for some of the best pies you’ll ever have in the city.
We have amazing spots churning out fragrant, delicious pies in Singapore, but head over to Malaysia and you’ll also find a wide variety of delicious pies to choose from, no matter the time of day, at a relatively cheaper price. Whether you’re craving a classic apple pie for breakfast, a savoury chicken pot pie for lunch, a decadent chocolate cream pie for dessert, or a slice of quiche for dinner, there’s something for everyone.
So let’s cut straight to the crust of the matter and explore the best pies in KL and Selangor. From humble mom-and-pop bakeries to upscale cafes and restaurants, we’ve scoured the region to bring you the very best in pie goodness. Whether you’re a seasoned pie connoisseur or just a casual fan looking for a wholesome snack, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied.
(Hero and featured image credit: @theyardmy/Instagram)
7 places for the best pies in KL and Selangor today
GravyBaby is a restaurant that has gained popularity since its opening in 2016. It is known for its bold menu and Hollywood-style signage that make it stand out from other eateries. The menu at GravyBaby offers a wide variety of food items ranging from BigBaby Shakes, Chunky Cheesy Chips, Hot Diggidy Dogs to six different types of pies, including a smoked haddock, salmon, cod, and prawn pescatarian option.
Their Chicken Mushroom Pie is a must-try as it is filled with generous cuts of chicken and mushrooms in a rich, creamy sauce that will surely satisfy your craving. In addition to that, they also offer other options such as fish pie and beef Guinness pie that are equally delicious and worth trying.
(Image credit: @gravybabypies/Instagram)
Kenny Hills Bakers is a bakery and cafe that provides a warm and cosy atmosphere to enjoy delicious homemade coffee, pastries, cakes, and organic bread. This delightful establishment has multiple locations throughout Malaysia, each offering a unique experience in terms of decor, ambiance, and menu.
Their Pecan Pie and Classic Apple Pie are not to be missed and are highly recommended by patrons, as is their savoury chicken pie. So, if you’re in the mood for a scrumptious pie and a cup of coffee, head on over to Kenny Hills Bakers and indulge in their delectable treats.
(Image credit: @kennyhillsbakers/Instagram)
The Bread Shop is a quaint and charming neighborhood cafe that offers an extensive range of delicious pastries that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Each pastry is freshly baked daily to ensure that the quality and texture are at their best, making each and every bite a delightful experience. The cosy ambiance of the cafe is perfect for those who want to enjoy their pastries in a relaxed and comfortable setting.
One of the highlights of The Bread Shop is their highly acclaimed pecan pie, a scrumptious dessert that’s made with the freshest ingredients and then baked to perfection, resulting in a pie that is both buttery and crispy.
If you’re in the mood for some delicious pies and looking for a place that offers a wide variety of flavours, then The Yard is definitely worth checking out. This eatery serves up an impressive selection of pies, including classic apple pie, savoury broccoli and cheese pies, hearty steak pies, and comforting chicken pie. What’s even better is that all of their pies are freshly baked daily, ensuring that each bite is a delicious and satisfying experience.
Whether you’re a seasoned pie lover or just looking to satisfy a craving, The Yard is the perfect spot. With its warm and inviting atmosphere and delicious menu, it’s a great place to grab a quick bite or enjoy a leisurely meal with friends and family.
Baker Next Door is a cafe that boasts a beautifully minimalist design, providing a relaxing atmosphere for its customers. If you’re a fan of refreshing flavours and a buttery crust, the fruit pie at Baker Next Door is highly recommended. Each pie is made using the freshest fruits, resulting in a delightful experience with every bite.
One of the best aspects of this cafe is that their fruit tart is not too sweet, allowing you to fully appreciate the natural flavours of the fruit. Overall, Baker Next Door is a wonderful spot to try if you’re looking for a cosy cafe with delicious pastries and a calm ambiance.
(Image credit: Baker Next Door/Facebook)
Home-grown restaurant, Ben’s is a great place to indulge your love for delicious pies with its variety of options. Their pies have a thick and crispy pastry that is filled with flavourful ingredients such as Quiche Lorraine and Roasted Chicken Pie. Not only are the pies themselves delicious, but they also come with a side salad, making for a complete and satisfying meal. If you’re looking for fresh, high-quality pies that are sure to leave you feeling satisfied, Ben’s is definitely worth a visit.
(Image credit: @thebiggroup/Instagram)
If you’re after a dessert that hits all the right spots, look no further than Tata Pies for some of the best pies in KL and Selangor. Their best seller is the Classic Apple Pie, where you’ll find a generous amount of juicy sliced apples encased in a buttery, crumbly base, and topped with a lattice cut flakey pastry – best eaten warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If you’re a pecan pie kinda guy, head straight for the Lady Pineapple & Pecan Pie.
(Image credit: @tatapies/Instagram)
Founded by an Englishman, who brought a slice of Britain to Malaysia with his pies, Golly Gosh British Pie & Mash specialises in the British classic, with a local twist. Besides the regular meat and potato option, look forward to the beef rendang with sambal pie. Their pies offer the right balance between authentic British pies and local flavours.
(Image credit: @gollygoshmalaysia/Instagram)
