Inside the first Venchi store in Malaysia that just opened at Pavilion KL

The next time you’re craving quality chocolates and gelato in KL, know that renowned Italian confectionery brand Venchi has swept open the doors of its very first store in Malaysia, bestowing its signature sweet Italian charm upon the capital’s chocolate lovers. This significant milestone was achieved in close alliance with the Bluebell Group and has found its home on the third level of Pavilion KL shopping mall.

Venchi, a name that echoes in the corridors of confectionery history, was born from the visionary mind of Silviano Venchi in 1878. Over the years, it has blossomed into a beacon of Italian confectionery and gelato craftsmanship, renowned for its refined and delectable creations.

Venchi’s reputation echoes across the globe, with over 180 stores peppering cities such as London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, Tokyo, and New York. Unyielding in its ambition, the Italian retailer has its eyes set on the horizon, with plans to unfurl its flag in 250 locations worldwide by 2025.

The freshly inaugurated Venchi store in Pavilion KL extends a warm invitation to customers, beckoning them to immerse themselves in an array of irresistible gelato and chocolates. Each product is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality, a tangible celebration of the rich tapestry of Italian culinary tradition.

Venchi joins hands with American artist Andrew Bannecker for its Christmas 2023 collection in Malaysia

In a spark of anticipation, Venchi has unfurled a tantalising announcement for its Christmas 2023 collection. For the first time, the collection will bear the artistic stamp of a globally acclaimed artist, presenting a limited-edition range that promises to be contemporary, fun, and intricately detailed.

The artist weaving this magic, Andrew Bannecker, is an American virtuoso celebrated for his vibrant characters and textures. His work has embellished collaborations with premium brands across diverse sectors, including beauty, music, and fashion, demonstrating his innate ability to breathe emotional depth into his creations.

This Christmas, Bannecker will infuse traditional festive symbols with his creative essence, transforming classic decorations into designs that exude joy and playfulness. Unveiling a box of Venchi chocolates will be akin to opening a portal to an enchanting realm where anything is possible.

So, don your favourite scarf and gloves and step into a world where every moment is a time for gifts. Envision delightful surprises dangling from the Christmas tree and halls festooned with vibrant ribbons and twinkling lights.

Crafted with the spirit of sharing, Venchi’s Christmas chocolate boxes are designed to sprinkle joy amongst you and your loved ones. So, why not lift the lid of a box (or two), and allow yourself to be swept away into the magic and wonder of the holiday season?

Venchi Malaysia opens from 10 AM to 10 PM at Level 3, Lot 3.06.02 Connection at Pavilion KL.

(Hero and featured image credit: @venchi_my/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the history of Venchi chocolate?

In the heart of the 19th century Piedmont, a young Silviano Venchi’s enduring love for chocolate gave birth to the renowned Venchi brand. At just 16, Silviano began to craft his beloved chocolates in a modest Cuneo shop. The shop quickly blossomed into the town’s crown jewel, famed for its exquisite ingredients and the artful presentation of its chocolates. Officially founded in 1878, Venchi simultaneously introduced its signature Giandujotto 1878, marking the beginning of its rich legacy.

– Is Venchi chocolate from Italy?

Yes! Venchi is a gourmet chocolate brand, born and bred in Italy, a testament to the nation’s rich confectionery traditions. Silviano Venchi, a master chocolatier, founded it in the vibrant city of Turin in early 1878. Soon after its inception, Venchi began to make waves across Italy with its unique Nougatine, a delightful candy featuring crushed and caramelized hazelnuts enrobed in the finest dark chocolate.

– How long do Venchi chocolates last?

Every velvety bite of a Venchi chocolate is crafted to retain its irresistible charm for a generous timeframe. But when you embark on a shopping spree on the web, rest assured that unless otherwise indicated on the site, your cherished chocolates come with a tantalising promise – a minimum shelf life of 6 months. And, to keep you informed and secure, the precise ‘best before’ date is imprinted on all the products you receive.