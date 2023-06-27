7 places for the best chapati in KL and Selangor today

Singaporeans are exposed to a diaspora of cuisines, which means that we’re pretty well-versed when it comes to food, especially Indian dishes. When you want to veer from the usual rice to go with your Indian meal, chapati is always a great alternative; when done well, the flatbread is fragrant, comforting, and – best of all – able to scoop up every last drop of that curry. With its sizeable Indian population, it’s no surprise that Malaysia has a number of establishments that know how to roll out stellar plates of the dish, especially in its capital city. Here’s where to go if you’re seeking the best chapati in the Klang Valley, specifically KL and Selangor, during your visit.
Like we mentioned, chapati isn’t the first option that comes to mind when thinking of Indian food. Instead, dishes like banana leaf rice, biryani, naan, and even roti canai are winners in the carb department. Little did you know that this Indian flatbread is actually one of the healthiest option you can get.
One of the most common forms of wheat bread in India, chapati is a staple food in the Indian subcontinent. Like rotis, it was introduced to other parts of the world by immigrants from the region, particularly by the Indian merchants who settled in Southeast Asia.
It’s made with only three simple ingredients – whole-wheat flour known as atta, salt, and water – and is soft, light, and fluffy. Chapati can be had as is, but trust us when we say that you’ll want to order some korma, dhal, cucumber raita, and keema curry to go with this delicious carb.
We round up some of the Indian stalls and restaurants in Klang Valley for the best chapati, alongside other delicious Indian dishes. These places are so good that they even have their own fan base.
7 places for the best chapati in KL and Selangor in Klang Valley today:
With several outlets across the Klang Valley, such as Selangor and KL, Big Singh Chapati is a reliable place to go to for excellent chapati. Be sure to have it with the restaurant’s signature curries and tandoori chicken too. Patrons of Big Singh Chapati have also raved about its fluffy roti canai and naans, if you want to try a bit of everything.
Sentral Chappati House is a small place tucked in Little India, Brickfields. Just a look at the humble shop and you can see that it’s been around for a while. You’ll find many locals and Brickfields denizens (as well as the office workers from nearby KL Sentral) having a meal there – a testament to how good it is. Workers dole out piece after piece of flatbread for customers – everything here is self-service, so get your chapati and choose your curries and side dishes. The restaurant also has Punjabi sweets if you’re keen to try some.
For a delicious meal that’s also easy on the wallet, you’ll want to check out Santa Chapati along Jalan Tun HS Lee. This restaurant has been around for more than two decades now, and all who go there speak highly of its freshly made chapati. Pair yours with the highly popular mutton keema here.
Fair warning: it’s going to be difficult to get to this part of Pudu, especially during peak hour. Otherwise, Capati Tiger Jit Singh is a must-visit for its hot, freshly-made chapati. Be sure to try out the many sides the restaurant has – word has it that the stuffed bitter gourd is a bestseller.
For authentic Punjabi food that’s reasonably priced, look no further than Desi Chapatti. Known for its soft and fluffy chapati, which is made fresh in-house, the restaurant serves its signature flatbread with its famous sardine sambal. If you’re particularly hungry, you won’t go wrong with the juicy tandoori chicken, flavourful fish tikka, and fragrant Lahori Chana Masala.
The original outlet is situated along Jalan Ipoh, but after a decade of being in business, the guys behind Tasty Chapati has expanded beyond and towards Petaling Jaya and Bukit Damansara. This North Indian restaurant makes everything from scratch including the yogurt, paneer, and chapati, keeping to a high standard of food quality. Most of the chefs hail from the Indian culinary capital of Dehradun, so you can be sure that that everything you have here is going to be top-notch.
One Chopati’s Google rating of 4.3 (from over a thousand reviews) should be testament to the fact that they’re one of the best chapati stalls in the Klang Valley and more specifically, KL. The chapati here is light, fragrant, and moreish, and comes with an assortment of sides like sardine, beef or chicken keema, and mutton curry.
