7 types of Malaysian laksa and where to find them in KL

Malaysians, much like Singaporeans are blessed with an abundance of food. While we share plenty of heritage and crossovers, it’s also become a competition of sorts when it comes to the best food, and of the many signature dishes that’s gotten both nationalities into heated discussions is laksa. In Singapore, we’re familiar with common curry laksa, asam laksa and Nyonya laksa, but did you know there are actually more varieties available across Malaysia? In fact, some are so traditional that people don’t even cook them anymore. Luckily, KL’s the best place to try all laksa variations.

There are many variations to laksa. Some describe it as a spicy noodle soup in Peranakan cuisine while others define laksa as a rice noodle dish served in curry sauce, usually of Chinese origins. But over the decades, laksa recipes have developed tremendously to adapt to the local palate. Up in the north, a fish-based broth is used – Penang’s asam laksa and Kelantan’s laksam both have fish (usually mackerel) as the main ingredient. And because of its southern Thai influences, northern laksa dishes are generally tangier and spicier.

Sarawak laksa, on the other hand, uses a prawn-based broth – it’s milder in terms of its spiciness and has a richer texture thanks to the crushed peanuts. Melaka’s Nyonya laksa, on the other hand, is complex in flavour thanks to the mixture of lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, candlenut, shallots and chilli, which is then stirred with coconut milk and daun kesom – resulting in a rich, creamy and fragrant broth.

So if you’re planning a trip to Kuala Lumpur soon and want to expand your laksa horizon, here’s a guide to are all seven types of laksa and where to find them in KL – who says you can’t have laksa all week long?

Your guide to Malaysian laksa types and where to find them in KL