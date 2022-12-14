6 new cafes in Hong Kong to try this December

Coffee and great conversation – what more could you need? Luckily Hong Kong is packed with plenty of options, including boutique roasters, aesthetic coffee shops, and garden cafes. Besides, the new hang-out spots in the city keep popping up almost every week, so you’ll always have something new to look forward to.
Hong Kong’s coffee culture is thriving, thanks to a surge of homegrown cafés shining the light on specialty caffeine-based beverages and unique bites. The coffee community of artisan roasters and independent shops in the city is ever-growing – and often competitive. So, whether you’re looking for the next Instagrammable spot or simply someone who appreciates a good coffee, Hong Kong’s most fabulous cafes will undoubtedly impress with their menus and environments.
Some of the best cafes in Hong Kong go beyond the cookie-cutter approach to spotlight the unique brews, whether your order is a soy latte or flat white. The city’s best coffee shops line up pulling espressos, pouring flat whites, and brewing pour-overs to compete with cities worldwide. The new locales do the same while illustrating particularly contemporary trends.
Have you exhausted all your coffee spots in Hong Kong? There’s lots to nosh on this month. So, get your fix at these new cafes in Hong Kong, from the best Italian espresso to silky-smooth hipster brews. Save this list.
New cafes in Hong Kong to try out this month:
Looking for a spot to unwind after a long day at work? KoBaNe by Minimal, offers just that space. Sure, you will love the coffee but the Japanese plates here are worth a try! When it comes to dessert, the Basil Ice Cream with Strawberry, Cheesecake, Almond, and Custard is definitely the highlight. Have you got dietary restrictions? You can choose from rare sugar, plant and milk options.
Calling all the dessert lovers to hop into Bite by Bite to sample the local desserts. They have an exciting way of serving their meals. For instance, the Egg Waffle Arts, is served on a paint palette with different sauces. Their drinks menu features artisanal drinks like Ma-Matcha and Mala S-more. The Young Coconut Egg White Pudding with Snow Swallow is the perfect cold-weather dessert.
This brand-new cafe offers speciality coffee blends. Stopping at Pisces Coffee regularly means sipping on new flavours every time. Oh, and tucking into some delicious pasta and baked goods. With the perfect pick-me-up cold brew and the decadent latte, there is something special about this suave coffee house with minimalistic decor.
If you have been looking for all-day breakfast spots in your city, your hunt ends here. Craving that Avocado Pasta with Shrimp? Geo Cafe has got you covered with exclusive dishes and so much more! Geo Cafe offers brilliant cuppas whichever way you’re looking for, from Coffee Tonic to Cappuccino.
Streetwear and coffee come together in Hong Kong’s first-ever BAPE cafe in Harbour City. The brand-new concept cafe offers delicious Western-Japanese fusion fare. The cafe welcomes you with camouflage sofas and stainless-steel motifs, thanks to its street culture influence. Apart from the coffee and milkshakes, we have heard great things about their BAPE Burger, the BAPE Hazelnuts Chocolate Cake and the BAPE Ice-Cream Waffle.
NOC Coffee Co is launching NOC Henley, an innovative space-inspired cafe in the Kai Tak neighbourhood. Spanning over two floors, NOC’s newest venture hosts an elevated dining experience in a fascinating setting. It comes with a cool, cosmic themed-coffee bar with a starship and a space shuttle. Enjoy a selection of time-limited items at NOC Henley, including the Loaded Potato Waffle with Crabmeat Salad and the Sencha Citrus Soda.