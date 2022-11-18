6 ski resorts in Hokkaido to book for a magical winter wonderland

While it might seem out of place for a country that’s summer-bound all year round, there are a good number of Singaporeans who love to ski and snowboard. One of the few destinations that are a hit amongst locals here? Hokkaido, especially since its ski resorts are some of the best in the world.

Sure there are many other popular locations on the other end of the world, the US, and Canada being two, but closer to home, Japan’s Hokkaido offers equally impressive dry and powdery snow that makes for one of the best holiday experiences in the world, especially if you’re into winter sports. Besides, what better way to end a long ski session than with some piping hot oden and a soak at the onsen?

The ski season in Japan generally runs from mid-December to mid-March, depending on snow conditions. We suggest skipping the peak holiday season in December if you can and booking your flights and ski resorts for next year. If you’re ready, strap on your skis, we’re taking apres-ski chic to Hokkaido this year.

The best ski resorts in Hokkaido to spend this year’s winter at:

(Hero and featured image credit: Gabriela Ceja on Unsplash)