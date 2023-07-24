9 most famous Thai street food snacks to try on your next Bangkok trip

With lively night markets and an even livelier food culture that dates back centuries, Thai cuisine is undoubtedly in a class of its own. And if you’re a fan of the food, you’ll want to save some space for these Thai snacks, which are a must-have whether you’re a local or a visitor to Bangkok, Thailand.

The one thing that Bangkok is known for is its food, of which there’s is plenty to be found everywhere, from roadside carts and hawker stalls, to cafes and fine dining restaurants.

But when you don’t need a whole meal, these stellar traditional Thai snacks will surely satisfy any cravings you might have.

[Hero and featured image credit: Ilya Plekhanov/Wikimedia Commons]

The most famous Thai snacks, available practically everywhere in Bangkok

Khanom Buang

Khanom Buang, also referred to as a Thai crepe, is an ancient Thai snack that has been documented since the Ayutthaya period. Its origin has many stories, ranging from India to France. The taco-shaped rice flour shell is filled with a kind of meringue, and then you can choose if you want to go the sweet or the savoury route. The vendors will then top the Thai snack with foi thong for sweet ones, and chopped scallions for the savoury ones.

Khaep Mu

Khaep Mu is crispy fried pork rinds. It’s typically made using cured pork skin, which helps the pork retain its puffy texture. Yes, it’s as amazing as you imagine it. Dip it into some namprik and it’s a whole new world. You can find it sold at street stalls, wholesale markets, and served as side dishes in many Northern Thai restaurants.

Khao Niao Sangkhaya

Khao niao sangkhaya is immensely underrated when people think of Thai snacks in Bangkok. The sticky rice is topped with custard and coconut milk, and served at room temperature. It’s simple, yet so delicious and can satisfy any sweet tooth. There are a number of variations of the snack depending on the country, but the Thai version is influenced by Portuguese cuisine. Maria Guyomar de Pinha invented sangkhaya during the Ayutthaya period by taking recipes from the cuisine to make Thai desserts.

Kluay Kaek

Also referred to as “kluay tod,” kluay kaek is prepared by slicing a sugar banana in half, dipping it in a batter mixture, and deep frying until crispy. If that sounds simple, the batter mixture consists of rice flour, coconut shreds, white sesame, sugar, and coconut milk, so the product results in a slightly sweet, coconut-y flavour. It’s certainly one of the guilty pleasures of Thai people, and we just can’t stop eating it.

Khanom Krok

Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside—who doesn’t like that combo? Khanom krok is created by pouring a batter consisting of rice flour and coconut milk into a special indented iron pan (similar to a takoyaki pan, but slightly more shallow). Then, you have your choice of toppings—both sweet and savoury—including pumpkin, corn, scallions, and taro. Some also enjoy the Thai snack without the toppings.

Khai nok kratha

“Khai nok kratha” is translated to “quail’s egg,” because this Thai snack is roughly the size of a quail’s egg. Boiled sweet potatoes are mashed with sugar and tapioca starch, then hand-rolled into balls and deep fried. The result is a round, crunchy, chewy, sweet potato snack. You can find it in the colours orange and purple, which indicates the two varieties of sweet potatoes used, and they’re typically served together in a paper bag.

Fun fact: this Thai snack used to be called “khai tao” or “turtle’s egg,” but changed due to conservation efforts for endangered turtles.

Khanom Phing

Khanom Phing is a round, hard cookie made from tapioca starch, coconut milk, and egg yolk. Once again, your girl Maria Guyomar de Pinha invented this Thai snack during the 17th century, although the original recipe is much softer and had to be changed to be more easily packed and distributed. It has a mild sweet taste and is very fragrant because of the coconuts. Many steer clear because the coconut scent can be overwhelming, but if you’re a fan of coconuts, you’ll find khanom phing very enjoyable.

Thapthim Krop

Once named of the 50 best desserts by CNN Travel, thapthim krop is translated to “crispy rubies” due to its colour and texture. Cubes of water chestnuts are soaked in grenadine or red food dye, then are boiled in tapioca starch—out come those red, delicious rubies. They’re typically served with ice and coconut milk, or eaten with coconut-flavoured ice cream.

Luk Chup

Certainly one of the cutest-looking Thai snacks in Bangkok—luk chup is sculpted to look like little miniature fruit. The recipe is derived from the Portuguese marzipan, but substitutes the once-absent almonds with mung beans, and the honey for coconut milk. The result is a nutty, slightly-sweet flavoured snack perfect for light bites at the end of the meal.