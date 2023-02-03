Love MAMA noodles? Bangkok’s new MAMA Station should be on your itinerary

Our best friend and beloved choice of instant noodle during trying times, MAMA, just opened their first restaurant – aptly named MAMA Station – in Thailand, with plans for franchising.

We all have our own favourite combos when it comes to instant noodles. Sometimes we put in sausages, mince up some pork, and sprinkle some spring onions. Many times we crack an egg as we’re cooking the noodles, or cook some spam separately and place it gently on top with a sprinkling of cheese. The possibilities are endless. Now, MAMA is banking on these possibilities with the opening of MAMA Station, which is conveniently located at the LPN Park Phetkasem 98 Mini Mall.

MAMA opens MAMA Station, which features MAMA menus featuring MAMA noodles

There’s something satisfying about the fact that you don’t even have to lift a finger to enjoy your favourite instant noodle combo. MAMA Station features a wide array of your favourite MAMA flavours, including the all-time favourite moosub (minced pork), tom yum kung, and yentafo. Then you select ingredients to put into the bowl, from minced pork to vegetables. The best part: they start at THB 49. Fans of Korean food will also enjoy Korean-inspired flavours like the stir-fried Korean hot sauce (THB89) and Korean hot pot noodles (THB139). If that’s not enough to tempt you into an MSG binge, hit up the MAMA fried chicken (THB39), which sees instant dried noodle crumbs coat the chicken for a crunchy accompaniment to the flavoursome noodles.

According to the eatery, they’re testing out the customer response, and are aiming to open new locations,as well as turn the business into a franchise model within six months. That means you can also be an owner of a MAMA restaurant. Goals?

The first MAMA dining outlet is located at LPN Park Phetkasem 98 Mini Mall in Bang Khae, and is open daily from 11am – 10pm.

(Hero and featured image credit: MAMA Station/Facebook)