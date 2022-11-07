6 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November

A philosopher once said, “Life is bleak. Let’s grab some coffee.” It’s me. I’m the philosopher. Let’s see what new cafes have popped up in Bangkok to check out for November.

When you have some work to be done, can you really send it in to your boss while being located that close to the bed? A cafe is full of attentive staff, some drinks and food for an energy boost, and like-minded individuals with approaching deadlines.

Plus, finding that cafe that you feel at home in is like forgetting the glitter in your pocket of your jeans as you place them in the washer. It’s not something that happens every day, but it will stay with you for a very long time. Here are the new cafes to check out in Bangkok this month.

New cafes in Bangkok to visit this November

Scene Bangkok Pâtisserie & Brasserie

Scene Bangkok Pâtisserie & Brasserie might be new to the scene, but this spot has already captured the hearts of many locals looking for great pastries. Macarons, milles feuilles, tarts, shokupans—they have it all. Pair that with some great blends and you have yourself a wonderful afternoon.

If you arrive with an empty stomach, check out their food menu. Better yet, they have an all-you-can-eat deal that entitles you to one great main course and plenty of European sides.

You can find out more information at Scene Bangkok.

Lazy Café

Lazy Café joins the roster of many new and upcoming Thonburian cafes with a concept of “where coffee meets comfort.” Order their house blend Brazil Santos, kick back, and relax on one of their sofas. It will be the relaxing afternoon you need, and deserve.

Feeling peckish? Grab one of their homemade croissants fresh from the oven.

You can find more information at Lazy Café.

Cafe Velodome

Cafe Velodome is a sanctuary where coffee lovers and cyclists meet. Apart from great drinks to start the day, the cafe often organises bike rides around the city with routes passing both beautiful attractions and lesser-known hideaways. Go for a ride, then take a break with some pastries after.

You can find more information at Cafe Velodome.

GoGo Gorilla Cafe

From comfort food to drinks and ice cream, GoGo Gorilla has it all. It might just be your new go-to when you want to get some work done. The best part: the prices are very reasonable. 12 barbecue chicken wings for THB 180 (approx. S$6.80), salmon pizzas for THB 80 (approx. S$3) a slice, burgers with homemade patties for less than THB 100 (approx. S$3.80) – you don’t want to miss this spot.

You can find more information at GoGo Gorilla Cafe.

JAO.UN Speakeasy Cafe & Bar

This Chinese-inspired cafe and bar is definitely on our bucket list. It features heartwarming desserts, such as banoffee, pudding, tiramisu, and more, along with refreshing drinks that have been curated to help you battle the obstacles of the day.

Sweet highlights that you must try include the “Buay Jam and Ice Cream Bun”, a mantou baked to perfection and served with ice cream and plum jam, as well as their signature tea made with preserved lime.

You can find more information at JAO.UN.

Charlotte Doughnuts

You can’t miss Charlotte. Even though it’s located in the busy neighbourhood of Thonglor, its cafe front takes you straight to the streets of Paris. Their menu is packed full of homemade doughnuts and freshly-brewed coffees that are so good it puts your usual places to shame.

Order the lemon crumble and the blueberry cheese pie. They probably serve those in heaven, too.

You can find more information at Charlotte Doughnuts.

(Hero and featured image credit: Charlotte Doughnuts)