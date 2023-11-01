10 best craft beer bars for a cold one in KL and Selangor today

Beer enthusiasts in Singapore can relate to the satisfaction of gulping down an ice cold one on a hot afternoon, much less a well-balanced pint of craft beer. Across the border, Malaysia is also home to a legion of craft beer spots hoping to slake the thirst of those trying to cool down from the heat. If you’re a beer enthusiast looking to expand your scope and try new varieties, we’re delighted to report that KL and Selangor offer some of the best craft beer bars – with limited edition brews at a fraction of the price too.

As one of the oldest man-made beverages, one can expect a number of variations as the popularity of beer grew to span across the globe by way of regional renditions that include everything from lagers, ales, stouts, to porters, among many others. But in its entirety, the beermaking recipe remains largely consistent across the board. Glucose from cereal grains such as barley, wheat, or maize, is fermented by the use of yeast, which converts it into alcohol and CO2.

While the process has been industrialised at scale by billion-dollar corporations, small breweries continue to produce their batches by hand in the time-honoured method by hand, leading to the introduction of craft beer varieties that have since gained a considerable following for their unique flavour profiles and generally improved quality over commercial beer brands sold on supermarket shelves.

Predictably, this also means that there is plenty of craft beer bars to choose from across the Klang Valley in KL and Selangor, each best known for their quality malts on tap (and in bottles). If you find yourself thirsting for a drink or are hoping to expand your tasting palate, these are some of our favourite establishments to visit the next time you hop across the causeway.

(Hero and featured image credit: Takumi Craft Beer)

10 best craft beer bars in KL & Selangor today: