How to win Hong Kong Airlines’ final round of free tickets giveaway

Don’t miss your last chance to win free flight tickets from Hong Kong Airlines. The third and final round of the air carrier’s flight giveaway starts on 21 August, and this time, 8,500 free round-trip flight tickets are up for grabs, including 20 kilograms of checked baggage.

The ticket giveaway announcement comes a day after the airline surprised the public with an upcoming offline event on August 26 and 27. Your chances of winning a free flight ticket just doubled! Keep reading to find out more details.

Hong Kong Airlines’ final round of free flight tickets: How to win

The giveaway starts at 10 am on August 21 via the official campaign page. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. While the tickets are free, passengers will need to pay taxes, surcharges, and other miscellaneous fees.

The destinations available in the final round include Tokyo (Narita), Shanghai (Pudong), Haikou, Taipei, Beijing, Fukuoka, and Okinawa. Passengers can travel between September 1, 2023, to March 24, 2024. Please note that blackout days apply. The length of the stay must be between two to seven days.

All the free tickets are sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners ticket giveaway. This is likely the last lucky draw from the Hello Hong Kong campaign so be sure to set your alarm.

A double chance to win flight tickets in lucky draw

In addition to the online ticket giveaway, Hong Kong Airlines is also hosting an in-person event in Causeway Bay to celebrate the launch of its new routes. They will be distributing 1,000 flight tickets to attendees using a giant Ticket Grabber Machine.

Participants need to register for a Fortune Wings Club membership beforehand. Destinations for the giveaway include Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, and Shanghai. Furthermore, there will also be other exciting experiences at the event including a photo spot.

More details about the two giveaways will be announced soon. So, stay tuned on Hong Kong Airlines’ social media page for the latest update.

(Hero and featured image credit: @hkairlines/Instagram)