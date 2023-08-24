The best bakeries in Hong Kong for European-style breads and pastries

From sourdough to cookies to banana bread, we’ve probably realised by now that nailing the perfect crumb and crust is a lot harder than how expert bakeries and baking blogs make it look. Thankfully, these Western-style bakeries in Hong Kong continuing to dish up fresh hot bread and delicious French pastries daily, so you’ll never have to stress about treating yourself to some quality croissants, tarts, and cakes.
It felt like a lifetime ago, but the pandemic gave rise to the art of homemade bread. After all, we were busy quarantining and social distancing, so it became a “hobby” to pass the time. But most homes in Hong Kong don’t have the luxury to even fit an oven. So, it is always a better idea to leave it to the experts. Luckily, there’s an increasing number of Western bakeries popping up in Hong Kong, all serving some of the best pastries and bread in the city. Who can deny the delicious sourdough egg tarts from Bakehouse? Or the British delights from The Baker and the Bottleman?
These places join the endless list of local-style bakeries, producing high-quality bread and pastry for our daily needs and satisfaction. From delicious and satisfying French pastries from former hotel patissiers to family-run sourdough specialist stores, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best bakeries in Hong Kong to get your fix of artisanal bread and desserts.
(Hero and featured image credit: Bakehouse)
The Baker and the Bottleman is a modern sustainable bakery (on the first floor) and restaurant (on the second floor) by day, then a wine bar by night. So, whether you’re craving pastries, hearty meals, or drinks, they have it. The bakery aspect of the place brings a refreshing take on quintessential British bakes. In addition, they also champion a sustainable take on their offerings, using only natural ingredients. The menu is expensive and includes ever-so-classic croissants and scones. It’s worth digging into the Cinnamon Choux, Raspberry and Cream Donut, and Caramelised Onion and Thyme Tart. Delish!
Image credit: thebakerandthebottleman/Instagram
When it comes to sustainability and using natural ingredients, Big Grains is another bakery to put on your radar. Founded by brothers and culinary enthusiasts, Andrew and Jeffrey, Big Grains is all about addictive-free breads and pastries without compromising taste. Because of the brothers’ shared passion for creativity, there’s always something new to try at the bakery that will surely delight your tastebuds. Both founders are graduates of culinary school Le Cordon Bleu and trained under award-winning bakers and patisseries, so you know your bread and pastries are whipped up by expert hands.
Image credit: big_grains/Instagram
Passion has been offering a French patisserie and cafe experience since 2013. Savour the delicious taste of crispy and crunchy over-to-plate baguette or the sweet delight of fresh macaroons. The star products are the sourdough bread and signature Passion baguette, both baked in-house using a traditional stove oven. Staying true to its French roots, the team only uses imported French flour of the highest quality. Other than its classic breads, Passion also boasts a list of French pastries. Relish the tangy flavours of the Tarte Au Citron and Mango Mont Blanc or the scrumptious crème brûlée served in dainty ceramic pots.
Image credit: passionhkcafe/Instagram
With a name like Frenchies, you can only expect French-style and high-quality bread and pastries here because they take it seriously. The bakery’s name is a reference for French people living abroad while embracing cultures. Adapting to this philosophy, Frenchies add extra care to their offerings, whether it’s the crispiness of the bread or the freshness of the natural yeast they use. Their classic pain au chocolat is a crowd favourite. We also swear by their Carrot Cake Muffin and Sesame Sourdough. So, don’t forget to pop by whether it’s for your breakfast, mid-day nibble, or pre-dinner bite.
Image credit: frenchiesbake/Instagram
Artisan bakery and café Bakehouse has quite the following for its mouthwatering baked goods, particularly its sourdough egg tarts and flaky pastries. Led by Four Seasons Hong Kong’s former executive pastry chef Grégoire Michaud, the team at Bakehouse uses premium French ingredients to create its sourdough bread. The menu also features classics like pain au chocolat and plain scones, as well as unique items such as the Raspberry Frangipane Tart and the Pretzel Croissant Twist.
Image credit: bakehousehk/Instagram
With goods stocked at various online retailers and restaurants around town, Mayse is a family-run, plant-based bakery in Tai Po founded by Alex and Elina Strelits Strele. Using ancient Latvian recipes, the father-daughter duo makes sourdough rye bread that takes around two days to perfect. Differing from Italian or French sourdough, Latvian rye sourdough offers a distinctly rich, malty flavour profile, which can be owed to its longer fermentation period of 40 hours. The menu also features savoury and sweet options like sun-dried tomato ciabatta, raisin and cinnamon sourdough and Nordic rye sourdough with seeds.
Image credit: mayseartisanbakery/Instagram
Part coffee shop and part bakery, Plumcot Hong Kong brings a taste of Paris to Hong Kong’s quaint Tai Hang neighbourhood. Opened by a husband-and-wife team who have worked at various Michelin-starred pastry kitchens in Paris and Hong Kong, Plumcot’s delicious artisan pastries and ice creams always have us going back for more. Must-tries on the menu include the Plumcot Bioche, Blueberry Danish, the Earl Grey Madeleine and the unique Blue Cheese Ice Cream—all made in-house in the humble Tai Hang kitchen.
Image credit: plumcot.co/Instagram
Proof, located in Happy Valley, prides itself on its “no preservatives, no additives” approach to artisan baking. All the menu items are made fresh daily, and any surplus product goes to charity. From Tuesday to Friday, the bakery rolls out fresh sourdough and croissants among the many other pastries and bread that they specialise in. On the weekends, customers can also expect to find banana bread, Kouign Amann and other special occasion pastries.
Image credit: proof_hk/Instagram
As is expected from the creator of the Cronut, Dominique Ansel’s digs in Hong Kong boasts some of the most creative baked goods the city has seen. While the signature Cronut isn’t a staple on the menu (only available on certain special occasions), the menu features whimsical items that pay homage to Hong Kong street food, complete with a pastry twist. For instance, the Chestnut Madeleines are fluffy egg puffs with a chestnut cream centre that people see as an ode to Hong Kong’s egg waffles while the Red Bean Ice Cream ‘Fish Balls’ is a made-to-order speciality, inspired by the seafood street snack.
Image credit: dangwenlihk/Instagram
If Dang Wen Li is known for its whimsicality, Gontran Cherrier is loved for perfecting the classics, with its famed artisanal croissants making waves since its launch in Hong Kong in 2019. With locations all over the world, its Hong Kong store in K11 Musea combines international flavours with traditional French pastries, while its accompanying deli and café is a great pit stop in the middle of a day of shopping. On top of popular items such as the almond croissant, Kouign-Amann and flaky apple turnover, the menu also features items such as strawberry and cream Danish, squid ink baguette and country bread with cranberries and almonds.
Image credit: gontrancherrierhk/Instagram
With four branches across Central, Mid-Levels, Discovery Bay and Wan Chai, artisanal European bakery Levain is another bakery that believes in ‘the fewer preservatives, the better’. A number of their products are vegan, and they also have a separate range of organic sourdough for customers to carb load to their heart’s content. Named after the French word for sourdough, Levain naturally also makes baguettes, pan breads, and brioche, on top of croissants, cakes and desserts. Some of its highlight items include the anchovy thyme fougasse, the galette des rois and the organic kamut sourdough.
Image credit: levainbakery/Instagram
Diners come (back) to Baked Hong Kong for its playful dishes using freshly made sourdough. Led by South African Chef Zahir Mohamed, the bakery and cafe is known for mouthwatering creations like Chef Zahir’s challah, which is an ode to his Egyptian heritage. The creamy portobello mushroom on sourdough toast (named the ‘Oh My God,’ after the satisfying response elicited by those who dig into it) and the cinnamon bun with pistachio and cream cheese frosting are both a must-try for anybody with a sweet tooth.
Image credit: baked_hk/Instagram
All images credit: bakehousehk/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- Where to buy pastries in Hong Kong?
There are many places to buy pastries in Hong Kong including Bakehouse, Proof, and The Baker and the Bottleman.
- How many bakeries are there in Hong Kong?
There are many bakeries in Hong Kong. There are usually two types you can visit: local-style and Western-style bakeries.