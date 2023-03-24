Songkran 2023 in Thailand: Hotels packages, fringe festivals, and more

It’s the most wonderful—and the wettest—time of the year. Songkran is right around the corner, and we know just how to make the most out of it. Here’s how to indulge at our favourite hotels, traverse the country safely, where to find the best flight deals, and more.

When in Thailand, Songkran may just be the most fun event on the calendar. Held from 13 – 15 April, almost everyone gets a handful of days off to celebrate, and water fights span from Silom and Bangkok to Phuket. There is an air of joyful energy throughout the country. The best part, many provinces celebrate Songkran on different days, so if you’re looking to go on some sort of water fighting rampage, this is your chance.

However, there are still a few ways you can make the most out of Songkran if you’re visiting Thailand from Singapore. You can book your flight on special promotions instead of paying for an overpriced ticket, and use that extra cash saved on some of the most indulgent hotel experiences in the country. You’ll also want to consider certain dates (read: traffic) if you’re in Bangkok or out of town.

Here are some tips that will make your Songkran 2023 break worthwhile.

How to get your most out of Songkran 2023

Take Wan Lai Festivals into consideration

Many provinces in Thailand hold Wan Lai, which translates to “day that flows.” It means that if you haven’t had enough of the festivities during the official holidays, you too can go into the flow as these places hold Songkran festivities right after.

For instance, Chonburi is having water fights on 21 – 23 April, Samutprakarn on 22-24 April, and Pattaya won’t be done with getting wet until 19 April.

Take advantage of Bangkok’s quieter roads

Not into water fights? That’s fine. Many Bangkokians use the long holiday to explore other parts of the country or return to other provinces to visit their families. This means that you can expect the usual touristy hotspots around the country to be absolutely packed with people. We can already imagine the traffic jam in Chiang Mai all the way from here. But this means the streets of Bangkok will be quieter than ever, and you can take this chance to explore what Bangkok is like without all the usual traffic.

Having said that, the start and end of Songkran will be the busiest on the roads, so plan well in advance should you be leaving or entering the city too.

Keep an eye out for 4.4 promotions

We love a good sale in Singapore, and every month on double digit days, many online stores have special promotions. This April, when 4.4 rolls around, a handful of airlines drop deals and promotions. Use that chance to grab your tickets for Songkran to save big.

Book an indulgently luxurious hotel package over Songkran 2023

Paying less for plane tickets can only mean one thing: you have more to splurge on a hotel. After a long day of battling it out on the streets with your Super Soaker, head back into the lap of luxury by booking special deals like The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s new ‘Glow Up’ package. You’ll get every perk imaginable here in the two-night package, from a bottle of bubbly, your very own VIP cabana at the rooftop pool and The Standard’s in-suite party pack to breakfast in bed and killer workout sessions.

Because Songkran is all about moving forward, what better way to celebrate a new beginning in 2023 than at Chiva-Som. The luxurious retreat in Hua Hin sees wellness programs like the Natural Renewal package, which not only offers accommodation at one of its chic, minimalist rooms, but also health consultations, physical and skin analysis, and up to 12 fitness and leisure activities daily. You’ll also get to indulge in a complimentary daily treatment daily, from massages and body scrubs, to detoxifying Balneotherapy and even manicures and pedicures.

(Hero and featured image credit: torwai/Getty Images)