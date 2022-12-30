7 best restaurants in KL and PJ to countdown to New Year’s Eve at

Not sure how to spend spend the last day in 2022? If you’re switching it up by escaping Singapore and heading for the Malaysian capital, here are all the best restaurants in KL to feast at this New Year’s Eve.

There’s nothing like ringing the new year with a joyous celebration, and we’ve uncovered the creme de la creme of KL’s best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day restaurant menus. Whether you’re hunting for a venue for an intimate soiree or an all-out bash with your nearest and dearest, trust the city to have everything you need to welcome the new year. Luckily for us, these hotels and restaurants in KL offer the finest seasonal menus and glorious buffet spreads for an all-out celebration, from a remarkable view of the city to a front-row seat to the fireworks display.

Plan your adventure wisely, because you’re definitely in for a treat. For a fun-filled night with a splendid view of the fireworks, head over to the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. If you haven’t tried Chef Mandy Goh’s menu at ATAS, this is your time to explore her New Year’s Eve dinner menu. Can’t wait any longer? Dive in and explore what we’ve curated specially for you and your loved ones.

7 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in KL and PJ: