Hong Kong cuts COVID testing requirement for international arrivals

Another day, another change in Hong Kong’s COVID guidelines. The city has been taking baby steps in relaxing COVID guidelines for international arrivals. In yet another significant development, Hong Kong has cut the PCR screening requirement for inbound travellers to two tests.

According to the latest Hong Kong COVID guidelines, inbound travellers will only need to undergo PCR tests on the first and third days of arrival. Until now, passengers were required to undergo PCR tests on the fifth and seventh day as well.

Hong Kong COVID guidelines: PCR tests requirement reduced

Travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport. However, they will be allowed to proceed to their respective hotels and homes instead of waiting for the test result. In addition, another PCR test will be compulsory on the third day. However, according to the new guidelines, tests on the fifth and seventh day will no longer be necessary.

Arrivals must continue to observe the medical surveillance period under the present ‘0+3’ scheme. And while visitors must restrict their movements during this time, some venues have been given a green signal to welcome the amber code health pass holders. As a part of the relaxation, amber code holders are allowed to visit places with mask-on activities, including theme parks, museums, and hair salons. However, they will still have to steer clear of restaurants, bars and gyms.

Hong Kong residents do not need vaccination proof to return to the city

We’ve all needed to stay on top of the pandemic-related rules since 2020. By spring 2022, however, a handful of countries lifted all travel restrictions, allowing international visitors to enter without proof of vaccination, a negative test. However, strict rules such as the mandatory hotel quarantine made travelling to Hong Kong difficult. The removal of hotel quarantine came as a massive relief to incoming travellers.

Since September, international arrivals only needed to present proof of negative rapid antigen test results obtained within 24 hours before boarding their flight. Besides, Hong Kong residents could return to the city without proof of vaccination.