7 best restaurants in KL and PJ to countdown to New Year’s Eve at

Not sure how to spend spend the last day in 2022? If you’re switching it up by escaping Singapore and heading for the Malaysian capital, here are all the best restaurants in KL to feast at this New Year’s Eve.
There’s nothing like ringing the new year with a joyous celebration, and we’ve uncovered the creme de la creme of KL’s best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day restaurant menus. Whether you’re hunting for a venue for an intimate soiree or an all-out bash with your nearest and dearest, trust the city to have everything you need to welcome the new year. Luckily for us, these hotels and restaurants in KL offer the finest seasonal menus and glorious buffet spreads for an all-out celebration, from a remarkable view of the city to a front-row seat to the fireworks display.
Plan your adventure wisely, because you’re definitely in for a treat. For a fun-filled night with a splendid view of the fireworks, head over to the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. If you haven’t tried Chef Mandy Goh’s menu at ATAS, this is your time to explore her New Year’s Eve dinner menu. Can’t wait any longer? Dive in and explore what we’ve curated specially for you and your loved ones.
7 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in KL and PJ:
Grab your dancing shoes and get ready for a glitz-filled celebration at PARKROYAL Collection Kuala Lumpur. On New Year’s Eve, indulge in a marvellous NYE dinner feast at Thyme, and then countdown to 2023 at the NYE Collection Party located in the Botanist Lounge.
If you’re in a party mood, head over to The Botanist Lounge for a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration from 8 PM onwards. Priced at RM158 nett per adult, you will also have access to the NYE Collection Party, where you can dance the night away under the sparkling lights.
For those who have made dinner reservations elsewhere, you can pop by The Botanist Lounge for an epic NYE Collection countdown party.
NYE Dinner at Thyme: RM388 nett per adult (for food and a glass of bubbly) + RM488 nett per adult (including free flow of soft drink, beer, house wine and a glass of bubbly) | 6.30 PM – 11 PM
NYE Celebration: RM158 nett per adult (including a glass of bubbly and Countdown Snack menu)
NYE Collection Party: RM150 nett per adult (including a glass of bubbly) | 10 PM – 2 AM
It’s time to kick off the new year at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. For a luxurious buffet dinner, treat yourself to a grand new year’s feast at the Mosaic. For those who yearn for a peaceful night out, the Mandarin Grill offers an exquisite six-course dinner menu with wine pairing. However, it’s not too late to plan the best night of your life with a beautiful dinner and a dose of dancing on the side. The Glitz & Glam New Year’s Disco Party is just what you and your partner need to welcome the new year.
The Grand New Year’s Buffet Dinner at Mosaic: RM488+ per person | 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM
Mandarin Grill’s New Year’s Eve 6-course dinner menu: RM688+ per person | Additional RM328+ per person for wine pairing | 6 PM – 10 PM
New Year’s Eve Disco Party at AQUA: RM688+ per person for dinner and countdown party | from 10 PM onwards.
Looking for a romantic soiree for two? Trust The RuMa Hotel and Residences to sort you out with the best experiences. At ATAS, the restaurant is all set to offer a gastronomical feast on New Year’s Eve. Priced at RM650 nett per person, the menu consists of delicious ATAS signature bites (dry-aged turkey, truffle mille-feuille and thyme & lemon waffle), Boston lobster bisque, barramundi with blue belly shrimp, Portugal goose rice and more. For the dessert lover, you will be served a delicious serving of peach rhubarb.
On New Year’s Day, continue the celebration with a BBQ party at Santai, where you can enjoy a selection of appetising brunch dishes, meats, desserts and more.
New Year’s Eve dinner at ATAS: RM650 nett per person
New Year’s Day BBQ: RM328 nett | 12 pm – 3 PM
For booking, contact +603-2778-0735 or email atas@theruma.com.
Still can’t decide on an NYE plan? Take your loved ones to a glorious international feast at THIRTY8, or indulge in a local fusion buffet spread at JP Teres. On New Year’s Day, surprise your best girls with a splendid afternoon tea at THIRTY8, featuring an unlimited dessert buffet and table-serving trolleys of decadent treats.
NYE at THIRTY8: RM848 nett (KLCC view) + RM748 nett (City view) | 8PM – 1AM
NYE at JP Teres: RM298 nett per adult | RM149 nett per child | 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM | 11:00 PM – 1:00 AM (Bar)
New Year’s Day afternoon tea at THIRTY8: RM150 nett per adult + RM75 nett per child | 12 PM – 4 PM
For reservations and enquiries, please contact +603-2182-1234 or email restaurant.kuagh@hyatt.com
Available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day only, Maria’s SteakCafe has curated a special menu to ring in the festivities. Priced from RM 108++, the four-course menu includes a delicious serving of pulled beef mini pizza and fresh pumpkin soup. As for the mains, diners can choose between meat and seafood comprising Japanese Wagyu A5 Miyazaki Ribeye, Australian Black Angus Ribeye, Atlantic White Cod, and more. A plate of their signature moist chocolate cake with mixed berries topping will be served for a sweet finish.
Take in the view of KL as you celebrate the new year at Ebisu & Altitude. Priced at RM633 nett per person, the seven-course NYE dinner includes a garden salad with soft shell crab, steamed clear broth with seafood in a teapot, five types of seasonal sashimi and steamed egg custard with crab sauce. For the mains, you will be served a teppanyaki style seafood trio cod fish, prawn and oyster omelette and a hot buckwheat noodle with tempura. To end the gastronomical journey, a bowl of yuzu sorbet and warabi mochi will be served for a sweet finish.
Over at the Horizon Grill, the restaurant is serving a marvellous six-course dinner menu for those looking for a quiet celebration. Priced at RM988 nett per person, the journey starts with a sea urchin and black truffle toast for appetisers. For the first and second courses, diners will enjoy a Milanese tuna toro with tomato confit, potato lemon and black garlic and a homemade ravioli filled with porcini mushroom, parsnip and truffle. For your mains, pick the Santa Maria Grilled Miyazaki a5 tenderloin or ½ Boston lobster gratin. Especially for the dessert lover, you will be spoiled with a yoghurt sorbet as a pre-dessert before the Black sesame panna cotta with mandarin pearls, grapefruit gel and mandarin sorbet is served.
The best part? There’s a specially curated vegetarian six-course menu too.
Relish on the good times with a heartwarming banquet filled with Western and Asian delicacies at The Courtyard. However, if you’re in the mood for authentic Cantonese cuisine, make a reservation at Jade Pavilion. Serving a specially-curated six-course New Year’s Eve menu, the restaurant offers a slow braised South Africa abalone wrapped in butter puff, braised birds nest with fish maw in golden broth, steamed star grouper roll, steamed Australia lobster and fried fragrant jasmine rice with pan-fried foie gras. End the night with their signature musang king durian pancake and chilled mango pancake, and you’ll be good to go.
NYE Set Dinner at Jade Pavilion (31 December 2022 – 1 January 2023): RM588 nett per person | 6 PM – 10 PM
NYE Buffet: RM198 nett per adult + RM99 nett per child/senior citizen | 6.30 PM – 11 PM