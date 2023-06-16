What we know about Nobu Hotel’s opening in Bangkok and New York

Nobu Hospitality is teaming up with Asset World Corporation (AWC) to open The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok. The project is part of AWC’s plans for sustainable growth in the industry, and also includes a further exciting opening in a historic New York neighbourhood.

AWC continues to strengthen its long-term partnership with Nobu Hospitality with the announcement of two very exciting new projects. Working together with the globally iconic luxury lifestyle brand, the Thai real estate group is looking to develop Plaza Athenee hotels in New York and Bangkok, bringing ultra-luxury hospitality to two iconic heritage buildings in either city.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hôtel Plaza Athénée New York]

Nobu Hospitality to Open The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok and New York

Both The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok and The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York are slated to open in 2026. In both cases, AWC and Nobu Hospitality will be bringing new life to long-beloved and historic properties.

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President at AWC explains, “AWC is delighted to expand our collaboration with Nobu Hospitality as it marks another important milestone for our partnership…These hotels will offer the ultra-luxury experience of the Plaza Athenee brand and the modern luxury with minimal Japanese tradition from Nobu, the world’s most renowned lifestyle brand.”

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality continues, “The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok and the Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York will redefine the standards of luxury and sophistication not only in Thailand but also in the U.S.”

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok will be housed within the East Asiatic Company (EAC) building on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Dating back to 1884, the building was founded by Captain Hans Niels Andersen, a Danish mariner and noted entrepreneur at the time.

The history and heritage of the property will play an important role in the development of the hotel, as AWC and Nobu have developed an ‘East meets West’ concept which elegantly takes to a ‘River Journey’ theme. The original structure and art of the buildings will be preserved as much as possible, with an aim to install pride in the historic area and maintain sustainable value. Given its location, the hotel will also have a special Nobu cruise boat for private functions on the river.

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok will sit comfortably among other AWC projects and luxury properties along the river bank, continuing to craft a special riverfront experience for both travellers and locals in the area.

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York

Nobu Hospitality will be opening The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York in what was previously the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée in New York. In similar line to the Bangkok property, AWC will be taking over an already-iconic building, with a history that reaches back almost 100 years.

The property will stand as Nobu’s first-ever hotel in New York, and be comprised of 145 rooms and suites. There will also be a Japanese onsen, spa, and wellness centre within the property, as well as signature Nobu omakase dining experiences. A rooftop area will also feature as a venue for private parties and events, with panoramic views of New York City.

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York will be situated on the Upper East Side on 64th Street and Park Avenue. The historical area is known and beloved for its proximity to Central Park, museums, consulates, and shopping.

Other Projects Between AWC and Nobu Hospitality in Thailand

The announcement of the new Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotels follows the announcement of the first Nobu restaurant opening in Thailand just last year. Whilst news on Bangkok’s Nobu outpost has been rather silent, it is slated to open within 2023 on the top floor of AWC’s The Empire building. It will be located in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district.