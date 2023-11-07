Taj Mahal ranked the second most-loved landmark in the world 2023

The Niagara Falls is the world’s most loved landmark for 2023, and we can’t say we’re surprised. Closer to home, however, the Taj Mahal in India managed to snag a close second place.

A masterpiece of exquisite craftsmanship and a symbol of love not only in India but also worldwide, the Taj Mahal continues to captivate the hearts of travellers. This magnificent structure in Agra has secured the second position on Bounce’s list of the most cherished landmarks in 2023.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, the historical monument received an impressive score of 7.60, although it has slightly declined from 2022 when it scored 7.67. Nevertheless, it maintains its second-place ranking this year.

Taj Mahal — A timeless tale

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, the Taj Mahal is not only a part of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World but also the new Seven Wonders of the World. Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz between 1631 and 1648, the breathtaking structure attracts a vast number of visitors every year.

According to Bounce, the Taj Mahal in Agra welcomed over 3.3 million visitors in 2022, with approximately 22 million Google searches for it between August 2022 and July 2023.

This white marble mausoleum, housing the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, is not only an integral part of the country’s heritage but also an intricate work of art that has inspired countless poems, and musical compositions.

The best-loved landmarks of 2023

Bounce conducted a comprehensive analysis of the globally renowned landmarks, considering factors such as visitor numbers, entry fees, Google searches, TikTok views, Tripadvisor ratings, and Instagram posts. In 2023, Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon retained their top positions as first and third, respectively. A notable newcomer this year was Big Ben, which secured the fourth spot, while the Golden Gate Bridge, ranking fifth, may have slipped a position from 2022 but has received a higher score in 2023.

Here are the top ten best-loved landmarks around the world for 2023 and their scores:

Niagara Falls, United States & Canada — 9.45

Taj Mahal, India — 7.60

Grand Canyon, United States — 7.57

Big Ben, England — 7.31

Golden Gate Bridge, United States — 7.26

Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates — 7.20

Eiffel Tower, France — 7.08

Statue of Liberty, United States — 6.69

Machu Picchu, Peru — 6.07

London Eye, England — 5.79

Read the full report here.

(Hero and feature image credit: Muratart/Shutterstock)