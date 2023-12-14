Michelin Guide Thailand 2024: Who gained, retained, or lost stars this year?

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 star revelation ceremony took place at Capella Bangkok today – read on to find out which restaurant gained a star, retained a star, or perhaps even lost a star.

Hot on the heels of its announcement on new Bib Gourmand selections last week, the seventh edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand revealed its winners today (13 Dec). This guide, which now extends its repertoire to Koh Samui and Surat Thani this year, sees 35 restaurants having been awarded Michelin stars. The list comprises 28 one-star restaurants, 7 two-star restaurants, and 8 new Michelin star entries.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2024: Which restaurants made it?

One Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants in Thailand

Jay Fai Signature Nahm IGNIV Bangkok Chim by Siam Wisdom Haoma Saneh Jaan Sushi Masato Aksorn Canvas 80/20 Cadence by Dan Bark Khao Ekkamai Element inspired by Ciel Bleu Potong Pru Côte by Mauro Colagreco Maison Dunand Le Normandie (formerly 2 stars) Suan Thip Blue by Alain Ducasse Le Du

One Michelin Star New Entries

Inddee Bangkok Samrub Samrub Thai Resonance Bangkok Nawa Mia Wana Yook

Two Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

Sorn Mezzaluna R – Harn Sühring Chef’s Table

Two Michelin Star New Entries

Gaa Baan Tepa

Who Lost Their Stars?

Paste

Sra Bua By Kiin Kiin

Methavalai Sorndaeng

J’aime by Jaen-Michel Lorain

Yu Ting Yuan

Savelberg

Special Awards

Michelin Guide Service Award

The Michelin Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand this year, recognises individuals who demonstrate “exceptional service and hospitality skills.” This year, the award went to Louise Bourgeois from Chef’s Table at Le Bua.

Michelin Young Chef Award

The Michelin Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain this year, is presented to young chefs from a Michelin Starred restaurant, who boast exceptional talent and potential. This year, the award went to chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa.

Opening of the Year

This new award, presented by UOB recognises a new restaurant that has opened in the last 12 months, awarding its creativity and its quality of service. This year, the award went to Witchupol “Nay” Charoensupaya from Nawa

Sommelier Award

This award recognises someone who has excelled in the integral and challenging task of pairing food with wine. The award went to Thanakorn Bottofff from INDDEE Restaurant.

Michelin Green Stars

The Michelin Green Star award is presented to restaurants that outstandingly embrace sustainability in their everyday runnings, targeting food waste and spotlighting local and seasonal ingredients. This year, the award went to PRU and Jampa, both in Phuket, and Haoma. The new addition this year also includes the French restaurant J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain.

Congratulations to all winners. Discover the full list at Michelin Guide Thailand.