5 best luxury malls in KL for the ultimate retail therapy

Malaysia might be wonderful treasure trove filled with nature’s bounty and thrilling experiences, but it’s also every shopper’s paradise – evident by the number of Singaporeans who travel across just so hop. Malls in KL are sprawling, and thanks to their ample sizes, are home to some of the top global brands.

Whether you are an international tourist visiting Malaysia to experience its gorgeous year-long summer or a local traveller trekking your way to the heart of the country, you are bound to hit up one of the malls in KL — even if it’s just to survive the heat.

What you can do in malls in KL

Although these modern malls have retail therapy down to a science, shopping is not the only activity available for its visitors. For starters, Malaysia is a melting pot of cultures, so you can find pretty much any cuisine — Korean, Japanese, Middle Eastern, you name it.

And should you ever feel experimental, there are plenty of speciality restaurants and cafes that will tantalise your tastebuds. Particularly for foreign visitors, top-tier local dishes and desserts can be found in these locations as well, so you can begin your food-hunting journey within the walls of these malls.

From homegrown brands to luxury boutiques, the malls in KL have it all —international fashion houses such as Gucci, Dior, and Longchamp; decadent jewellery brands like Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels; luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet.

But let’s not forget local makers, whose products will make wonderful gifts and memorabilia. If you want a slice of modernised Malay couture, Behati is the one to go to. Alternatively, if you’re keen on supporting a growing Malaysian brand, make your way to a dUCk store and score yourself some wardrobe staples.

Now that you know what could be in store for you, it’s time to check out the top five luxury malls in KL:

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Attracting over 30 million visitors annually, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is the mecca of Malaysian retail. The premier shopping destination is in a constant state of reinventing itself, as its directory is continuously updated.

Home to 700 stores, you will be spoilt for choice. It is split into 10 retail floors, and you will find everything from a gourmet emporium to a couture pavilion in this must-visit mall in KL.

Address: 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Starhill

Just across the road from Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, you will find the impressive The Starhill (formerly known as Starhill Gallery). While Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has something for everyone, The Starhill is where tastemakers go to get the best of the best in the world.

The luxury retail address is constantly welcoming global fashion houses into its fold, and the latest to join is the house of Roberto Cavalli, the first flagship concept store of the brand to arrive in Southeast Asia. Rare beauty finds are also available here, such as the innovative wellness brand Biologique Recherche.

Address: 181, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Shoppes at Four Seasons Place

Make no mistake — The Shoppes at Four Seasons Place is not your run-of-the-mill mall. Instead, this space is specifically curated to mirror the Four Seasons lifestyle. With six levels open for your exploration, there will be surprising treasures here that you would not stumble upon anywhere else.

Here, you get to experience peak Starbucks — the Starbucks Reserve — to even the world-famous Nobu Kuala Lumpur. These and everything in between are available at this gorgeous mall in KL.

Address: 145, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Suria KLCC

Just opposite The Shoppes at Four Seasons Place is this mammoth: Suria KLCC. A gargantuan both in size and status, the mall is located at the foot of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. Spread over a world-class complex of 1 million sqft., Suria KLCC is the epitome of retail experience. If you’re a tourist, then you’re in luck! The mall actually has a tourist privilege card programme that will give you a bang for your buck.

Aside from all the prestigious brands that make a luxury retail address, Suria KLCC has something that the rest in this list may not: attractions. For those looking to experience exquisite musical concerts, book your tickets at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a wholesome family fun time, trek up to the Aquaria KLCC and witness wildlife in their element.

Book tickets for Aquaria KLCC here

Address: 241, Petronas Twin Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Gardens Mall

A mere stone’s throw away from the city centre, The Gardens Mall joins malls in KL that make Malaysia a shopper’s haven. With over 200 outlets featuring top fashion brands, The Gardens Mall is the crown jewel of Mid Valley City where shopping is concerned. It is also home to Japan’s popular departmental store, Isetan.

On the entertainment front, you can find Malaysia’s most luxurious cinema, Aurum Theatre. Alternatively, you can also head to The Gardens Theatre for more entertainment options.

Address: Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Featured image credit: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur ; Hero image credit: Suria KLCC