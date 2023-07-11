9 best places in Bangkok for delicious and affordable street food in Bangkok

We know there’s good street food in Bangkok, but where exactly in Bangkok? Here’s where to find the most famous street food spots and stalls to put on your bucket list.

There are many reasons why people visit Bangkok: a change of pace, or the nightlife, or indeed, even the food. No one can deny how irresistible pad thai looks as you’re down the streets, or how curious the cravings for some khao tom pla can get after a few drinks.

From gai yang to som tum and boat noodles, here’s where to find some of the most famous street food in Bangkok. These neighbourhoods are known for their good food, with a few standout stalls you should check out, too.

Where to find the most famous street food in Bangkok

Yaowarat Road

When it comes to famous street food in Bangkok, many first think of Yaowarat Road, and with good reason. The road that makes up a large part of Bangkok’s Chinatown offers only the best street food options, because people are really spoilt for choice there, so it’s a survival of the fittest down to the smallest food stalls. A lot of dining spots on Yaowarat Road have been doing what they do best for decades. It will take at least a few days just to go through the prominent ones. Start off with some good Guay Jub, homemade fishballs at Yoo Fishball, and maybe a seafood buffet at TK Seafood.

For a longer guide, check out our big itinerary to eat your way down Bangkok’s very own Chinatown.

Wanglang Market

Wanglang Market is located by the river, across from Siriraj Hospital. We’re giving a fair warning to go in with an empty stomach, as once you enter, you’ll see rows upon rows of different street foods begging for your attention. Skewers, fish balls, Thai curries, and every Thai dessert and snack you can think of – it’s a treat for you, and everyone living with you, because we’re sure you won’t resist the temptation to buy some to take home later.

Highlights include the Mung Bean Dumplings from Khanom Tua Pap Silom, one of Bangkok’s most delicious pandan hot cakes at Khanom Khrok Singapore OK, and the mouthwatering fried pork with sticky rice at Moo Tod Chao Wang.

Victory Monument

People normally think of the Victory Monument as a hub for buses. While they’re not wrong, wherever there’s this people, there’s good street food. The places surrounding the monument are stacked with food stalls, tiny shopping malls filled with restaurants, and snacks you can easily buy for the road.

The most famous spot in the area is the boat noodle spot located on the northeast side of the roundabout, serving delicious noodles for as long as the locals can remember. It’s an absolute must-try, but note that it’s quite packed during rush hour due to the transportation hub just right outside.

Just Google “Victory Monument Boat Noodles” and have fun, or if you’re in the mood for some good char siu, check out Khao Muu Daeng Pathom Lert Rod just a short walk away from the station.

Banthat Thong Road

Students of Chulalongkorn University often joke that they’re studying in a place surrounded by one big food court, and they’re absolutely correct. Arguably, nowhere encapsulates the after-class dining vibes as good as Banthat Thong Road. Delicacies line up along both sides of the road, with little restaurants here and there.

Must visits include the charcoal-toasted bun store Pung Ded, Jok Samyan with almost 70 years of experience making great congee, and the dry rice porridge at Khao Tom Haeng Rim Nuun.

Silom Soi 20

Just a very brief walk from BTS Chong Nonsi is Silom Soi 20. It’s the pinnacle of a cost-efficient lunch break as the soi is lined up with a lot of vendors offering different foods for the nearby office workers. Going solo? The stewed pork shoulder is very good. With friends? Check out that som tam place around the corner. Big lunch? The seafood grills open around noon.

Each spot is so local and established for so long that we can’t find their presence on the internet, but we strongly recommend going in for the pork knuckle, the Thai-style chicken biryani (khao mok gai), and finish the tour with some coffee and condensed milk toasts. Do note: Silom Soi 20 caters largely to office workers, so it is not open during the weekends and in the evenings.

Thonglor

Known for its vibrant nightlife scene, Thonglor also has some of the most famous street food in Bangkok. Hatyai fried chicken, wanton noodles, som tam—you name it. After all, there’s no better feeling than downing four beers and leaving the establishment to find some hot, sizzling fried food waiting for you.

For starters, find the legendary chicken rice from Boon Tong Kiat at Thonglor Soi 16, delectable mango sticky rice at Maevaree, and who could resist the temptation stemming from Hoy Tod Chao Lay‘s oyster omelette?

Convent Road

Convent Road is a sort of mixed bag, but a pretty big one at that. It’s got famed eateries, a great cocktail bar, and even a hospital, but don’t look over the fine selection of street food this road has to offer. You’ll find special spots like Kuay Teow Khae, Som Tam Convent, and the must-try Yentafo Convent, included in the Michelin Guide, located right here. Drinks then food, or food then drinks, or both at the same time, Convent Road has got you covered.

Charoen Krung Road

Charoen Krung has a very rich history. After all, it is the first-ever road in Bangkok to be cast in asphalt. It’s now bustling with crafted cocktail bars, boutique hotels, fine dining restaurants, and art galleries. Part of modern Chinatown, the road is filled with an array of Thai-Chinese delicacies, as well as many other cuisines. Truly a cosmopolitan area.

We urge you to try the grilled duck at Prachak Pet Yang, and maybe the 50-year-old noodle soup recipe that Lim Yuu Hong has perfected.

Chatuchak Market

Chatuchak Weekend Market needs little introduction; it’s loaded with more than 8,000 stalls and yes, that’s the official number. It’s one of the best places in town to browse for souvenirs and little trinkets here and there, as well as a lot of food and drink that will make you feel refreshed despite the scorching weather. Expect a lot of grilled and fried goods, coconut water, cold cocoa, and more. There’s even a good paella place perfect with some Sangria.

There’s countless street food stalls to choose from, but if you need help deciding, Chatuchak’s desserts game goes hard. Find some khanom bueang, red ruby, Thai milk tea, maybe some coconut ice cream—you’re in foodie heaven.

(Hero and featured image credit: intek1/Getty Images & @maevareeofficial/Instagram)