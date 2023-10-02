If you’re on the lookout for the delicious french pastries the next time you’re in Malaysia, you’re in serious luck. Turns out some of the best French bakeries in the region can be found in KL, all of which whip up some of the best croissants, choux puffs, tarts, and everything in between.
French pastries aren’t a rare sight in any city, but it’s not easy to find quality ones. The best ones are baked fresh with quality ingredients – such as top-grade French butter and flour – and can take hours of patience and skill to get right, especially pastries like croissants, and desserts like tarts and macarons.
While there’s no shortage of amazing French bakeries in Singapore (our list here), we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best when it comes to classic desserts and croissants in KL. Besides, all these patisseries deliver so these delicious baked goods are just a click away.
If you’re looking for an intricate dessert or pastry to bring to a friend’s house or treat yourself, take it one step further with these amazing French goods that look (almost) too good to eat. From flawlessly laminated pain au chocolats and Kouign Ammans, to luscious fruit tarts and perfectly glazed cakes, here are the best French bakeries in KL to visit to treat yourself with.
7 best French bakeries KL and Selangor for pastries and cakes today:
Lachér Patisserie specialises in high-quality French cakes using halal ingredients. Their desserts are only available via the website. Offering same-day delivery to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (you can also pre-order in advance), some of their best sellers include the Raspberry Valrhona Jivara Mousse Cake and Citron Tart. Their desserts are a treat for the eyes as well as the taste buds – perfect to impress your guests for the year-end festivities.
PAUL might be a chain, but it’s also a reliable bakery should you wish to pick up some French pastries if you’re in the vicinity of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur or Intermark Mall. The french Family Bakery and Patisserie has been operating since 1889, with the first Malaysia outlet opening in 2017 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to great success. The delectable pastries and bread here include a variety of brioche, croissants, baguettes, and cakes.
No stranger to those who live in Bangsar and TTDI, this popular French bistro offers delicious French cuisine as well as a selection of French breads and desserts. Here, you can try fresh loaves of traditional French bread like baguette and brioche, along with desserts and pastries like Pain au Chocolat and croissants. They also offer a variety of frozen boulangerie and patisserie products. You can shop for their products on Oddle or Shopee.
Crosserie Artisan Bakery is located in Damansara Heights and offers a selection of traditional French pastries, from Petit Gâteaux (small cakes perfect for tea-time) to canelé to quiches. They also usually offer a selection of Christmas-themed goodies that will look amazing as a centrepiece on your dining table.
Housed in the quiet street of Jalan Imbi, this inviting bakery and cafe offers warm and fresh breads and pastries. Their goods are baked using natural yeast in a traditional stone oven that offers a unique flavour and texture. They offer a selection of authentic French breads, pastries and cakes, such as macarons and baguettes.
From a small bakery that produced no more than 10 types of pastries and breads in 2015, this bakery has since grown to more than just fresh bakes. Today, the bakery has expanded to six outlets in KL and PJ, offering an extensive menu that features artisanal French pastries such as Pain au Chocolat, Pain au Raisin, and a variety of croissants.
Maison Des Pains takes its references from the boulangeries that line French streets, and we’re not complaining. Here, croissants, caneles, and everything in between are the stars of the show, with playful variants like the Red Velvet croissant (topped with beetroot-dyed cake crumbles and stuffed with cream cheese custard) and Pandan (inspired by the Malaysian kueh and filled with butterscotch grated coconut). The caneles from this French bakery are one of the best in KL, if not Klang Valley; the perfectly caramelised crust tears open to reveal a sumptuously tender centre, making it the perfect afternoon treat.
