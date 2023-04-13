An itinerary for Lee Soo Hyuk when he visits for the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

We’ve got some exciting news for Lee Soo Hyuk’s fans. The charming model and actor from YG Entertainment will be heading to town to celebrate the official opening of Coach Play Singapore Shophouse on 14 April 2023. Of course, we’ve planned an itinerary just for him — in case he has extra time, of course.

LSA’s itinerary for Lee Soo Hyuk in Singapore

Feel ‘Born Again’ at The St. Regis’ Remede Spa

Enjoy a luxurious spa session at The St. Regis Singapore, a great way to unwind and relax after a hectic schedule. A little rejuvenation goes a long way!

Fall in ‘Righteous Love’ with Singapore Sling at Raffles Hotel

Still tired from the flight? Start the first night in Singapore in the comfort of Long Bar, located in Raffles Hotel (where he’ll be staying at according to his Instagram Story). Where else but here to check out the country’s most popular cocktail?

No ‘Doom’, just good food and ‘Service’ at Odette

Odette is one of Singapore’s most popular restaurants. Its exquisite French cuisine and sophisticated restaurant interior need no introduction. Enjoy your meal, Mr Lee!

Indulge in shopping ‘Desires’ at Marina Bay Sands

A must-visit shopping mall when in Singapore, Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is filled with a plethora of brands — both international and local. When he has free time, Lee Soo Hyuk can stroll around Marina Bay Sands to not only enjoy a shopping spree, but also to enjoy the unique architecture of the destination.

Roam like a ‘Vampire Idol’ at Gardens by the Bay

Located right beside Marina Bay Sands, he can also visit the famous Gardens by the Bay for a quick walk throughout the beautiful park. The mesmerising and well-maintained outdoor garden attraction is one of Singapore’s proudest attractions. Who knows? This might even be Lee Soo Hyuk’s next selfie spot.

Meet and say ‘What’s Up’ to fans at the Coach Cafe

This is, of course, the main event of this trip. Here, he can greet all of his fans as well as celebrate the official launch of Coach Play Singapore Shophouse — which includes the first ever Coach Cafe in the world.

Enjoy ‘Handmade Love’ at Jigger & Pony

Want a relaxing night? He can indulge in a specially crafted cocktail; paired with delicious bar bites at one of Singapore’s most popular bars, Jigger & Pony.

Party like there’s no ‘Tomorrow’ at Marquee

Looking to enjoy the exciting nightlife of Singapore? Marquee in Marina Bay Sands is where the party’s at.

(Header and Featured Image Credits: @leesoohyuk / Instagram)