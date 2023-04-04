Review: Experience quality urban living at Weave Suites – Midtown Singapore

City centres are an ideal location to be based in due to their proximity to the amenities that matter, be it office buildings, gyms, or dining options. From financial to retail institutions, having easy direct access saves time when travelling between locations. To cater to this desire for convenience, Weave Living launched Weave Suites – Midtown.

The Hong Kong-based, fully-integrated lifestyle rental accommodation provider opened their first Singapore property just last March. Located in the storied Bugis and Kampong Glam precinct, this serviced apartment-style accommodation takes up 17 refurbished adjoining two-storey heritage conservation shophouses at Jalan Sultan.

The ease of staying at Weave Suites – Midtown

Getting to and travelling out from Weave Living’s Singapore debut property is effortless. The nearest MRT stations are Bugis, Lavender, and Nicoll Highway, which serve the East West Line, Downtown Line, and Circle Line. Otherwise, residents can board buses at a bus stop within steps from the property.

Catered to savvy and practical professionals with a taste for contemporary design, Weave Suites – Midtown feels undeniably modern thanks to the brand’s design-forward ethos. Expect a wave of comfort and calm from the colour palette of pastel greens and pinks used for the interiors. The fixtures and fittings also come in warm earthy tones and dark wood, a stylish contrast to the monochromatic patterned tiled floors and sleek marble counters.

The property offers six accommodation configuration layouts to fulfil guests’ needs. The 120 sq ft Urban Suite units – also features a 65 sq ft private outdoor terrace – are ideal for single occupants, such as solo business professionals. Double occupants have more options, including the 160 sq ft Skylight Suite and the 180 sq ft Premium Suite, which boast basic amenities like a kitchenette, a fridge, and a washer/dryer.

Larger suites are also available for renters who require more space. The 275 sq ft One-Bedroom Suite and 290 sq ft Garden Suite have a living area and private outdoor terraces, while the only loft-style unit – the 385 sq ft Loft Suite – feels cosier and more compact with the same amenities within reach.

Pragmatic smart-design amenities

The aforementioned nuanced palette extends into the rooms as warm lighting greets residents. Stepping inside the spacious Loft Suite (pictured hero image above), you’ll sense the precisely demarcated areas that differentiate work, play, and rest.

The room’s lower level gets busy during the daytime. From the sizable bathroom with a no-frills standing shower and a kitchen corner fully furnished with branded appliances, to the living area where most of the dining and conversations occur, your needs are definitely within reach.

Just above is where the bedroom is, and it’s been designed as a chill space for you to unwind. One might think lofts are dark and cramped but this configuration at Weave Suites – Midtown is comfortable for a tall resident (like 180cm me) to stand up straight without sustaining any injuries. Also in this space are built-in cabinets and smart storage to store clothes and keep peripherals out of sight. We also appreciate attentive details like the roof window’s petite-sized curtain that blocks out the sun whenever you need it to.

Co-living, but with personal space

Weave Suites – Midtown features shared facilities and social spaces like a functional gym, a fully equipped communal kitchen, meeting rooms, and workspaces. However, individuals can still enjoy privacy in their assigned rooms should they opt to be undisturbed.

Culture pursuers can explore Kampong Glam’s rich heritage whenever as it’s just a stone’s throw away from this accommodation. The area is known to be an epicentre of Malay heritage and a vibrant cultural arts hub. Filled with Instagramamble cafés, restaurants, bars, and independent boutiques, this is the trendiest place to be for both Singaporean and tourists. This district also hosts festive holiday events like Ramadan bazaars in celebration of Hari Raya Puasa. You’ll definitely be in the centre of the action during this festive period.

To pay homage to its vibrant neighbourhood, Weave Living commissioned local Singapore artist, Ben Qwek of LabSixFive, to create a vibrant outdoor mural depicting Singapore’s heritage with a lady in a traditional Sarong Kebaya looking over the Sultan Mosque from a Peranakan backyard. This initiative of tapping the brand’s ethos to honour the property’s unique locale and surroundings breaks down barriers and instils familiarity in its residents from out of town.

According to Weave Living’s founder and group CEO Sachin Doshi per EdgeProp Singapore, only the Skylight and Premium Suites require a minimum six-night stay. The other suite categories require a minimum of one-month stay. Rental prices start from SGD180 per night or SGD2,520 per month.

(All images credit: Weave Living)

Weave Suites – Midtown is located at 33 Jalan Sultan, Singapore 198965.