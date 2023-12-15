All you need to know about The Exchange TRX’s countdown party

As the final pages of the calendar flutter towards the close of the year, a unique celebration is being brewed in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The Exchange TRX, an exciting epicentre of unique experiences and exclusive brands, is set to host its maiden New Year’s Eve countdown extravaganza.

The party is set to unfurl at Raintree Plaza, a serene open space that greets visitors at the entrance of The Exchange TRX. This event promises an evening of rhythmic music, a sky-dancing drone show, sky-illuminating fireworks, and a smorgasbord of other thrilling experiences.

What to expect at The Exchange TRX countdown party

As the twilight sets in, the stage at Raintree Plaza will light up, pulsating with the beat of the music. The Exchange TRX is pulling out all the stops to make this countdown party an unforgettable spectacle. A star-studded concert featuring a medley of local and international artists is poised to set the night on fire.

Expect a whirlwind of entertainment as renowned artists like South Korean rapper B.I, singer-songwriter Leo, and the chart-topping electronic group Clean Bandit perform live, ensuring an unforgettable experience. This magical night presents a rare chance to sing and sway to the rhythm of your favourite tunes under the city night sky.

Adding to the enchantment is the performance by Airliftz, a prodigious local artist who shot to fame in 2017 with his extraordinary freestyle rapping. As midnight draws near, DJ Ashley Lau will spin the decks, electrifying the atmosphere with the best hits of the year, ensuring you dance into the New Year in high spirits. Other performers to watch out for include CLAUDIA, Lunadira, Shelhiel, and Bad Habits.

Drones, fireworks and a gastronomic adventure

The concert is just the beginning of a night filled with wonder. As the night deepens, the sky will come alive with a mesmerising drone show, painting the canvas of the night with stunning visuals. Stay until the end to witness the grand finale – a breathtaking display of fireworks that will light up the sky as you welcome the New Year surrounded by loved ones.

As the night progresses, the aroma of a culinary feast will waft through the air. Raintree Plaza will host a variety of food vendors, offering a diverse array of cuisines to satiate your cravings. From savoury delights to sweet treats, there is something to tantalise every palate.

How to secure your spot at The Exchange TRX countdown party?

The cherry on top of this festive cake is that you can secure free access to The Exchange TRX’s New Year’s Eve countdown party by simply downloading their app and registering. Just download The Exchange TRX app, create an account, and register as a ‘patron’. From 15 to 31 December 2023, you can RSVP for the concert and secure your place among the stars.

In addition, by shopping at The Exchange TRX and enrolling as a loyalty member of Lendlease Plus Malaysia, you can redeem VIP zone tickets and stand a chance to meet B.I up close and personal.

To secure a VIP pass (limited to 1,000 tickets), you need to enrol as a loyalty member on The Exchange TRX app. There are three distinct tiers within the Lendlease Plus Malaysia loyalty programme:

Enthusiast tier: Spend at least RM500 in two receipts on the same day

Insider tier: Spend at least RM10,000 in three receipts on the same day

Inspirer tier: Spend at least RM50,000 in five receipts within 14 days

So, put on your party shoes and get ready for an unparalleled New Year’s Eve countdown.

For more information, visit The Exchange TRX’s official event page and download The Exchange TRX app on the App Store and Google Play to secure your free tickets today.

(All images used courtesy of The Exchange TRX)