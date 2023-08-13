Malaysia State Elections: 12 places offering enticing promotions to all the voters

With the state elections in Malaysia right around the corner, various businesses across the state are making an effort to encourage citizens to vote by offering enticing food and beverage promotions.

These promotions come in the form of discounts or freebies that can be redeemed after casting a vote. Similar to the previous general election, many businesses have came up with this initiative to motivate people to exercise their right to vote.

It is important to note that these promotions not only serve as an incentive to vote but also help promote civic responsibility and participation in the democratic process.

So, make sure to cast your vote and take advantage of the promotions offered by these F&B businesses.

12 places that are offering promotions after you cast your vote

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is one of the F&B businesses that is offering a promotion for voters in the upcoming state elections. Available at all TGI Fridays outlets, customers who have cast their votes can enjoy a 15% discount on TGI Fridays’ iconic cheeseburger meal by simply showing their newly-inked finger from 12 to 13 August. This promotion serves as a way for TGI Fridays to celebrate and thank voters for fulfilling their civic duty and participating in the democratic process—so make sure to exercise your right to vote and take advantage of the promotions offered by these participating F&B businesses.

Available at all TGI Fridays outlets

Nandos

Also available at all Nandos outlets, they are offering a promotion for voters in the upcoming state elections. After casting your vote, head over to your nearest Nandos restaurant and purchase a minimum of RM100 to enjoy a free whole chicken worth RM63.90. Be sure to present your inked finger as proof of voting to redeem this offer.

Available at all Nandos outlets

Texas Chicken

This one’s for those who aren’t really in that much of a rush. Texas Chicken is offering this Buy 1 Free 1 promo from 11th to 14th August so customers can get their hands on their tasty Crunchy Jalapeno Wraps for just RM14.99.

As part of the state election promotions, Texas Chicken is offering a ‘Buy One, Free One’ deal for their Crunchy Jalapeno Wraps for all voters. From the 11 to 14 August, customers can purchase one Crunchy Jalapeno Wrap for RM14.99 and receive another one for free. So, make sure to cast your vote and take advantage of this tasty deal at your nearest Texas Chicken outlet.

Available at all Texas Chicken outlets

Sushi King

If you’re not in the mood for a heavy meal then not why treat yourself to some sushi? Enjoy a free Goma Lidako Trio with any purchase when you go to the selected Sushi King outlets. This offer is only valid for the weekend so be sure to redeem it once you finished voting.

In order to incentivise people to exercise their right to vote, Sushi King has come up with an exciting promotion for all voters during the state elections. As part of this initiative, Sushi King is offering a free Goma Lidako Trio with any purchase made by voters. This promotion is available at selected Sushi King outlets and will only be valid for the weekend. So, if you’re a sushi lover, make sure to take advantage of this offer by casting your vote and then redeeming it at the nearest Sushi King outlet.

Available at all outlets in Klang Valley, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu

MyBurgerLab

BurgerLab, a popular burger joint, is offering a special deal for all voters. After casting their vote, customers can enjoy a delicious menu for only RM15 from 12 to 13 August. It is important to note that this promotion only applies to the Cheeseburger category. So if you’re a fan of BurgerLab’s cheeseburgers, be sure to vote early and take advantage of this mouth-watering offer. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to both exercise your civic duty at the State Elections 2023 in Malaysia and indulge in some delicious nosh after.

Available at all BurgerLab outlets

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle is offering a free bowl of noodles meal to voters on 12 August. To redeem this offer, voters must present the Instagram post above and their inked finger at a participating Boat Noodle outlet. This promotion is only available for one day, so voters should act quickly to take advantage of this deal.

Available at all Boat Noodle outlets

Tony Romas

As part of the state election in Malaysia promotions, Tony Romas is offering a free BBQ 1/4 chicken to voters who spend a minimum of RM30 when dining in. This promotion is only valid on 12 August, so be sure to make a reservation and take advantage of this delicious offer.

Available at all Tony Romas outlets

Italiannies

As part of the state election promotions, Italiannies is offering a 50% discount on their Pasta Vongole dish to all voters. This promotion is valid on 12 to 13 August at all Italiannies outlets. Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a scrumptious Italian dish at a discounted price.

Available at all Italiannies outlets

Tealive

Tealive is offering a fantastic deal that is sure to quench the thirst of all voters. The special promotion allows customers to enjoy any of six selected drinks for the incredible price of just RM6 at any Tealive outlet in Malaysia. This promotion is available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on the chance to cool off with a delicious drink after casting your vote under the scorching sun.

Whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing tea, a fruity smoothie, or a creamy milkshake, Tealive has got you covered with a wide selection of drinks to choose from. So, make sure to check out the Tealive official app for more details on this amazing offer and head over to your nearest outlet to enjoy a refreshing drink at an unbeatable price.

Available at all Tealive outlets

CU Malaysia

CU Malaysia is offering a special promotion for voters in the upcoming 2023 Malaysia state elections. The promotion includes a range of discounted prices and offers for selected items, including their popular Soft Serve dessert. From 11 to 13 August, voters can take advantage of this deal by visiting their nearest CU Malaysia outlet. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat or other discounted items, CU Malaysia has got you covered.

Available at all CU Malaysia outlets

Teh Tarik Place

As part of the state election promotions, Teh Tarik Place is offering a special promotion for voters. Voters can enjoy a Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng Berempah meal with Teh Tarik for only RM15 by showing their freshly-inked finger on 12 to 13 August. This deal is a great way to reward voters for participating in the upcoming state elections, while also satisfying their hunger with a delicious Malaysian meal. So, don’t forget to cast your vote and take advantage of this amazing offer at Teh Tarik Place.

Available at all Teh Tarik Place outlets

Koffee Kulture

On 12 August, Koffee Kulture is offering a promotion where customers can enjoy a latte for only RM6. This deal is available for one day only after the State Elections in Malaysia and is a great way for coffee lovers to celebrate democracy. Whether you prefer a classic latte or want to customise your drink, this offer is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a delicious coffee drink. Don’t forget to bring your friends and family along to enjoy this promotion with you.

Available at all Koffee Kulture outlets

