MTR’s new mall, The Wai is opening in July: Here’s what you need to know

If you have a tripped to Hong Kong in the pipeline, you’ll want to make some time for the latest mall in town, The Wai. The new development under MTR Corporation will be a community landmark that be situated next to Tai Wai station and is set to have four sprawling retail floors.

The new MTR mall will see nearly 650,000 square feet of space will be home to around 150 merchants. Besides retail, the mall is also looking to be a community space for both residents living nearby and general customers.

MTR’s new mall: What you need to know about The Wai in Hong Kong

The Wai, located on top of Tai Wai station, will boast multiple entrances as well as newly constructed pedestrian footbridges that connect to the station. For easier access to shoppers, public transport interchanges are also set up close to residential estates.

Thanks to the mall’s geographic location, it is connected to two railway lines (Tuen Ma and East Rail lines) and major tunnels. This provides convenient access to Hong Kong, Kowloon, and New Territories. The Wai is also connected to the cycle track network, linking East to West in the New Territories. It will have the city’s largest indoor bicycle parking lot—13,000 square feet with 300 bicycle parking spaces.

“The mall is seamlessly connected to the station. (It has) an array of facilities such as schools, community centres, and recreational spaces in the surrounding areas to serve residents’ daily needs,” said David Tang, Property and International Business Director of MTR Corporation.

A range of dining, retail, and lifestyle stores

Out of the 150 merchants, over 30 are dining outlets, and 17 of them are new to the New Territories. The popular Nagoya-based udon restaurant, Yamamotoya Sohonke Honke will open its first outpost in Hong Kong. There will also be plenty of new Chinese cuisine brands like Nim Yuet Lau and Modern Shanghai Imperial.

When it comes to lifestyle stores, the new MTR mall will be home to another branch of Eslite Bookstore. Instagrammable coffee shop NOC Coffee Co. will also open a spot in The Wai. Meanwhile, game lovers are in for a treat with the official Nintendo merchandise store, as well as Japanese game centre, NAMCO.

Cinephiles can head over to Emperor Cinemas, the only cinema in Tai Wai, for a full entertainment experience.

A large outdoor green space

In addition to the shopping experience, The Wai will have 50,000 square feet of outdoor green spaces across its floors. It adds to the limited number of green spaces around Hong Kong shopping malls. This provides customers with a holistic leisure experience while transforming Tai Wai into a convenient and go-to district.

What’s more, the 5,000 square feet main atrium on the second floor will host performances and exhibitions. The mall will also introduce new concept stores from various brands including multiple dining options and supermarkets. Some of these options will be first-time entrants to the New Territories, becoming great additions to Tai Wai’s bustling neighbourhood.