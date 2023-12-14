Lululemon unveils its largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX

Here’s everything you need to know about Lululemon at The Exchange TRX – and yes, it’s massive.

Lululemon just joined the line-up at The Exchange TRX with the opening of its largest ever store in Malaysia. Situated in the budding international finance district, the space — spanning 5,000 square feet — embraces the natural design perspective. An homage to the tropics, the store incorporates locally-sourced rattan, creating a space that is a testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainable resourcing.

Inside Lululemon’s biggest store in Malaysia at TRX The Exchange

The store offers products tailored for those living the sweat life — from yoga, running and training to all kinds of recreational activities. They include the likes of golf, tennis and hiking. Additionally, you’ll find the Casual collection designed for adaptable everyday wear. Key women’s items to look out for include Lululemon’s signature Align™ pants, hijabs made from lightweight Nulu™ fabric, Fast and Free pants as well as Wunder Train pants.

For men, the must-have items include the ABC pants, Pace Breaker shorts and License to Train Shorts. Two of Lululemon’s holiday collections will be available at the new store: Winter Whites and Moonbow. The holiday collections feature technical activewear, cosy loungewear, elevated wardrobe essentials and accessories for every occasion.

(All photos by Lululemon)